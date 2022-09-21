KEARNEY, Neb. — The first state-backed women veterans event is taking place September 24th and 25th in Kearney. Women veterans from as far as Grant to the west and Omaha to the east are gathering to network and learn more about the resources available to them. Organizers said there are over 1,000 female veterans across Nebraska and are an underserved population. With the convention, the Nebraska Department of Veteran Affairs (NDVA) hoped to reach as many as possible.

