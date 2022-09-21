Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Man on tricycle struck, killed by pickup truck on Palm Beach Blvd in Tice
A man on a tricycle was killed Sunday night when a pickup truck struck him on Palm Beach Boulevard in Tice. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Red Ford pickup truck driven by a 35-year-old Fort Myers man was traveling east on Palm Beach Boulevard, approaching Fairfax Drive around 8:10 p.m. A 66-year-old Fort Myers man on a tricycle attempted to cross the travel lanes of Palm Beach Boulevard from the median.
WINKNEWS.com
Pedestrian injured in crash on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers
A pedestrian was injured in a crash on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers on Sunday night. According to FHP, the crash involved a pickup truck and a pedestrian. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. This crash remains under investigation.
Charlotte County issues evacuation orders Zone A - Red areas
Charlotte County officials issued evacuation orders for Zone A - Red areas during Monday's press conference.
WINKNEWS.com
Sand, sandbag locations in Southwest Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
Here is a list of some locations where you can acquire sandbags (sometimes bags and sand separately) for your storm preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall:. Bonita Springs Fire Department Station 24, 27701 Bonita Grande Drive (sand only). The sandbags are limited to 25 per Bonita Springs address. You will need to show proof that you are a Bonita Springs resident with ID. You are encouraged to bring your own shovels just in case the ones provided are being used when you arrive. For more information, call (239) 949-6200.
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres neighborhood concerned with possible flooding from the storm
A Lehigh Acres neighborhood that floods often is concerned about what may come from Tropical Storm Ian. The residents say a tropical storm or hurricane will only make matters worse for them. On September 18, flooding on Green Meadows Road was what residents called the worst since the last big...
WINKNEWS.com
Multiple people are dead after a fatal crash on Edison Bridge
Multiple people are dead after a fatal crash on the Edison Bridge in North Fort Myers on Saturday. FMPD says that 4 people are confirmed dead but they cannot give a specific number on how many victims were involved in the crash. Police say the lanes on the bridge going...
Mysuncoast.com
5am Track of Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ian is now a hurricane. A Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch have been issued for the area. The storm has overnight developed a strong inner core and rapid intensification is forecast. Banding is seen in all quadrants of the storm, another signal of a strengthening system. The central pressure has dropped from 988mb to 983mb.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Bradenton declares state of emergency for Tropical Storm Ian
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The city commissioners declared a state of emergency in the wake of Tropical Storm Ian in a 4-0 vote on Sunday morning. City of Bradenton Administrator Rob Perry said public works and other city departments have been checking out the emergency operations center and putting in place necessary supplies and equipment needed if the storm hits, said Perry. Perry told commissioners there is a lot of uncertainty with the path of the storm but it is better to be prepared than not.
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane preparations are underway in Sarasota
Hurricane preparations are underway in Sarasota. Plenty of people have been fortified and prepping, they said they’ve seen the damage a hurricane can do, and they’re not taking any chances. People were at Lido Beach on Monday but only to take quick breaks before getting back to prepare...
WINKNEWS.com
Canals overflowing from storm surge is a concern for Cape Coral residents
Anytime a storm hits near Cape Coral, there is a fear that canals will overflow and cause significant issues. If a storm hits north of Cape Coral, there is a likely chance the canals will overflow. In that case, it’s essential to prepare your home and yourself. No matter...
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Gas leak at Webber St.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Fire Department was called to the scene of a gas line struck by workers. The line was hit in the 1900 block of Webber Street. There are no reports of injuries at this time but there is a strong smell of gas in the air, according to our reporter on scene.
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane shutters going up in Cape Coral in anticipation of Hurricane Ian
People across Southwest Florida are preparing for Hurricane Ian as it approaches the area, and in Cape Coral people have begun putting up their hurricane shutters. Joe Galebach, like many other Cape Coral residents, spent his Monday putting up shutters and making sure his home is safe from Hurricane Ian.
1 person dead after early morning shooting in Osprey
OSPREY, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Osprey, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the shooting happened in the area of Highland Road and Westview Drive. "The scene is secure, and there is no threat to the community at...
WINKNEWS.com
Tractor-trailer crash on I-75 in Fort Myers leads to gravel spill, severe traffic
A crash on northbound I-75 in Fort Myers led to a tractor-trailer spilling its load of gravel, causing severe traffic backups early Friday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer carrying gravel was traveling north on I-75, nearly midway between Daniels Parkway and Colonial Boulevard, around 5 a.m. The tractor-trailer then rear-ended a cement truck traveling ahead of it, sending the load of gravel all over the outside and center lanes of I-75.
fox35orlando.com
Fort Myers braces for Tropical Storm Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. - It’s the calm before the storm. Not only are the skies calm along the beachfront but so are the hardened residents who are no strangers to hurricanes. "We have the shutters up, and we’re ready to go," said Michael-Ann Searls. Hurricane preparations are done...
Hurricane shelters in Lee County: Location, and addresses for all 19
The Lee County government will operate shelters if needed depending on the path of a hurricane and its intensity. These are the locations and addresses of the 19 Lee County Emergency Public Shelters. CAPE CORAL. 1. Island Coast High School. 2125 DeNavarra Pkwy. ESTERO. 2. Estero Recreation Center. 9200 Corkscrew...
Beach Beacon
Hurricane Ian updates around Pinellas County
Bishop Gregory Parkes has called for the closing of all Catholic Schools and Early Learning Centers in the Diocese of St. Petersburg. The closures will begin Tuesday and go through Thursday. This includes Catholic schools in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando and Citrus Counties. Families, teachers and staff are encouraged to...
Edison Bridge shut down for fatal crash
Police say the Edison Bridge is shut down due to a fatal crash. No word on how long the road will be closed.
WINKNEWS.com
Family walks hours through flooding water in DeSoto County to get home
The Peace River in DeSoto County is flooded turning a five-minute drive into an hour-long boat ride. The water is so deep people who live there can’t even get to their homes. In a water-logged neighborhood, a boat is better than a car but boats can’t just go anywhere....
fox13news.com
Sarasota County: Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information
Follow ongoing updates from Sarasota County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. Sarasota County’s Emergency Operations Center said sandbag operations will start Sunday, September 25 from 12-6 p.m. at three locations. Those locations include Ed Smith Stadium on 12th Street in Sarasota, Twin Lakes Park on Clark Road in Sarasota, and South County Fleet on SR 776/Englewood Road in Venice. Shovels and bags will be available at the site, and there is a 10-bag limit per vehicle. Sandbag operations are currently planned for Monday, September 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. City officials said changes in weather patterns can impact the times.
