Read full article on original website
Related
California woman shoots, kills drunken intruder to protect husband, deputies say
PATTERSON, Calif. — A California woman fatally shot an intoxicated home intruder over the weekend to protect her husband, deputies said. According to KCRA and KTVU, the incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on Ashwood Lane in Patterson. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said Patterson Police Services responded to a report of a shooting and arrived to find Angelo Santana, 22, of Patterson, dead near the home’s entrance.
Man arrested for a solo DUI collision, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/ KGPE) – A Madera man was found to be driving under the influence with an alcohol blood level three times over the legal limit, according to the Madera Police Department. On Saturday in the 400 block of N. Schnoor Ave, police responded to a solo vehicle collision that nearly overturned. The officer […]
Police in Patterson investigate deadly self-defense shooting
PATTERSON, Calif. — A 22-year-old intoxicated intruder was allegedly shot and killed by a homeowner in Modesto Saturday night in a case that officials with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office are calling self-defense. Around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Sheriff's Office's Patterson Police Services were called to the...
KTVU FOX 2
Patterson homeowner shoots, kills intoxicated intruder
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in which a woman allegedly used a newly acquired gun to kill an intruder. According to officials, the homeowner shot and killed an intruder in self-defense to protect her husband, who was fighting to keep the intruder out of their home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
Stanislaus County homeowner shoots, kills drunk intruder
PATTERSON, Calif. — A homeowner in Patterson shot and killed a drunk intruder who was trying to break into their home and was fighting with her husband, authorities said. The shooting happened on Saturday around 10:20 p.m. on Ashwood Lane, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said. Officers arrived to...
2 people found dead outside of Mendota home, police say
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead outside a home in Mendota.
davisvanguard.org
One Accused Released, Two Others Face Trial for Brutal Assault in Bar Fight
MODESTO, CA – Twin May bar fights—one female and another male victim—led to a preliminary hearing held here last week in Stanislaus County Superior Court, and in the end, one man was released and two people face trial. Three people who were alleged to have been involved...
abc10.com
TID manager accused of financial elder abuse
TURLOCK, Calif. — A Turlock Irrigation District (TID) employee was accused of trying to defraud an elderly man out of his money, police announced Thursday. Police said 55-year-old Kevin Edwards, a credit and collections manager at TID, and Andrea Bodine-Edwards were arrested on suspicion of elder abuse and other charges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 gang members arrested for armed robbery in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two gang members have been arrested for committing an armed robbery at a liquor store, Merced police say. According to authorities, detectives were investigating an armed robbery that happened at Stop 2 Save Liquor Store in Merced. On Aug. 28, officials say three masked men entered the store and stole cash, […]
crimevoice.com
Sophia Mason murder investigation concludes with arrest of suspected killer
Above: Sophia Mason’s last school photo (Melissa Harris / KRON 4) Suspect photos courtesy of Merced Police Department. After a six-month manhunt, Merced police have announced the arrest of the man suspected of killing 8-year-old Sophia Mason of Hayward. On September 10 of this year, the investigation into Sophia’s...
Stockton Police investigating series of residential robberies Friday night
STOCKTON — A 79-year-old man was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries following one of two residential burglaries reported Friday night in Stockton.In the first, just before 9 p.m., two people in their 20s and a juvenile entered their residence in the 8000 block of Grenoble Way when four men forced their way in behind them, according to Stockton Police.The victims were uninjured, but the suspects took their property and fled.In the second reported residential robbery, at 10 p.m. a 79-year-old man was inside his residence in the 1600 block of East Hazelton Avenue when police say three men entered and struck the man with an object.They also took the victim's property and fled.Both incidents remain under investigation.
KCRA.com
2 arrested in Turlock for elderly financial abuse; police ask for more victims to come forward
TURLOCK, Calif. — Two Northern Californians are accused of financial elder abuse after a months-long investigation into the "intricate scheme," authorities said. Kevin Edwards, 55, and Andrea Bodine-Edwards, 53, both of Turlock, were arrested on Thursday, the Turlock Police Department said in a release. Detectives received a report in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Law enforcement on standby during Hells Angels funeral
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL), The sheriff of San Joaquin County says law enforcement prepared for the Hells Angels funeral service for weeks. Hells Angels Oakland chapter founder Sonny Barger died in June due to cancer; he was being remembered Saturday. Sheriff Patrick Withrow says they had contingency plans in place if things were to […]
KCRA.com
Family identifies woman found dead outside of Modesto church
MODESTO, Calif. — Family members have identified to KCRA 3 the woman found dead in Modesto on Saturday as Northern California mother Erika Lopez. Lopez was found at the 1200 block of Maze Boulevard near Carpenter Road on Saturday, the Modesto Police Department said. Officers had been helping the...
Modesto police find a dead woman in a car
MODESTO — Modesto police have started an investigation for a possible death in a car.According to a Modesto Police Department representative, at 3 p.m., officers responded to a report of a car belonging to a missing person that was found in the parking lot on the 1200 block of Maze Boulevard.When they arrived, police found a dead woman inside the vehicle.Officers were not able to confirm if the woman was the missing person and did not identify her.
KCRA.com
1 killed, another in serious condition after shooting in Modesto. Suspect arrested
MODESTO, Calif. — One person was arrested Thursday after a person was found dead and another is in serious condition in the hospital following a shooting in Modesto, authorities said. Police responded around 11:55 a.m. about reports of a person shot in the area of McHenry and Orangeburg Avenues....
Person shot, killed in Modesto near McHenry and Orangeburg avenues; homicide investigation underway
MODESTO – One person has died after a shooting in Modesto on Thursday, police say. The incident happened near McHenry and Orangeburg avenues. Police have detained and interviewed a possible suspect. A second one arrived at the hospital in serious condition suffering from gunshot wounds.Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but Modesto police say the person shot has died.A homicide investigation is now underway. Residents should expect to see officers in the area throughout the afternoon.
Body found in Modesto could be missing Ceres woman
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman reported missing in Ceres has potentially been found dead around 3 pm in Modesto Saturday. While checking the area of Maze Blvd. and Carpenter Road, Modesto Police and Ceres Police located a woman in a parked vehicle in an area parking lot. According to the Modesto Police Department, The […]
CHP: Meth, fentanyl found stashed inside car in Merced
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dozens of pounds of suspected drugs were found hidden inside a car during a traffic stop in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol. After pulling over a car for a traffic violation, an officer said he noticed several things that led him to believe the driver was involved in […]
Thousands show up for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
Officials say an estimated 30,000 people attended the event. Though police had safety concerns, the event remained mostly peaceful.
Comments / 0