VALDOSTA – A 17-year-old male was transported to the hospital after being shot while at a school bus stop on Lankford Drive in Valdosta. On September 26, 2022, at approximately 7:26 am., Valdosta Police Officers, Detectives, and Crime Scene Personnel, responded to the area of the 1400 block of Weaver Street, after citizens called E911 to report a shooting had just occurred. While officers were heading to the scene, they received updates that the victim had gotten on a school bus after being shot and the bus driver was driving him to the hospital. Officers stopped the school bus on Lankford Drive, and immediately found the 17-year-old male on the bus, with a gunshot wound to his torso. Officers immediately began to render first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.

