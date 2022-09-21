ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
COLUMBIA, SC
Week ahead starts off sunny, plenty of rain lining up later on

COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Sunny skies stick around to start off the work week!. We keep that stretch going for Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures in the 80s. Heading into the middle of this upcoming week, clouds start to push in. Rain quickly follows behind, building mostly for Friday. Our...
COLUMBIA, SC
$300,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A grocery shopper in Columbia won $300,000 on Saturday. The lucky Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was bought at Publix Super Market at 4611 Hardscrabble Rd. in Columbia. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Saturday, September 24, for a prize of...
COLUMBIA, SC
One dead, one wounded in Lexington County highway shooting

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia man was killed while riding in a car with his brother on Edmund Highway late Saturday night, according to Lexington County officials. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Harold Peak III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds on the scene. Peak's...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
No. 8 Gamecocks fall to ranked Razorbacks in SEC home opener

Columbia, SC (WACH) -- No. 8 South Carolina women's soccer fell to 1-2 in the SEC Sunday after a 1-0 loss to visiting No. 20 Arkansas in the Gamecocks' SEC home opener. South Carolina will look to bounce back Friday, September 30th when they host Florida for a 7:00 pm kickoff.
COLUMBIA, SC
skyWACH Weather visits Blaney Elementary

Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight visited the 4th graders at Blaney Elementary School Friday. Josh had a chance to help kick off their weather unit and help get them excited about science!. The students had a lot of great questions and knew a lot about the weather already!. They were able...
ELGIN, SC
One injured, one dead after car crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — A person is dead after a car crash in Orangeburg County. South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened around 5:03 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, on U.S. Highway 601. Officials say a Ford Fiesta was traveling north on Hwy 601 and crossed the center of...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Townsend runs away with Player of the Game award

CHAPIN, SC (WACH) -- It was one way traffic for much of the Sonic Friday Night Rivals matchup between A.C. Flora and Chapin. A lot of that had to do with the play of Flora running back Markel Townsend. The senior had 3 touchdowns on the night with 215 yards rushing. He also caught 3 passes for 30 yards.
CHAPIN, SC
Inmate found dead in cell at Evans Correctional Institution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate at Evans Correctional Institution was found dead Friday night, according to the SC Department of Corrections. Officials say Quinton Jamar Lampley, 26, was found dead in his cell. He did not have a roommate. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide.
COLUMBIA, SC
S.C. State Marching 101 plans to electrify crowd during halftime performance of NFL game

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina State University Marching 101 Band performed for the halftime show between the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs. “This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are honored to showcase this prestigious ensemble on yet, another national stage,” said Dr. Patrick Moore, SC State director of bands. “We hope that everyone will tune in and watch our dynamic performance. Go Bulldogs!”
ORANGEBURG, SC
3-year-old girl missing from Sumter County park found safe

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A missing 3-year-old girl has been found safe. 3-year-old Ruby Heider was found around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, in the wood line less than a mile from the campsite where she had last been seen. She was reported missing on Friday around...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
Gamecocks come alive in 3rd quarter, rout Charlotte 49ers

Columbia- The South Carolina Gamecocks needed a demonstrative win, and that's exactly what they got in a 56-20 rout of the Charlotte 49ers. Under the lights on Saturday night, it was another slow start for the Gamecocks as they actually trailed Charlotte 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia police officer dies after medical emergency during training

A Columbia police officer is dead after a medical emergency during a department assessment. Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley was participating in a Columbia Police Department Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. Officials say during the physical fitness training portion Riley became ill. He was taken to a hospital where he went into cardiac arrest and died.
COLUMBIA, SC

