KTBS
Vacant house fire in Shreveport under investigation
SHREVEPORT, La. -Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a vacant home in Shreveport. It happened Sunday in the 7100 block of Karen Street. Firefighters got the call around 3:45 p.m. At one point, up to 17 units were on the scene. No one was hurt.
L'Observateur
Two Drug Traffickers Receive Federal Prison Sentences
SHREVEPORT, La. – Two defendants have been sentenced for their involvement in the trafficking of methamphetamine in the Shreveport/Bossier City area, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. United States District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced both defendants as follows:. Justin Lamar Shealey, 40, of Bossier City, Louisiana, was...
KSLA
SPD names 2 officers involved in shooting of man with machete
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The two officers involved in the shooting of Bradley Schneider have been named. On Sept. 23, SPD announced that Officers Samantha Gwin and Amanda Gill were placed on administrative leave until the completion of the investigation into the incident. On Aug. 25th, Gwin and Gill were...
KTBS
Police investigate Sunday shooting in north Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a Sunday shooting that happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Audrey Lane and Thomas E. Howard Drive near the Kings Oaks subdivision. Police said the victim was shot in the side and taken to Fire Station 6 on David Raines...
KTBS
Shreveport NNO registration extended to Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police say this year has seen an unprecedented interest from citizens to participation in National Night Out. Over 250 sites are already registered. So, Chief Wayne Smith has extended the registration period to 5 p.m. Wednesday. To register, call the Community Oriented Policing Bureau at 318-672-6950...
KTBS
Wrong ballots received following redistricting are being corrected
CADDO Parish, LA - Problems with mail-in ballots in the upcoming city elections are being corrected. That's after some voters received the wrong ballots following redistricting. The Caddo Parish Registrar of Voters said the affected precincts are 5A, 45, 47, 55, 63, 68, 71, 75, 77, 84, 97, 100, 126,...
KSLA
61-year-old man shot on I-20
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 61-year-old man was shot while driving down eastbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport. It happened at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 near Monkhouse Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The driver was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of gunshot wounds to his left...
KTBS
Fire damages apartment in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fire caused heavy damage to a Bossier City apartment and threatened others nearby. Fire crews responded to the call around 4:15 p.m.at the Village at the Downs apartments. That's in the 7100 block of East Texas Street. According to a witness, the fire started in...
KTBS
Gov. Edwards to visit Shreveport Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards will pay a visit to Shreveport on Monday. He'll tour Pratt Industries' state-of-the-art paper mill and celebrate the company's recent milestone of reaching $250 million of investment in the state of Louisiana. Pratt is America's 5th largest corrugated packaging company and the world's...
KTBS
4 Shreveport men indicted on homicide, rape charges
SHREVEPORT La. - Two Shreveport men were charged for recent murders, including one of a 13-year-old girl, and two other Shreveport men were charged for sex crimes during the September session of the Caddo Parish Grand Jury. In its session ending Thursday, the grand jury indicted Kenmiccael Dano Ray and...
KSLA
Now-removed Bossier City police chief prepares to challenge the decision
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Days after the Bossier City Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board voted to remove Chris Estess as police chief, his attorney said they plan to ask the board to reconsider. According to state law, the person up for removal should be notified and afforded...
scttx.com
Suspect Arrested in Houston on Shelby County Theft Warrant
September 23, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Sahanna Stubblefield, 38, of Houston. Stubblefield was arrested in Houston on September 22, 2022, on a Shelby County warrant for Theft of Property with a Previous Conviction (F-3) in connection with the theft of a 2017 Polaris Razr that was stolen on September 2, 2022 off Highway 7 West in the Grigsby area. Stubblefield was transported from the Harris County jail to the Shelby County jail where she will be arraigned for her charge.
KSLA
Gunshot victim left at fire station with life-threatening injuries
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An unidentified vehicle dropped off a severely injured man at Fire Station 6 on David Raines Road in Shreveport. On Sept. 25 at 8:50 a.m., Shreveport police responded to a dispatch bringing them to Fire Station 6. When officers arrived, they learned that someone in an unidentified vehicle had dropped off an adult man with a gunshot wound at the fire station. The man had been shot in his right side with a semiautomatic weapon, authorities said.
East Texas woman arrested after police chase injures officer
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested after a police chase that injured an officer. Ashley Nicole Winston, 30, of Texarkana was taken into custody on Wednesday after the Atlanta Police Department got a call about a reckless driver in the city on East Main Street. The caller said the car […]
bossierpress.com
Armed Robbery-Home Invasion Suspect Sought
The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying. a suspect wanted in connection to a crime that happened on September 22. Bossier City Police detectives are looking for a black male they believe may be involved. or may have information related to an armed...
KTBS
Meth trafficking in Shreveport-Bossier lands 2 in prison
SHREVEPORT, La. – Two men who sold methamphetamine in the Shreveport-Bossier City area each will spend more than a decade in a federal prison. U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced Justin Lamar Shealey, 40, of Bossier City, to 17 years, 6 months and his co-defendant, John Chaz Bernos, 39, to 13 years, 6 months. Both will be on supervised release for 5 years after serving their sentences.
KLTV
Marshall police investigating shooting at gas station
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Police in Marshall are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon at a gas station. Police say the shooting happened at the intersection of Pinecrest Drive and Rosborough Springs Road at about 4:30 Saturday afternoon. Officers arrived and located one victim with multiple gunshots wounds who...
KTBS
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
SHREVEPORT, La. - September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and calls have increased with the new National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, 9-8-8. The Department of Health and Human services says there was a 45% increase of calls in August, a month after the new three digit number was launched.
KTBS
DOTD to reconstruct left turn lanes at Youree and Regal
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The state highway department will begin construction Oct. 10 to reconstruct left turn lanes at one of the busiest intersections in Shreveport. The purpose of the $3.1 million project at the intersection of Youree Drive and Regal Drive -- near the Sam’s Club and Target shopping centers -- is to convert existing turn lanes to off-set left turn lanes to reduce the potential for crashes by improving visibility for drivers.
KTBS
Shreveport pastor, civil rights leader retraces steps of 1963 protest march
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport pastor and civil rights leader Friday retraced the steps of a protest walk 59 years ago that landed him and other students in jail. Pastor H. Calvin Austin returned to Booker T. Washington High School 59 years after his historic march. In 1963, he and other students intended to make it to the Caddo Parish Courthouse in protest.
