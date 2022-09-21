STOCKTON — A 79-year-old man was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries following one of two residential burglaries reported Friday night in Stockton.In the first, just before 9 p.m., two people in their 20s and a juvenile entered their residence in the 8000 block of Grenoble Way when four men forced their way in behind them, according to Stockton Police.The victims were uninjured, but the suspects took their property and fled.In the second reported residential robbery, at 10 p.m. a 79-year-old man was inside his residence in the 1600 block of East Hazelton Avenue when police say three men entered and struck the man with an object.They also took the victim's property and fled.Both incidents remain under investigation.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO