Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
North Dakota hunter safety
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This is the time of year when hunters hit the fields with family and friends pursuing wild game. The majority of hunting accidents in North Dakota are preventable, a notable fact to keep in mind when hitting the field this fall. “Generally, they’re occurring just a...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota harvest strong as midwest suffers from widespread drought
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last April, after record-breaking blizzards blanketed the state with snow, only a few farmers would have guessed North Dakota would be set up for record breaking harvests this fall. For North Dakota farmers, their patience and persistence paid off. After last summer’s drought, then back-to-back blizzards...
KFYR-TV
Montana voters to decide on ‘born alive’ abortion bill
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A referendum on the Montana ballot in November raises the prospect of criminal charges for health care providers unless they take all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life of an infant born alive, including after an attempted abortion. Supporters say the proposed...
KFYR-TV
Judges train to better address individuals with behavioral health needs
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At least sixty-four percent of inmates in state and federal prison met the criteria for mental illness at the time of their booking, or during the 12 months leading up to their arrest. That’s according to the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics. That’s why North Dakota judges are training to more effectively deal with individuals with mental and behavioral health needs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV
‘Very grateful’: Father, three sons work as deputies in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement officers are united by wearing the badge. For a North Dakota family, the bond runs even deeper. It’s not every day you see these four sheriff’s deputies in the same place. Three work in Dunn County and the other in Burleigh County.
KFYR-TV
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it barreled toward Cuba on a track to hit Florida’s west coast as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit the western tip of Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph (225 km/h) over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida.
Comments / 0