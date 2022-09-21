ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

fox13news.com

How Pasco County is preparing for Ian

Pasco County officials say their biggest concern is storm surge, describing it as an unprecedented storm for the county. Andy Fossa, emergency management director, says they will see a lot of water on the western side of U.S. 19.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Person
Bob Gualtieri
fox13news.com

Bay Area 10-year-old named ASPCA ‘Kid of the Year’

TAMPA, Fla. - She’s only 10 years old but is already receiving national attention as an animal hero. Delanie Dennis, 10, was selected to receive the ASPCA 2022 Kid of the Year Award. Dennis founded Delanie's Lemonade Stand in her parents’ restaurant, Café Delanie, in 2019 when she was only seven years old. Each month she raises money for a local animal rescue.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Family of Andrew Joseph III awarded $15 million in wrongful death lawsuit against HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. - The family of 14-year-old Andrew Joseph III was awarded $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit against the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. More than eight years after the teen was killed trying to cross I-4 after getting kicked out of the Florida State Fair, HCSO was found 90% responsible by a jury, the Joseph family attorney confirmed.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

