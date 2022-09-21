BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At least sixty-four percent of inmates in state and federal prison met the criteria for mental illness at the time of their booking, or during the 12 months leading up to their arrest. That’s according to the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics. That’s why North Dakota judges are training to more effectively deal with individuals with mental and behavioral health needs.

