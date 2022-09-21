Read full article on original website
30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
Week ahead starts off sunny, plenty of rain lining up later on
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Sunny skies stick around to start off the work week!. We keep that stretch going for Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures in the 80s. Heading into the middle of this upcoming week, clouds start to push in. Rain quickly follows behind, building mostly for Friday. Our...
$300,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A grocery shopper in Columbia won $300,000 on Saturday. The lucky Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was bought at Publix Super Market at 4611 Hardscrabble Rd. in Columbia. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Saturday, September 24, for a prize of...
More than 20 people arrested, 305 dogs rescued in largest SC dogfighting operation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — More than 20 people have been arrested after 305 dogs were rescued in what officials believe to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history. On Saturday, officers with the operation interrupted a scheduled dogfighting match in Richland County. The following morning, the officers...
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in the Midlands, Jackpot rolls to $285 million
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Powerball players in the Midlands should check their tickets!. Someone matched all but one number to win $100,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | $300,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Columbia. Monday’s jackpot is an estimated $285 million. The...
Suspect running from police dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center balcony
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A man who was running from Cayce police fell off the top level of a balcony outside the Columbia Convention Center and died. Officials say a Cayce police officer approached a vehicle with two people in it at Guignard Park after the park closed for the day, around 1:30 a.m.
One dead, one wounded in Lexington County highway shooting
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia man was killed while riding in a car with his brother on Edmund Highway late Saturday night, according to Lexington County officials. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Harold Peak III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds on the scene. Peak's...
No. 8 Gamecocks fall to ranked Razorbacks in SEC home opener
Columbia, SC (WACH) -- No. 8 South Carolina women's soccer fell to 1-2 in the SEC Sunday after a 1-0 loss to visiting No. 20 Arkansas in the Gamecocks' SEC home opener. South Carolina will look to bounce back Friday, September 30th when they host Florida for a 7:00 pm kickoff.
skyWACH Weather visits Blaney Elementary
Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight visited the 4th graders at Blaney Elementary School Friday. Josh had a chance to help kick off their weather unit and help get them excited about science!. The students had a lot of great questions and knew a lot about the weather already!. They were able...
Suspect arrested in connection with Sumter shooting, missing teen in custody
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A man suspected in at least three shots fired incidents and a missing teen, both from Sumter, are in custody following reported suspicious activity in Myrtle Beach, according to the Sumter Police Department. Jamal Davon Prince, 19, of Robney Drive, is charged with harboring a...
One injured, one dead after car crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — A person is dead after a car crash in Orangeburg County. South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened around 5:03 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, on U.S. Highway 601. Officials say a Ford Fiesta was traveling north on Hwy 601 and crossed the center of...
Townsend runs away with Player of the Game award
CHAPIN, SC (WACH) -- It was one way traffic for much of the Sonic Friday Night Rivals matchup between A.C. Flora and Chapin. A lot of that had to do with the play of Flora running back Markel Townsend. The senior had 3 touchdowns on the night with 215 yards rushing. He also caught 3 passes for 30 yards.
'Why her': Community mourns 16-year-old killed in wreck with semi-truck
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – Some residents in West Columbia are calling for change after a deadly crash this week near the intersection of Augusta Road and 12th Street. One of the victims was 16-year-old Paris Franklin. “It’s just mind-blowing. The fact that she’s not with us. I can’t...
Richland One new safety measures in effect for Friday night football games
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Safety and security have been issues at school districts all across the midlands this school year, and now it has spilled over to sporting events. Earlier this week, Richland School District One put new safety rules in place for anyone who attends football games in the district.
Inmate found dead in cell at Evans Correctional Institution
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate at Evans Correctional Institution was found dead Friday night, according to the SC Department of Corrections. Officials say Quinton Jamar Lampley, 26, was found dead in his cell. He did not have a roommate. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide.
S.C. State Marching 101 plans to electrify crowd during halftime performance of NFL game
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina State University Marching 101 Band performed for the halftime show between the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs. “This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are honored to showcase this prestigious ensemble on yet, another national stage,” said Dr. Patrick Moore, SC State director of bands. “We hope that everyone will tune in and watch our dynamic performance. Go Bulldogs!”
Citizens asked to avoid area where officer-involved shooting happened in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid an area of Sumter County due to an officer-involved shooting. Officials say the incident was near Cains Mill Road. Citizens are asked to avoid the area of Cains Mill near Kolb Road. Authorities...
3-year-old girl missing from Sumter County park found safe
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A missing 3-year-old girl has been found safe. 3-year-old Ruby Heider was found around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, in the wood line less than a mile from the campsite where she had last been seen. She was reported missing on Friday around...
Gamecocks come alive in 3rd quarter, rout Charlotte 49ers
Columbia- The South Carolina Gamecocks needed a demonstrative win, and that's exactly what they got in a 56-20 rout of the Charlotte 49ers. Under the lights on Saturday night, it was another slow start for the Gamecocks as they actually trailed Charlotte 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.
Columbia police officer dies after medical emergency during training
A Columbia police officer is dead after a medical emergency during a department assessment. Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley was participating in a Columbia Police Department Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. Officials say during the physical fitness training portion Riley became ill. He was taken to a hospital where he went into cardiac arrest and died.
