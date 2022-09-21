Lionel David McCreary was an Antwerp boy who was born February 11, 1877 in Antwerp, Ohio. By 1880, Lionel was living with his uncle and aunt, George W. And Izbella Coffelt in Antwerp area. George was a Civil War Veteran who served with Company G. 14th Ohio Volunteer Infantry. It is unclear why Lionel was not living with his family. His parents were David Benjamin and Caroline (Bruner) McCreary. By 1890, Lionel had two brothers and two sisters. In February of 1893, tragedy struck the McCreary household. Lionel lost his three sisters to disease, I figure. Four year old, Julia on February 1st, twelve year old Myrtle, on February 10, and one year old Zelda February 17. They were buried in Banks-Coffelt Cemetery, Antwerp. In 1898, with war looming with Spain, Lionel joined Company M. 2nd Ohio Volunteer Infantry. This Company was formed in Pauling. He was mustered into service June 23, 1898.

