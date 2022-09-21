ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Nearly 700 people sign up to “Solarize the Triangle”

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Some people in central North Carolina are saving thousands of dollars in solar energy installation costs. CBS 17 previously reported when nearly a dozen local governments launched the “Solarize the Triangle” initiative in early August. It’s a program aimed at making solar panels...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Thousands flock to Raleigh for Farm Aid 2022, focus on climate change impacting farmers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people came to Raleigh on Saturday for Farm Aid 2022, a festival jam-packed with concerts, food, and conversations on climate change. “This is for the farmers, so you farmers out there, we’re behind you all the way,” singer Willie Nelson said during a conference earlier in the day on Saturday, before the concerts kicked off.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Watch: Derek Stepan talks about Canes preseason games

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–32-year-old Derek Stepan is back with the Hurricanes, but it’s not a guarantee he will stick with the team. Stepan is on a professional tryout; this means the Canes can part ways with him at any time. Find out why he chose Carolina in an effort to prolong his career when the competition to make the team is fierce.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Coming soon: Warby Parker, Faherty & more added to Fenton lineup in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The first phase of Fenton, a mixed-use district on the rise in Cary, continues to expand with announcements of retailers, restaurants and more entertainment. On Monday, the owners and developers of Fenton, Columbia Development and Hines, announced four new additions for Cary shoppers to expect...
CARY, NC
cbs17

Holly Springs development prompts property value concerns

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Holly Springs’ town council voted to approved plans for a new development across the 12 Oak subdivision. Oakview Commons will sit between New Hill Road and Green Oaks Parkway, near the Sequiris campus. The development will hold restaurants and retail shops for nearby...
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
cbs17

100s work to raise suicide prevention awareness in Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN)–Hundreds gather in Fuquay-Varina to raise suicide prevention awareness. “You can’t explain what it’s like or how it feels until it happens to you,” said Trevor Law, who traveled with his family from Clayton Sunday. He joined hundreds of others in Fuquay-Varina for the annual Central Carolina Out of the Darkness Community Walk. Law said he lost his sister, Kathie Blumeyer-Choplin, to suicide about four years ago. He said his sister, who was 33, took her life shortly after her husband did the same. Law said, “You hear about it all the time, people committing suicide and things of that nature, but when it happens so close to home it changes the way you look at it.”
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

New historical marker memorializes lynching victims in Chatham County

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A new historical marker in Chatham County will memorialize the lives of at least six Black people brutally lynched by white mobs in Chatham County. This past weekend, local and state leaders joined the Community Remembrance Coalition Chatham, the NAACP, and other community groups to dedicate a historical marker memorializing several people lynched between 1885 and 1921 in Chatham County.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Wolfpack in AP Top 10 for 1st time in 20 years

RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. State Wolfpack is back in the AP Top 10 for the first time in 20 years. The team comes in at number 10, as the team remains unbeaten so far this season. The Wolfpack started the season ranked number 13 in the country in the AP polls and their stock has been rising ever since.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

UNC planetarium debuts new projection system

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Morehead Planetarium and Science Center at UNC-Chapel Hill is debuting a new projection system this week. Planetarium officials hope it’ll give guests a more vivid look at outer space. “Our old projectors were kind of like the Hubble telescope and we have...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Truck crashes into trees, causes fire in Wake Forest: officials

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) –A truck crashed into trees in Wake Forest early Friday morning that caused a large vehicle fire, officials say. Early Friday morning, Wake Forest Fire Department officials responded to a vehicle fire in the area of Burlington Mills Road and Deer Chase Trail. After arriving, officials found a vehicle on fire from crashing into the trees.
WAKE FOREST, NC
cbs17

Former Raleigh students remember elementary school on 90th anniversary

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Students, staff and alumni celebrated the 90th anniversary of Swift Creek Elementary School on Saturday. The event was a chance for people to honor the original building before it’s torn down to make room for a modern school. “It’s hard to believe Swift Creek...
RALEIGH, NC

