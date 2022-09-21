ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Junior League and La Retama Library team up to get kids excited about learning

By Shane Rackley
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qddA8_0i52CeWc00

The Junior League of Corpus Christi has teamed up with La Retama Central Library to host a free community event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 805 Comanche Street. Hands-on opportunities will be provided to children to engage in science experiments and math activities.

Since 2017, the Junior League of Corpus Christi's ROCKETS program (Raising Our Children’s Knowledge by Educating Through Science) works to enhance cognitive skills in children and has impacted over 3,500 local children.

For more information, contact the La Retama Central Library at 361-826-7000 or email at library@cctexas.com, or Ashleigh Thomas, Junior League of Corpus Christi at 979-587-1600 or email at rockets@jlcc.org.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Society
Corpus Christi, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior League#Linus K12#Retama#Cognitive Skills#La Retama Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy