westbendnews.net
Paulding County Republican Banquet Reinforces Need for Voting
The Paulding County Republican Lincoln-Reagan banquet took place on Saturday September 24 with candidates speakers of the upcoming election. The evening began with Jerry Zielke introducing Gina Campbell singing the National Anthem and Frank LaRose giving the invocation for the evening, and dinner. This is one of the most important elections of our era with the nation in a very divided state, very poor economy, and skyrocketing inflation in the largest recession in 40 years for the United States.
Auglaize County farm honored for conservation
REYNOLDSBURG – The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized five families as winners of the 2022 Conservation Farm Family Awards at the Farm Science Review in London. The five families honored were Settlage Farm, Auglaize County; Baltes Farm, Mahoning County; Felumlee family, Claylick Run Farm, Licking County; Branstrator Farm, Warren County; and Brown Family Farm, Highland County.
westbendnews.net
Nancy Eagleson Case Moves Forward with the Order To Disinter Remains
On September 20, 2022 in the Court of Common Pleas in Paulding County Ohio, Judge Michael Wehrkamp granted approval of exhuming the remains of Nancy Eagleson. Eagleson was the a murder victim in 1960 in Paulding, OH. The family has never had closure as it has remained a cold case for over a half a century.
westbendnews.net
Fairview FFA at the Defiance County Fair
This year at the Defiance County Fair there were many things that the Fairview FFA Chapter not only participated in but also greatly succeeded in. The members got to compete in the Ag Olympics with the Tinora and Ayersville FFA chapters. After completing the two parts of the Ag Olympics the Fariview FFA came out on top and won 1st place. The chapter also helped work the Barn and Grill food stand on Monday of the fair.
sent-trib.com
Chicken killings: a moral catastrophe we can’t afford to neglect
Although this horrible news was not widely reported, readers need to know about an outbreak of bird flu two weeks ago at one of the largest poultry factory farms in Ohio, located in the Toledo area. A brief article on page 3 of the Sept. 8 edition stated that this outbreak would result in euthanizing “roughly 3 million chickens.”
westbendnews.net
Military History in Paulding County
Lionel David McCreary was an Antwerp boy who was born February 11, 1877 in Antwerp, Ohio. By 1880, Lionel was living with his uncle and aunt, George W. And Izbella Coffelt in Antwerp area. George was a Civil War Veteran who served with Company G. 14th Ohio Volunteer Infantry. It is unclear why Lionel was not living with his family. His parents were David Benjamin and Caroline (Bruner) McCreary. By 1890, Lionel had two brothers and two sisters. In February of 1893, tragedy struck the McCreary household. Lionel lost his three sisters to disease, I figure. Four year old, Julia on February 1st, twelve year old Myrtle, on February 10, and one year old Zelda February 17. They were buried in Banks-Coffelt Cemetery, Antwerp. In 1898, with war looming with Spain, Lionel joined Company M. 2nd Ohio Volunteer Infantry. This Company was formed in Pauling. He was mustered into service June 23, 1898.
Anti-mask lawsuit against Perrysburg Schools dismissed, costs $12K in taxes
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — In February, 2022, parents sued Perrysburg schools for student mask requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic that continued after the state of Ohio lifted mask mandates. Perrysburg Schools announced Friday the case had been dismissed in court. The school district expressed gratitude for the dismissal. "We are...
Lima News
Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court following their indictments by a recent session of the grand jury:. Tilmond Sanders, 68, of Lima, charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and single counts of having weapons under disability and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnanace.
13abc.com
Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Kelvin J. Bish, 23, Continental, was sentenced to 60 days jail for violating community control standards. The violations included having contact last June with a minor under the age of 18 without permission of his supervising officer. He was given credit for 39 days served and was placed on five years community control. He was originally convicted of unlawful sexual conducted with a minor.
wktn.com
State Auditor Investigating Logan County Cemetery
The Auditor of State’s Office-Special Investigations Unit is conducting an investigation into potential irregularities regarding the payment for headstone footers or foundations at Fairview Cemetery located in Quincy in Logan County. The Unit is specifically interested in hearing from people who paid for headstone footers or foundations, including individuals...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Hanz A. Darby, 24, of Wapakoneta, found guilty of criminal mischief*. Sentence: 60 days jail. 48 days suspended. $150 fine. Cortlend T. Banks, 29, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of DUS. Sentence: 180 days jail. 177 days suspended. $150 fine.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
hillsdalecollegian.com
Local lawyer, county GOP leader arrested on Florida warrant
The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office arrested local attorney and Republican official Daren Wiseley on Sept. 8 on a warrant from Osceola County, Florida. The Ninth Judicial Circuit Court of Osceola County issued a warrant on Wiseley for failure to face arraignment on charges of assaulting a firefighter. Court records show Wiseley sought a waiver for his initial arraignment and entered a not guilty plea Sept. 5, and a judge recalled the warrant Sept. 8.
13abc.com
Hancock County hosts Oktoberfest today
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oktoberfest is happening today in Downtown Findlay to celebrate German Heritage in Hancock County. The festival will begin at 2 p.m. and last until 10:30 p.m., with family-friendly activities, live music, polka dancing, contests, German food and a large selection of beer and wine. It has become one of the largest single-day events in the region, by hosting over 6,000 people.
Dee Warner's family petitions court to declare her dead
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — Family members of Dee Warner, who has been missing from Lenawee County since April, 2021, have petitioned a court to declare her dead. Warner's daughter, Rikkell Bock, 28, of Tecumseh, has filed a petition with the Lenawee County Probate Court, asking that a jury be empaneled to consider whether Warner can be declared legally dead.
westbendnews.net
Heritage Lions Learn about Changing Footprints
Recently, Cheryl and Jim Brockmann spoke about the Changing Footprints program. The project began in Indianapolis, in 2005, when co-founders Maureen Leisure and Bob Broughton learned there was a great need for children’s shoes in Afghanistan. They gathered some friends and created an all-volunteer, non-profit organization that collects unwanted shoes and distributes them for free to kids and adults who need them.
WANE-TV
Police: woman slams into semi in DeKalb County after animal distracts her
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was hospitalized Friday afternoon after slamming into the back of a semitruck on state Route 101 about halfway between Woodburn and Butler. Joy Forester, 62, of Fort Wayne was traveling northbound on SR 101 when she rear-ended the back of a semitruck...
wktn.com
Search Warrant Served at Residence in Findlay
On 9/22/2022 at approximately 1100 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 1015 S. Blanchard St., Findlay, Ohio. The search of the residence yielded a marijuana grow with approximately 36 plants,...
wktn.com
Roundabout Completed in Logan County
The Ohio Department of Transportation opened a single-lane, modern roundabout at the state Route 47 and state Route 235 intersection in Logan County this week. The new design improves safety and transportation in that area. The intersection has experienced a higher than average number of crashes. Research shows that roundabouts...
