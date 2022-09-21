Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Local Black-owned theater secures $190,000 to improve operations, community outreach
Rochester, N.Y. — A local black-owned theater has been awarded a combination of grants and donations to improve its operations and community outreach. Avenue BlackBox Theatre secured $190,000, which will be used to hire new employees, improve youth and community relations, and make improvements to its building on Joseph Avenue.
13 WHAM
Shoppers finding ways to fight high prices
Rochester, N.Y. — With inflation still causing food prices to soar, people are looking anywhere and everywhere they can to save a buck. Some people are now going directly to the source for their food, choosing to go to farmer's markets over grocery stores. I was walking around the...
13 WHAM
Roc the Peace holds event for National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims
Rochester, N.Y. — September 25 is the National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims. To mark the day, Roc the Peace held an event at First Genesis Baptist church, in honor of several homicide victims in Rochester. The event focused on the impact on the community and their families....
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Inspiring others
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a Rochester City School graduate turned engineer and author, is now helping inspire young black men. Gerald Moore Senior spoke to students at UPREP this week for the launch of the Youth Tech Entrepreneurs Program. He wants to inspire these young...
13 WHAM
Paving operations to impact traffic on East Avenue starting Monday
Rochester, N.Y. — The City of Rochester is warning drivers of delays in downtown Rochester starting Monday, September 26. Paving operations will be taking place on Chestnut Street between Main Street and Euclid Street, and will continue through Tuesday, September 27. As a result, traffic will likely be delayed...
13 WHAM
Experience Psychic Fair going on this weekend in Waterloo
Waterloo, N.Y. — Experience Psychic Fair kicked off Saturday in Waterloo. People were invited to come and get a personal reading from some of the areas most renowned psychics and healers, while also being able to shop for unique jewelry and cards. The Psychic Fair is about bringing positive...
13 WHAM
Funeral arrangements and calling hours announced for firefighter Elvis Reyes
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department has released the calling hours and funeral arrangements for firefighter Elvis Reyes who passed away on Wednesday from surgery complications. Calling hours for firefighter Reyes will be held on Tuesday, September 27 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Joseph A...
13 WHAM
Harriet Tubman mural to be painted in Auburn, N.Y.
Auburn, N.Y. — The Harriet Tubman Boosters hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting in Auburn N.Y. to commemorate the start of a mural in honor of Harriet Tubman. Since 2019, the Harriet Tubman Boosters had been raising money to finish the mural on the Nolan Black Building. On August 19,...
13 WHAM
Palmyra Canaltown Days take place
Palmyra , N.Y. — Many were able to enjoy the festivities at this year's Palmyra Canaltown Days. The event featured a grand parade, car and art shows, live music, crafts, and more. Emceeing the event was 13WHAM’s own Dan Schrack. To learn more about the Palmyra Canaltown Days,...
13 WHAM
Winning TAKE-5 lottery ticket sold in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced there were multiple top-prize winning tickets sold for the September 24 TAKE 5 drawing. The tickets were sold in Binghamton and Rochester. One ticket was sold at K & P Stop-N-Shop in Binghamton, which sold one prize winning ticket worth $9,265.50.
13 WHAM
Clouds, showers, and a close pass from Jupiter
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A rainy and October-like weather pattern has advanced into WNY. With large low pressure in the middle and upper atmosphere it will be very difficult to avoid clouds and showers over the next few days. The rain showers with this storm system are increasing in coverage...
13 WHAM
Woman who was 'obviously the victim of a murder' found in alleyway in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police were called to Pearce Street for the report of a woman found dead in an alley around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night. Officers say they arrived, they found a deceased woman in the alley who had 'obviously been a victim of murder'. She has not...
13 WHAM
Golisano Children's Hospital designated as Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center
Rochester, N.Y. — UR Medicine Golisano Children’s Hospital has been designated as a Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons and New York State. This is the highest possible classification for trauma care and evidence that GCH is delivering best-practice treatment, education, and research in the field.
13 WHAM
Catalytic converter kits given out to curb theft in Brighton
Brighton, N.Y. — The Brighton Police and Metalico-Rochester joined together to help decrease cases of catalytic converter theft on Sunday. Catalytic converter kits were distributed among the visitors of the Brighton Police Department's Public Safety Day at the parking lot of Brighton High School. The kits were free and...
13 WHAM
Light The Night event remembers those affected by blood cancers
Rochester, N.Y. — Many gathered to celebrate, honor and remember those touched by blood cancers at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night event on Friday. Friends, families, schools, corporate teams and sponsors joined together in a walk with lanterns to bring light to the darkness of cancer.
13 WHAM
Half the weekend is nice, half is not
Saturday September 24, 2022 — Much cooler air moved into the area at the end of the work week, but temperatures will moderate a bit heading into the weekend. Temperatures on Saturday should reach the mid 60s across the area, which is still a bit cool for this time of year, but is markedly warmer than recent days.
13 WHAM
RFD: Child hospitalized following apartment fire on Dewey Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — A child is being treated for burns after an apartment fire broke out on Dewey Avenue, Sunday night. Crews responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. for reports of a working fire. It was brought under control around 8:30 p.m. Authorities say three adults and...
13 WHAM
Portion of Bay Street closed after car crashes into pole, bringing wires down
Rochester, N.Y. — Bay Street is currently closed between N Goodman Street and Baycliffe Drive, after a man reportedly crashed into a pole, causing wires to come down. Rochester Police say a 59-year-old man was riving eastbound on Bay Street around 8 p.m., when he lost control, driving into a pole on Bay Street.
13 WHAM
Flower City Comic Con returns to Total Sports Experience in Gates
Gates, N.Y. — Flower City Comic Con returned to Rochester over the weekend. The comic book style convention run by fans as a celebration of local and national pop culture was back in full force at Total Sports Experience. This year’s guests included:. Heather Matarazzo (Scream, The Princess...
13 WHAM
Retired Rochester Police officer shot and killed on Jefferson Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Update (9/26): The victim from the murder has been identified as 50-year-old William Booker, a retired member of the Rochester Police Department. Officer Booker served the department from 1996 until his retirement in 2017. He spent 10 years as a School Resource Officer (SRO), working to prevent violence in our youth population.
