Here is a list of some locations where you can acquire sandbags (sometimes bags and sand separately) for your storm preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall:. Bonita Springs Fire Department Station 24, 27701 Bonita Grande Drive (sand only). The sandbags are limited to 25 per Bonita Springs address. You will need to show proof that you are a Bonita Springs resident with ID. You are encouraged to bring your own shovels just in case the ones provided are being used when you arrive. For more information, call (239) 949-6200.

BONITA SPRINGS, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO