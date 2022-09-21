ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: CCSD officer opens up about loss hoping to prevent another

By Christian Cazares
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rK9gp_0i52BjyS00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — September marked Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and whether you have struggled with suicide yourself or have lost a loved one, know you are not alone.

One CCSD police officer has opened up about a personal loss in hopes of preventing another.

“A year and a month ago, I got one of the worst phone calls I could ever get. My brother called to tell me his daughter, my niece, had committed suicide the night before.”

A heartbreaking phone call, Sergeant Bryan Zink with CCSD police said, changed his family forever.

His 14-year-old niece Elory took her life for unknown reasons.

“It’s one of those things that you never expect that would happen to a happy teenage girl,” said Sergeant Zink.

“Suicide is the second leading cause of death ages 10-24 in Nevada.”

Emma White is with Nevada’s Office of Suicide Prevention and said while more resources have become available like the 988 hotline, the pandemic caused an increase in cases.

“We saw the pandemic increase certain things like anxiety and isolation because students were not in school,” said White.

Sergeant Zink said it’s all about giving back. He has been a volunteer with Special Olympics Nevada, where Terrence Thorton is the executive director.

He said Special Olympics recently received one million dollars to launch the ‘Strong Minds’ program.

“It’s a way that we help people with intellectual disabilities deal with stress management and mental health,” said Thornton.

“Some don’t verbalize and can’t say they are in crisis. Again, it goes back to listening to them and not discounting them. It’s not just them wanting attention,” Sergeant Zink added.

Sergeant Zink told us almost the entire CCSD Police Department has been certified with CIT, which is ‘Crisis Intervention Training.’

Those officers wear a blue pin meaning they know how to deal with kids, teens, and adults in crisis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
8 News Now

Animal Foundation reaches ‘critical point’ in capacity, admissions department resigns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation is pleading for help from the community after the shelter’s capacity reached “a critical point,” it announced Monday. Animal shelters saw an increase in pet surrenders and arrivals over the summer, with the Animal Foundation seeing a dramatic increase in September. “In September alone, our staff has felt […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intellectual Disabilities#Police Sergeant#Ccsd#Special Olympics Nevada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Fox5 KVVU

Man shot dead by North Las Vegas police during apparent home break-in, officers say he was armed

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is dead after a North Las Vegas police officer shot him Saturday night, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department. Officers said a 911 caller reported that the man was in the backyard of a house and was holding a long metal pole. They said he appeared to be trying to break into the house. The man, who appeared to be in his twenties, appeared to possibly be under the influence, according to the police. The caller “confronted the suspect, who challenged him by asking if he wanted to die,” according to police.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Post-pandemic stress leaves many lacking proper sleep

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Covid-19 has changed the lives of many around the world, but the stress that came with it is still lingering for some individuals more than two years later. “I’m averaging three hours of sleep every night for the last two months,” said Kortney Olson, a local...
LAS VEGAS, NV
southwestshadow.com

Recent Violent Incidents Create Fear Amongst CCSD Bus Drivers

Clark County Police have investigated two assaults that took place during August after aggressive behavior from both students and parents resulted in violent actions against bus drivers. Consequently, several bus drivers have voiced their concerns about the difficulty of the job. For CCSD bus driver Ramón Maravilla, while he’s been...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say couple killed in apparent murder-suicide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a couple was killed in an apparent murder-suicide on Thursday. According to a news release, officers responded to a residence in the 5700 block of Chisolm Trail at approximately 12:43 p.m. for a report of two deceased persons. Arriving officers located an elderly male and female inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy