Read full article on original website
Biden is dazed & confused
4d ago
48 hour is all … then the Martha’s Vineyard called in the national guard because people of color went into their democrat town .
Reply(1)
9
John Phelan
4d ago
🤣where do I sign up for free flight to the Vineyard🙋♂️🙋♂️🙋♂️🙋♂️
Reply(1)
6
Related
WSVN-TV
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian moved near the Cayman Islands and closer to western Cuba early Monday on a track to hit Florida as a major hurricane this week. Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and become a major hurricane as soon as late Monday before becoming an even stronger Category 4 hurricane over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking the west central coast of Florida on Wednesday.
Gov. DeSantis gives updates on Florida’s emergency response to Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen and reach hurricane strength by Monday. Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at the State Emergency Operations Center on Sunday to give updates on how Florida will be preparing for the storm. DeSantis had issued a state of emergency on Saturday...
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Measures To Prevent the Chinese Communist Party Interfering in Florida’s Business
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sep 22Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On September 22, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis announced a combination of measures intended to prevent the influence of China and the Chinese Communist Party in Florida. The combined actions included an Executive Order (22-216) which stops government entities from procuring technology and services from governments controlled by the CCP.
Florida Democrat Endorses DeSantis for Governor: 'Obvious Choice'
The endorsement was stunning in deep-blue Palm Beach County, which voted for President Joe Biden by 13 points in 2020.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
DeSantis declares emergency as Tropical Storm Ian expected to hit Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday declared a state of emergency for Florida as Tropical Storm Ian gathers strength over the Caribbean and is expected to bring intense hurricane rain and wind to the state next week. DeSantis initially issued the emergency order for two dozen...
WATCH: Democratic official endorses DeSantis, says 'there is too much on the line'
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) received the endorsement of a longtime Democrat and Palm Beach County official on Tuesday, saying that "there is too much on the line" ahead of the November gubernatorial election.
fox13news.com
DeSantis says he can't confirm Florida is paying nearly $1M for more migrant flights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis said he could not confirm that Florida was funding another flight for migrants in Texas, possibly to be relocated to other states. However, he defended the state funding of two flights that took Venezuelan asylum seekers from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts in the week prior.
WSVN-TV
Parks in Miami, Fort Lauderdale host sandbag distribution
MIAMI (WSVN) - The cities of Miami and Fort Lauderdale are hosting sandbag distributions to help residents protect their property from inclement weather expected to affect South Florida, as Tropical Storm Ian continues to gather strength in the Caribbean. In Miami, the sandbag distribution was held Sunday and will again...
RELATED PEOPLE
WSVN-TV
30 cats, dogs flown from Puerto Rico shelter damaged by Fiona, taken in by Broward Humane Society
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than two dozen pets rescued from Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico will soon be available for adoption in South Florida. Thirty dogs and cats were flown into Miami Executive Airport, Saturday afternoon. Their arrival comes days after 20 dogs and 10 cats arrived at...
WSVN-TV
Tropical Storm Ian expected to rapidly intensify, with impacts to Florida this week
Tropical Storm Ian continues to struggle to organize and intensify but conditions will be favorable for intensification later today and into tomorrow over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. While the long range track of Ian remains uncertain, we are beginning to get a better idea of what impacts South Florida will get from Ian.
DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade official amid corruption case
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday suspended a Miami-Dade County commissioner who has been charged in a felony corruption case. DeSantis, a Republican, suspended Joe Martinez through an executive order that barred the longtime county official from performing any official acts or receiving any government pay. Martinez was charged last month with unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation in a case involving $15,000 in payments from a business owner facing code violations, according to authorities. He has pledged to fight the charges. Martinez, a former police lieutenant, has served on the County Commission off and on since 2000 and has been considering a run for Miami-Dade sheriff in 2024.
Ron DeSantis Extends Lead As the Likely Republican Presidential Candidate for 2024, According to Recent Poll of Voters
Meanwhile, his lead in midterm elections is fading. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The results of a poll carried out by USA Today and Suffolk University published on September 21 suggest that in a hypothetical Presidential Primary election, Ron DeSantis would claim 48% of the vote with former president Donald Trump receiving just 40%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Leave it to Florida's Ron DeSantis to utilize overt racism and abject dehumanization as a national political strategy
The 2024 Republican presidential primary is shaping up to be a battle royale of bullying.
Governor DeSantis Suspends Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez
Martinez was arrested last month for felony charges of unlawful compensation for official behavior.
WSVN-TV
Pelican Harbor Seabird Station hosts Little River neighborhood cleanup
MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization became the cleanup crew for Little River this weekend. Pelican Harbor Seabird Station, a nonprofit that rescues endangered wildlife, hosted a cleanup of the historic neighborhood, Sunday morning. Officials with the organization also announced Little River will be their future location. While the...
WSVN-TV
South Floridians fill up sandbags amid flooding concerns from Tropical Storm Ian
MIAMI (WSVN) - Although South Floridians are not expecting a direct hit from Tropical Storm Ian, heavy rains could still be causing damage in the area, so residents are taking steps to protect their homes. 7News cameras on Sunday captured residents in Miami filling up bags with sand at one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
Monroe County under storm surge watch as residents, visitors track Ian’s Path
KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - New advisories were issued in the Florida Keys following the latest forecast on Hurricane Ian. On Monday afternoon, a storm watch went into effect for Monroe County, from Card Sound Bridge to Key West. It also includes Dry Tortugas and Florida Bay. A first taste...
WSVN-TV
Florida Keys, west coast residents brace for Ian as system forecast to approach state midweek
KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - As Florida braces for Tropical Storm Ian, residents of the state’s west coast and the Florida Keys are making sure they are ready for the amount of rain that the system is expected to unleash in the area. As of Saturday night, Ian is...
WSVN-TV
Greater Miami Jewish Federation hosts food distribution in Miami ahead of Rosh Hashanah
MIAMI (WSVN) - A local nonprofit organization helped feed a need in Miami days days before a Jewish holiday. The Greater Miami Jewish Federation hosted a food distribution event on Friday. Organizers focused on the upcoming Rosh Hashanah holiday. Volunteers handed out bags with food items related to the Jewish...
WSVN-TV
South Florida residents in flood-prone areas collect sandbags to prepare for heavy rainfall
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Although Hurricane Ian is not impacting South Florida directly, many residents who live in flood-prone areas are preparing by filling up sandbags in case of heavy rainfall. Hurricane Ian might not be heading toward South Florida, but residents like Richard Neederman aren’t taking any chances.
Comments / 7