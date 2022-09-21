ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
Tampa Bay Times

Hate should not be a Christian value | Letters

The story quoted someone as saying, “What’s important is a place where we don’t have to say what women and Jews tell us to.” The article also said the number of antisemitic incidents like harassment and vandalism rose 50% in Florida last year. I would like to remind the so-called Christian nationalists of two things.
The Skanner News

The Skanner News

The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.

