Bossier City, LA

KTBS

Vacant house fire in Shreveport under investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. -Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a vacant home in Shreveport. It happened Sunday in the 7100 block of Karen Street. Firefighters got the call around 3:45 p.m. At one point, up to 17 units were on the scene. No one was hurt.
SHREVEPORT, LA
L'Observateur

Two Drug Traffickers Receive Federal Prison Sentences

SHREVEPORT, La. – Two defendants have been sentenced for their involvement in the trafficking of methamphetamine in the Shreveport/Bossier City area, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. United States District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced both defendants as follows:. Justin Lamar Shealey, 40, of Bossier City, Louisiana, was...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

SPD names 2 officers involved in shooting of man with machete

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The two officers involved in the shooting of Bradley Schneider have been named. On Sept. 23, SPD announced that Officers Samantha Gwin and Amanda Gill were placed on administrative leave until the completion of the investigation into the incident. On Aug. 25th, Gwin and Gill were...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Police investigate Sunday shooting in north Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a Sunday shooting that happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Audrey Lane and Thomas E. Howard Drive near the Kings Oaks subdivision. Police said the victim was shot in the side and taken to Fire Station 6 on David Raines...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport NNO registration extended to Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police say this year has seen an unprecedented interest from citizens to participation in National Night Out. Over 250 sites are already registered. So, Chief Wayne Smith has extended the registration period to 5 p.m. Wednesday. To register, call the Community Oriented Policing Bureau at 318-672-6950...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Wrong ballots received following redistricting are being corrected

CADDO Parish, LA - Problems with mail-in ballots in the upcoming city elections are being corrected. That's after some voters received the wrong ballots following redistricting. The Caddo Parish Registrar of Voters said the affected precincts are 5A, 45, 47, 55, 63, 68, 71, 75, 77, 84, 97, 100, 126,...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

61-year-old man shot on I-20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 61-year-old man was shot while driving down eastbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport. It happened at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 near Monkhouse Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The driver was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of gunshot wounds to his left...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Fire damages apartment in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fire caused heavy damage to a Bossier City apartment and threatened others nearby. Fire crews responded to the call around 4:15 p.m.at the Village at the Downs apartments. That's in the 7100 block of East Texas Street. According to a witness, the fire started in...
KTBS

Gov. Edwards to visit Shreveport Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards will pay a visit to Shreveport on Monday. He'll tour Pratt Industries' state-of-the-art paper mill and celebrate the company's recent milestone of reaching $250 million of investment in the state of Louisiana. Pratt is America's 5th largest corrugated packaging company and the world's...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

4 Shreveport men indicted on homicide, rape charges

SHREVEPORT La. - Two Shreveport men were charged for recent murders, including one of a 13-year-old girl, and two other Shreveport men were charged for sex crimes during the September session of the Caddo Parish Grand Jury. In its session ending Thursday, the grand jury indicted Kenmiccael Dano Ray and...
scttx.com

Suspect Arrested in Houston on Shelby County Theft Warrant

September 23, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Sahanna Stubblefield, 38, of Houston. Stubblefield was arrested in Houston on September 22, 2022, on a Shelby County warrant for Theft of Property with a Previous Conviction (F-3) in connection with the theft of a 2017 Polaris Razr that was stolen on September 2, 2022 off Highway 7 West in the Grigsby area. Stubblefield was transported from the Harris County jail to the Shelby County jail where she will be arraigned for her charge.
HOUSTON, TX
KSLA

Gunshot victim left at fire station with life-threatening injuries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An unidentified vehicle dropped off a severely injured man at Fire Station 6 on David Raines Road in Shreveport. On Sept. 25 at 8:50 a.m., Shreveport police responded to a dispatch bringing them to Fire Station 6. When officers arrived, they learned that someone in an unidentified vehicle had dropped off an adult man with a gunshot wound at the fire station. The man had been shot in his right side with a semiautomatic weapon, authorities said.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Armed Robbery-Home Invasion Suspect Sought

The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying. a suspect wanted in connection to a crime that happened on September 22. Bossier City Police detectives are looking for a black male they believe may be involved. or may have information related to an armed...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Meth trafficking in Shreveport-Bossier lands 2 in prison

SHREVEPORT, La. – Two men who sold methamphetamine in the Shreveport-Bossier City area each will spend more than a decade in a federal prison. U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced Justin Lamar Shealey, 40, of Bossier City, to 17 years, 6 months and his co-defendant, John Chaz Bernos, 39, to 13 years, 6 months. Both will be on supervised release for 5 years after serving their sentences.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Marshall police investigating shooting at gas station

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Police in Marshall are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon at a gas station. Police say the shooting happened at the intersection of Pinecrest Drive and Rosborough Springs Road at about 4:30 Saturday afternoon. Officers arrived and located one victim with multiple gunshots wounds who...
MARSHALL, TX
KTBS

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

SHREVEPORT, La. - September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and calls have increased with the new National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, 9-8-8. The Department of Health and Human services says there was a 45% increase of calls in August, a month after the new three digit number was launched.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

DOTD to reconstruct left turn lanes at Youree and Regal

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The state highway department will begin construction Oct. 10 to reconstruct left turn lanes at one of the busiest intersections in Shreveport. The purpose of the $3.1 million project at the intersection of Youree Drive and Regal Drive -- near the Sam’s Club and Target shopping centers -- is to convert existing turn lanes to off-set left turn lanes to reduce the potential for crashes by improving visibility for drivers.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport pastor, civil rights leader retraces steps of 1963 protest march

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport pastor and civil rights leader Friday retraced the steps of a protest walk 59 years ago that landed him and other students in jail. Pastor H. Calvin Austin returned to Booker T. Washington High School 59 years after his historic march. In 1963, he and other students intended to make it to the Caddo Parish Courthouse in protest.
SHREVEPORT, LA

