Brighton, NY

13 WHAM

Palmyra Canaltown Days take place

Palmyra , N.Y. — Many were able to enjoy the festivities at this year's Palmyra Canaltown Days. The event featured a grand parade, car and art shows, live music, crafts, and more. Emceeing the event was 13WHAM’s own Dan Schrack. To learn more about the Palmyra Canaltown Days,...
PALMYRA, NY
13 WHAM

Experience Psychic Fair going on this weekend in Waterloo

Waterloo, N.Y. — Experience Psychic Fair kicked off Saturday in Waterloo. People were invited to come and get a personal reading from some of the areas most renowned psychics and healers, while also being able to shop for unique jewelry and cards. The Psychic Fair is about bringing positive...
WATERLOO, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Inspiring others

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a Rochester City School graduate turned engineer and author, is now helping inspire young black men. Gerald Moore Senior spoke to students at UPREP this week for the launch of the Youth Tech Entrepreneurs Program. He wants to inspire these young...
ROCHESTER, NY
City
Brighton, NY
Brighton, NY
Society
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

House of Mercy announces reopening date

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Friday, the House of Mercy issued a reopening date after shutting down due to a homicide in August. The homeless shelter plans to open its doors again in November. The organization also announced the decision to part ways with founder Sister Grace Miller and coordinator Sister Rita Lewis.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Clouds, showers, and a close pass from Jupiter

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A rainy and October-like weather pattern has advanced into WNY. With large low pressure in the middle and upper atmosphere it will be very difficult to avoid clouds and showers over the next few days. The rain showers with this storm system are increasing in coverage...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Winning TAKE-5 lottery ticket sold in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced there were multiple top-prize winning tickets sold for the September 24 TAKE 5 drawing. The tickets were sold in Binghamton and Rochester. One ticket was sold at K & P Stop-N-Shop in Binghamton, which sold one prize winning ticket worth $9,265.50.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Light The Night event remembers those affected by blood cancers

Rochester, N.Y. — Many gathered to celebrate, honor and remember those touched by blood cancers at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night event on Friday. Friends, families, schools, corporate teams and sponsors joined together in a walk with lanterns to bring light to the darkness of cancer.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Harriet Tubman mural to be painted in Auburn, N.Y.

Auburn, N.Y. — The Harriet Tubman Boosters hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting in Auburn N.Y. to commemorate the start of a mural in honor of Harriet Tubman. Since 2019, the Harriet Tubman Boosters had been raising money to finish the mural on the Nolan Black Building. On August 19,...
AUBURN, NY
13 WHAM

Flower City Comic Con returns to Total Sports Experience in Gates

Gates, N.Y. — Flower City Comic Con returned to Rochester over the weekend. The comic book style convention run by fans as a celebration of local and national pop culture was back in full force at Total Sports Experience. This year’s guests included:. Heather Matarazzo (Scream, The Princess...
GATES, NY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Society
13 WHAM

Paving operations to impact traffic on East Avenue starting Monday

Rochester, N.Y. — The City of Rochester is warning drivers of delays in downtown Rochester starting Monday, September 26. Paving operations will be taking place on Chestnut Street between Main Street and Euclid Street, and will continue through Tuesday, September 27. As a result, traffic will likely be delayed...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Catalytic converter kits given out to curb theft in Brighton

Brighton, N.Y. — The Brighton Police and Metalico-Rochester joined together to help decrease cases of catalytic converter theft on Sunday. Catalytic converter kits were distributed among the visitors of the Brighton Police Department's Public Safety Day at the parking lot of Brighton High School. The kits were free and...
BRIGHTON, NY
13 WHAM

RFD: Child hospitalized following apartment fire on Dewey Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — A child is being treated for burns after an apartment fire broke out on Dewey Avenue, Sunday night. Crews responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. for reports of a working fire. It was brought under control around 8:30 p.m. Authorities say three adults and...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

More people hopping on the electric vehicle wave

Rochester, N.Y. — Every year, more people seem to be joining the electric vehicle wave. On Saturday, EV owners gathered at RIT to show off their rides, at the 10th annual National Electric Drive. Organizers say if this year's event is any indication, we could soon see longer lines at charging stations.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Officers looking for suspect in armed robbery on North Clinton Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking for suspects after a Family Dollar was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night. Officers responded to the store at 1055 North Clinton Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. for the report. Police say a man entered the store and displayed what appeared to be...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Shoppers finding ways to fight high prices

Rochester, N.Y. — With inflation still causing food prices to soar, people are looking anywhere and everywhere they can to save a buck. Some people are now going directly to the source for their food, choosing to go to farmer's markets over grocery stores. I was walking around the...
BRIGHTON, NY

