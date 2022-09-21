Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGoldsboro, NC
Raleigh festival celebrates 10 yearsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl onThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
cbs17
Raleigh’s weekend Bluegrass festival still on despite forecasted hurricane Ian in Carolinas, organizers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s highly-anticipated weekend Bluegrass Live! festival will still take place despite the rain from Hurricane Ian expected to hit the capital Friday and Saturday, organizers told CBS 17 on Monday. The two-day event in downtown Raleigh and Red Hat Amphitheater on Friday and Saturday...
cbs17
Nearly 700 people sign up to “Solarize the Triangle”
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Some people in central North Carolina are saving thousands of dollars in solar energy installation costs. CBS 17 previously reported when nearly a dozen local governments launched the “Solarize the Triangle” initiative in early August. It’s a program aimed at making solar panels...
cbs17
Thousands flock to Raleigh for Farm Aid 2022, focus on climate change impacting farmers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people came to Raleigh on Saturday for Farm Aid 2022, a festival jam-packed with concerts, food, and conversations on climate change. “This is for the farmers, so you farmers out there, we’re behind you all the way,” singer Willie Nelson said during a conference earlier in the day on Saturday, before the concerts kicked off.
cbs17
Raleigh organization launches podcast to raise awareness of justice system
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s an idea Cierra Cobb doesn’t take full credit for. “My husband actually came up with the idea of a podcast. He is currently incarcerated in North Carolina prison. Unjustly incarcerated,” Cobb explained. Her husband, Jeffrey Cobb, was convicted of first-degree felony...
cbs17
Watch: Derek Stepan talks about Canes preseason games
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–32-year-old Derek Stepan is back with the Hurricanes, but it’s not a guarantee he will stick with the team. Stepan is on a professional tryout; this means the Canes can part ways with him at any time. Find out why he chose Carolina in an effort to prolong his career when the competition to make the team is fierce.
cbs17
Coming soon: Warby Parker, Faherty & more added to Fenton lineup in Cary
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The first phase of Fenton, a mixed-use district on the rise in Cary, continues to expand with announcements of retailers, restaurants and more entertainment. On Monday, the owners and developers of Fenton, Columbia Development and Hines, announced four new additions for Cary shoppers to expect...
cbs17
Holly Springs development prompts property value concerns
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Holly Springs’ town council voted to approved plans for a new development across the 12 Oak subdivision. Oakview Commons will sit between New Hill Road and Green Oaks Parkway, near the Sequiris campus. The development will hold restaurants and retail shops for nearby...
cbs17
100s work to raise suicide prevention awareness in Fuquay-Varina
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN)–Hundreds gather in Fuquay-Varina to raise suicide prevention awareness. “You can’t explain what it’s like or how it feels until it happens to you,” said Trevor Law, who traveled with his family from Clayton Sunday. He joined hundreds of others in Fuquay-Varina for the annual Central Carolina Out of the Darkness Community Walk. Law said he lost his sister, Kathie Blumeyer-Choplin, to suicide about four years ago. He said his sister, who was 33, took her life shortly after her husband did the same. Law said, “You hear about it all the time, people committing suicide and things of that nature, but when it happens so close to home it changes the way you look at it.”
cbs17
After 2-year pandemic pause, All American Week returns to Fort Bragg
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — All American Week is back at Fort Bragg, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. It’s a long-standing U.S. Army tradition, celebrating the history, legacy, and mission of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg. “Really celebrate what it means to be a...
cbs17
Car at restaurant hit by crossfire in daytime rolling gun battle in Orange County
MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — A car was hit by crossfire from a rolling broad-daylight gun battle in Orange County last week, deputies said. The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. Thursday and first began as a dispute at the Valero gas station at 7615 U.S. 70, just east of Mebane, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
NC State lays the groundwork ahead of top 10 showdown with Clemson
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Is this week’s game at Clemson the biggest in NC State history?. How will the Pack deal with what is expected to be a bad weather day in Death Valley? Will NC State’s experience help in a game with so much hype?. Dave...
cbs17
DWI suspect hits NC trooper with car, knocks him onto highway in Durham, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina state trooper was hit by a car and “hurled” onto a highway in a DWI crash late Friday night in Durham, officials said. The incident was reported just after 11:45 p.m. along U.S. 15-501 near Weymouth Street in Durham, according to a news release from Sgt. Marcus Bethea of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
cbs17
New historical marker memorializes lynching victims in Chatham County
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A new historical marker in Chatham County will memorialize the lives of at least six Black people brutally lynched by white mobs in Chatham County. This past weekend, local and state leaders joined the Community Remembrance Coalition Chatham, the NAACP, and other community groups to dedicate a historical marker memorializing several people lynched between 1885 and 1921 in Chatham County.
cbs17
Wolfpack in AP Top 10 for 1st time in 20 years
RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. State Wolfpack is back in the AP Top 10 for the first time in 20 years. The team comes in at number 10, as the team remains unbeaten so far this season. The Wolfpack started the season ranked number 13 in the country in the AP polls and their stock has been rising ever since.
cbs17
UNC planetarium debuts new projection system
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Morehead Planetarium and Science Center at UNC-Chapel Hill is debuting a new projection system this week. Planetarium officials hope it’ll give guests a more vivid look at outer space. “Our old projectors were kind of like the Hubble telescope and we have...
cbs17
Triangle music artists, producers optimistic about the future of new Downtown South Raleigh music venue
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The plans for Downtown South in Raleigh has sparked excitement. “This is something that can be utilized by the community for the entertainers that are already here,” Omar McCallop said. For many, it also sparked what could possibly lie ahead. “I said ‘yo, I’m...
cbs17
Truck crashes into trees, causes fire in Wake Forest: officials
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) –A truck crashed into trees in Wake Forest early Friday morning that caused a large vehicle fire, officials say. Early Friday morning, Wake Forest Fire Department officials responded to a vehicle fire in the area of Burlington Mills Road and Deer Chase Trail. After arriving, officials found a vehicle on fire from crashing into the trees.
cbs17
Hundreds ride to remember Mebane teen; funeral held for girl after pair found dead in Orange County
MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — People who knew Devin Clark said the 18-year-old loved sports cars, football and was very charismatic. Friends said Clark would’ve loved seeing the long line of motorbikes and cars outside his house in Mebane where riders revved their engines and honked their horns during a memorial.
cbs17
NC State transfer Jarkel Joiner expected to step up to push new teammates
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s always tough being the new guy, but transfer guard Jarkel Joiner is not only embracing the role but stepping up to push his new teammates to do better. He talks with CBS 17 about being a leader on the squad, how he’s meshing...
cbs17
Former Raleigh students remember elementary school on 90th anniversary
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Students, staff and alumni celebrated the 90th anniversary of Swift Creek Elementary School on Saturday. The event was a chance for people to honor the original building before it’s torn down to make room for a modern school. “It’s hard to believe Swift Creek...
