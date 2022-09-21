Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Columbus Police search for murder suspect
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There are still more questions than answers after a weekend shooting leaves a former New Hope Football stand-out dead. Columbus Police responded to a call at Country Air Apartments on Lehmberg Road, Saturday, just before midnight. When they got there, they found 24-year-old Taekion Reed...
wcbi.com
Police investigate apartment shooting, murder in West Point
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators are working on a shooting case at a West Point apartment complex. It happened just before midnight on Sunday. Now, one man is charged with the death of a West Point man. Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter identified the homicide victim as 22-year-old...
wtva.com
West Point police arrested two suspects in fatal shooting Sunday night
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - West Point police arrested two suspects following a fatal shooting Sunday night. Two others were injured. They were airlifted to Jackson. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
WTOK-TV
Man killed in apparent hit-and-run overnight in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A body was found early Monday morning on the side of the road in south Meridian. Authorities say the owner of the Astro Motel called 911 Monday around 6:00 a.m. after he saw a man lying in the grassy area between Interstate 20/59 and S. Frontage Road.
wtva.com
Five men arrested in West Amory drug bust
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A drug bust in Amory landed five men behind bars. According to the Amory Police Department, officers used a search warrant on Wednesday, Sept. 21 in the area of 111th and 112th streets, which is near West Amory Elementary School. Officers recovered 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine,...
Homicide investigation underway after Tuscaloosa apartment complex shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night and left one man dead. According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers arrived to the 400 block of 8th Avenue NE, River Road apartments around 11 p.m. on reports of a shooting . Upon arrival, officers found a man dead […]
wtva.com
One dead after overnight shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A late night early morning shooting in East Columbus has left a 24 year old Columbus man dead. First responders got the call around 11:30 p.m. about a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Lehmberg Road at the Country Air Apartments. Lowndes County Coroner...
wcbi.com
Fleeing incident leads to 30-year sentence and fatal collision
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A man in Monroe County will serve 30 years in prison after trying to avoid a safety checkpoint and killing a young man in the process. Back in October 2020, Eric William Patton attempted to avoid a safety checkpoint by crossing a median and speeding into oncoming traffic through Aberdeen.
Police issue arrest warrant for Mississippi man in armed robbery
Police are looking for a man who reportedly stole a firearm and other property during an armed robbery. The Starkville Police Department has an active armed robbery warrant for Tavion Pegues, 27, of Starkville. Pegues is accused of stealing a firearm and other property on Mercantile Street mid-morning Friday, September...
wtva.com
Three caught following auto burglaries at apartment complex near MSU
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Sheriff's deputies in Oktibbeha County say they caught three people in connection with some auto burglaries at an apartment complex near the Mississippi State University campus. The Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office posted the news on Facebook Sunday morning about the string of burglaries at the...
WDAM-TV
Suspect in custody in Ala.; 4-year-old victim in stable condition following Monday shooting
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - New information involving a shooting that injured a little girl in Jones County is revealed. The shooting happened on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Lone Oaks Apartments, where investigators said two young men started fighting, and then the mother of one of them fired a shot.
Mississippi woman accused of shooting 4-year-old arrested
Investigators believe Brown fired a handgun during an altercation with others at the apartment complex, and she inadvertently struck the child.
wcbi.com
Lowndes County chase ends after driver crashes into deputies car
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old Caledonia man on multiple charges, after a brief pursuit in which the suspect intentionally rammed a deputy with his motorcycle. The man arrested was identified as Tristin Manuel Saraiva. The...
WTOK-TV
Shooting leaves one man with multiple injuries
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man with multiple injuries Wednesday evening. MPD said the shooting took place in the 1700 block of 33rd Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Police said a man was shot in the chest and leg but he is in stable condition.
kicks96news.com
Assault on Police, Stalking, and Multiple DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
GERMAINE BILLFORD ISOM, 30, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. RANDALL JOE JAMES, 30, of Union, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. RONALD D JENKINS, 47, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0. ANTONIE L JOHN, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. BRYAN...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 22, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
wcbi.com
Police monitor social media threat made towards Starkville High School
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – In what has been a common sight lately, another area school is put on lockdown today. A spokesperson tells WCBI that Starkville High had a controlled lockdown this morning. There was a threat to the school posted on social media. No incident of this kind...
wcbi.com
Students in custody after Columbus High School fighting spree
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly a dozen students were reportedly involved in a brawl at Columbus High this morning. Parents say the school briefly went on lockdown during the melee. City leaders were told nine students were taken into custody. Columbus firefighters were on the scene because pepper spray...
kicks96news.com
Aggravated Assault with a Weapon on a LEO in Neshoba County
CODY GANTON ANDERSON, 45, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $0, $400, $800, $1,000. DANIEL BARRIER, 40, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0. LIEA M BELL, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. ARA...
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: The Mississippi National Guard deployed to the Mexican border
No, that headline is not from now but from 1916. Friction between the U.S. and Mexico quickly arose after Pancho Villa’s raid on Columbus, New Mexico, in 1916. Then after Gen. “Black Jack” Pershing led U.S. troops into Mexico in pursuit of Villa and did not withdraw back to the U.S. when demanded by Mexico, the two neighbors almost went to war. Fearing war with Mexico, President Woodrow Wilson called up much of the National Guard. The Columbus and West Point companies were called up as infantry, and the Aberdeen was called up and became the machine gun company. This marked the end of the old local militia units as such.
