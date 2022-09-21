Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Columbus Ward 4 council members host community meeting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Ward 4 council members are hosting a community meeting tonight. It is happening tonight at 6 p.m. It will be at the Sims Scott Center. Councilman Pierre Beard Sr. is inviting those in Ward 4 to come by to talk about what is happening in their neighborhoods.
wtva.com
Governor appoints local lawmaker to head state agency, new Yalobusha DA, new state wildlife chief
HERNANDO, Miss. (WTVA) — Governor Tate Reeves appointed a state lawmaker from Calhoun County to head a state agency, a new district attorney for Yalobusha County and a new chief for the state wildlife department. State Representative Jim Beckett of Bruce was announced Friday as the new executive director...
wcbi.com
Tupelo group prepares to help hurricane victims in Florida
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A North East Mississippi group is preparing to help Floridians after the hurricane. Eight Days of Hope says it is ready to help if they are needed. Of course, they hope the damage is minimal, but Ian is forecasted to be a major hurricane. The...
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: The Mississippi National Guard deployed to the Mexican border
No, that headline is not from now but from 1916. Friction between the U.S. and Mexico quickly arose after Pancho Villa’s raid on Columbus, New Mexico, in 1916. Then after Gen. “Black Jack” Pershing led U.S. troops into Mexico in pursuit of Villa and did not withdraw back to the U.S. when demanded by Mexico, the two neighbors almost went to war. Fearing war with Mexico, President Woodrow Wilson called up much of the National Guard. The Columbus and West Point companies were called up as infantry, and the Aberdeen was called up and became the machine gun company. This marked the end of the old local militia units as such.
wcbi.com
Police monitor social media threat made towards Starkville High School
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – In what has been a common sight lately, another area school is put on lockdown today. A spokesperson tells WCBI that Starkville High had a controlled lockdown this morning. There was a threat to the school posted on social media. No incident of this kind...
wtva.com
Power back on after outage affecting some in Lee, Union, Prentiss counties
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Power is back on for customers who lost it Friday afternoon in the northwest part of the Tombigbee Electric Power Association service area. More than 200 customers lost it at the peak of the outage. The area affected included homes and businesses in Lee and...
wtva.com
UPDATE: Police hold two kids for threats at Tupelo High
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police have identified two children believed to be responsible for two of the three threats made this week at Tupelo High School. Major Chuck McDougald says one is being held for Thursday's bomb threat and another is being held for the terroristic threat made Friday.
wtva.com
Three caught following auto burglaries at apartment complex near MSU
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Sheriff's deputies in Oktibbeha County say they caught three people in connection with some auto burglaries at an apartment complex near the Mississippi State University campus. The Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office posted the news on Facebook Sunday morning about the string of burglaries at the...
wcbi.com
Police investigate apartment shooting, murder in West Point
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators are working on a shooting case at a West Point apartment complex. It happened just before midnight on Sunday. Now, one man is charged with the death of a West Point man. Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter identified the homicide victim as 22-year-old...
Commercial Dispatch
Saturday shooting leaves one dead
A Saturday night shooting in East Columbus has left a man dead, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. CPD officers responded to a 911 call from Country Air apartments on South Lehmberg Road about 11:50 p.m. Saturday, Dillon said. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.
wcbi.com
Columbus Police search for murder suspect
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There are still more questions than answers after a weekend shooting leaves a former New Hope Football stand-out dead. Columbus Police responded to a call at Country Air Apartments on Lehmberg Road, Saturday, just before midnight. When they got there, they found 24-year-old Taekion Reed...
wcbi.com
Columbus Fire and Rescue respond to house fire Thursday night
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Fire and Rescue were at the scene of a house fire on the 1900 block of 4th Avenue South. No one was inside the home during the time flames began to spark. Crews are protecting the structures around the home. We will have more...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police detain two juveniles for threatening THS
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two juveniles are in custody in connection with threats made against Tupelo High School this week. The most recent was a threat this morning. A spokesperson from the school district said the school was on high alert after getting a “digital threat.”. Tupelo police...
Commercial Dispatch
120-foot cross raised along Highway 25, south of Starkville
After three years of planning, fundraising and problems finding a location, the Cross of Christ for Starkville was raised on Thursday morning. “It’s very exciting, obviously,” said Bob Daniels, president for the citizen organization that coordinated the effort. “It’s been three years since we first started talking about it, and we’ve been looking forward to this day for a while. Some of us had said it’s hard to believe it’s here. We didn’t think it would ever get here.”
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, MS
Featuring some of the most diverse cuisines in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is home to a variety of unique restaurants that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Keep reading to learn about the 14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1. D’cracked Egg. $$ | (662) 346-2611 | WEBSITE.
wtva.com
One dead after overnight shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A late night early morning shooting in East Columbus has left a 24 year old Columbus man dead. First responders got the call around 11:30 p.m. about a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Lehmberg Road at the Country Air Apartments. Lowndes County Coroner...
wcbi.com
The Louisville Community comes together to help a friend in need
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – People in Louisville are coming together to help a neighbor and friend. The condition of Rita Taylor’s home was deteriorating, so, the community decided to step in. When you have lived in a city your whole life, your community can become your family. That’s...
wcbi.com
Responding to school threats at Columbus High School
GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Social media has been buzzing about the Columbus High School brawl and an alleged threat today, leading many parents to check their children out of school early today. Columbus High School was put on lockdown after several students were involved in a fight Tuesday.
wtva.com
Motorcyclist arrested after Wednesday afternoon chase in Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A motorcyclist from Caledonia was arrested on Wednesday following a high-speed chase. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office identified the motorcyclist as Tristin Saraiva, 23. The chase began at approximately 1:04 p.m. near Highway 45 and Land Road. According to a sheriff’s office news release, a...
wtva.com
Lockdown at Tupelo High School lifted
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo High School was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure Wednesday morning following a bomb threat. According to the school district, the lockdown happened at approximately 8:00. Students and staff were evacuated. School administrators and Tupelo Police are searching the grounds.
