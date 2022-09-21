Read full article on original website
10NEWS
How Pinellas County Emergency Management is preparing, planning for Ian
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Before a storm hits, preparation is the name of the game. “Right now we want to make sure our residents are preparing early. Make sure you have your hurricane kit ready to go whether you’re staying or whether you’re going,” said Ashley Johnson with the Pinellas County emergency operations center.
Hillsborough County officials discussing evacuations as Hurricane Ian looms
Hillsborough County officials stated they are making decisions regarding evacuations ahead of Hurricane Ian during a press conference in Tampa on Sunday.
10NEWS
Tampa Bay school districts issue closures ahead of Ian: See county-by-county
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Several Tampa Bay-area school districts have announced closures and other schedule changes ahead of possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. The storm remains forecast to be near the western Gulf coast and with that brings the threat of significant storm surge, damaging winds and flooding rainfall.
fox13news.com
How Pasco County is preparing for Ian
Pasco County officials say their biggest concern is storm surge, describing it as an unprecedented storm for the county. Andy Fossa, emergency management director, says they will see a lot of water on the western side of U.S. 19.
Hurricane Ian: School closures
As Hurricane Ian's path continues to keep the Tampa Bay area in the cone of uncertainty, school districts across the area have started to announce closures ahead of the storm's possible impact.
fox13news.com
Florida suspending tolls, including in Bay Area, as evacuation orders are issued ahead of Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida is suspending tolls in several areas along the Gulf coast until further notice as local officials begin issuing evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Ian. The toll roads where drivers will not have to pay include Polk Parkway, Pinellas Bayway, Sunshine Skyway Bridge, Selmon Expressway, and the Interstate 4 connector.
Tampa Bay counties issue local state of emergency ahead of expected impacts of Ian
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — In advance of Tropical Storm Ian, which is forecast to become a hurricane and has the Tampa Bay area in its cone of uncertainty, Hillsborough, Manatee and Pinellas counties leaders have declared a local state of emergency. This is in addition to Gov. Ron DeSantis'...
Hillsborough County Declares State Of Local Emergency
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise today signed an executive order declaring a state of local emergency under authority granted by the County’s Emergency Management Ordinance and the Board of County Commissioners. The order is in effect through Sept. 30. A state of
Pinellas County schools closed Tuesday, Wednesday ahead of Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pinellas County Schools announced all school buildings and offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday in advance of impacts from what could be Hurricane Ian. The district announced Sunday evening that schools will close and are tentatively scheduled to reopen Thursday. Sports and extracurricular activities...
fox13news.com
Pinellas County Info Center Now Open For Calls, County Remains In Five-Day Cone For Tropical Storm Ian
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla – The County Information Center is open today, Sept. 24, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. to answer preparedness questions about Tropical Storm Ian. Call 727-464-4333. Residents who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the County Information Center
fox13news.com
St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport to close ahead of Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) will close Tuesday afternoon ahead of Hurricane Ian, airport officials said. PIE's last flight will take off at 11:22 a.m., and the airport's terminal building will close at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said this is due to Pinellas County Evacuation mandates.
fox13news.com
Tampa mayor encourages new residents to listen to ‘old-timers’ as city prepares for Tropical Storm Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Many people across the Bay Area spent the weekend gathering supplies and filling sandbags in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian. The line to fill up sandbags at MacFarlane Park in West Tampa wrapped around the block Sunday morning as residents begin to prep their homes for Ian.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough County: Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information
Follow ongoing updates from Hillsborough County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. Ed Radice Sports Complex: 14720 Ed Radice Dr, Tampa. Days/hours:. 9/25 - 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 9/26 - 7 a.m.-7 p.m. 9/27 - 7 a.m.-p.m. (could change based forecasts) Tampa. Three locations open...
Florida emergency officials urge new residents to take approaching storm seriously
Emergency Management officials are urging all residents, especially those who are new to the area, to be prepare for a potential hurricane.
