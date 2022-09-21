Read full article on original website
NJ residents, hit hard by Ida in 2021, stay positive as Ian heads north
Residents in Bound Brook, a New Jersey community hit hard by Hurricane Ida in 2021, are staying positive as they prepare for the possibility that Hurricane Ian could somehow turn into a similar situation.
Officials give update on safety improvements for 'worst' intersections
Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora says the impending improvements to a handful of local intersections, including one that's been ranked one of the most dangerous in the country, are a long time coming.
Car destroyed in crash with NJ Transit bus in Cherry Hill
Police in Cherry Hill are investigating an accident involving an NJ Transit bus on Friday.
Police: Bronx MTA worker punched in the face while on the job
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority worker was randomly attacked while on the job, according to the NYPD.
FDNY: Bronx structure fire displaces several families; 4 people injured
An early morning fire has ripped through the top floor of a home leaving four people injured and several families without a home in the Bronx.
State police: Headless, handless body found in Fishkill 42 years ago identified as NYC woman
On May 26, the victim was identified as Anna L. Papalardo-Blake. She was 44 at the time of her death.
Police: Man killed in Windsor construction accident
Police say a man was killed in a construction accident in Windsor. Officers say a 911 call reported an accident at North Main Street, where curbing being installed towards the rear of the property. Police say a 57-year-old man from Hillside was killed. Robbinsville Township police are investigating the cause...
Alert Center: 13-year-old boy from Brooklyn missing since Saturday
A 13-year-old boy from Brooklyn has been missing since Saturday, according to authorities.
Fire official confirms ‘residential fire and fatality’ in Somerville
The scene around the home was still active hours after their arrival with caution tape surrounding a home.
NYPD: 17-year-old shot in the Bronx, hospitalized in critical condition
Police say a 17-year-old teen was shot Saturday night in the Bronx.
Victim identified, investigation underway after fatal Hoboken shooting
A 28-year-old Hoboken resident was shot and killed over the weekend.
Brooklyn home in Sheepshead Bay suffers damaging fire
Fire crews are on the scene of a fire that tore through a Brooklyn home in Sheepshead Bay Monday morning.
NYPD: Woman critically injured in Brooklyn hit-and-run
The NYPD says a woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash overnight in Brooklyn.
4 NYPD officers injured after Brooklyn street fight with 47-year-old man
Four officers are recovering from injuries after the arrest of a man led to a violent scuffle on 11th Avenue in Brooklyn.
Police: Man wanted for questioning after punch-from-behind attack, robbery
Newark's public safety directory is requesting the public's help in identifying a man wanted for questioning after a punch-from-behind attack and robbery last week.
Police: Man killed, 2 others injured in Brooklyn shooting; suspect at large
Police say a man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn early Sunday morning.
Playing with heavy hearts: Linden HS football team dedicates game to fallen teammate
The football team at Linden High School was back on the field Saturday for the first time since teammate Xavier McClain died of a head injury suffered two weeks ago.
Woman falls out of vehicle, gets hit by another car in Brooklyn
A woman has died after getting hit by an SUV in Brooklyn early Sunday morning.
Caught on camera: 2 suspects wanted for robbing man at Queens home
Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint in Queens Friday night. The NYPD says around 1:30 a.m., a 39-year-old man was trying to enter his home on 64th Street and Almeda Avenue when a suspect came from the side of the building and pulled out a gun.
NYPD: 81-year-old man brutally attacked in Queens robbery; suspects at large
Police are trying to find two suspects that robbed an 81-year-old man Friday night on 34th Avenue in Queens.
