Read full article on original website
Related
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: FPD hosts Mt. Pisgah
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The FPD Vikings welcomed the Mt. Pisgah Christian Patriots from Alpharetta Friday night. The Vikings (1-3) had lost three in a row after losing to Pinewood Christian last week. The Christian Patriots were 3-1 on the season. Check out the highlights from George S. Johnson...
41nbc.com
Two dead after car wreck in Washington County
SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men are dead after a wreck in Washington County Saturday night. According to the incident report by the Georgia State Patrol, Briant Ware of Statham Georgia was travelling in the wrong direction on Highway 88 when he struck a vehicle head on that was being driven by Hassan Glasgow of Sandersville. The incident report states Ware had an open liquor bottle in the vehicle.
41nbc.com
BOLO: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office looks for escapee from Dept. of Corrections
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to be on the lookout for an escapee from the Department of Corrections. According to a Sheriff’s office Facebook post, Robert Jenkins was on a department of corrections city work detail when he escaped by stealing a white Ford F150 with a “City of Forsyth” logo on the side.
Comments / 0