Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Shoppers finding ways to fight high prices

Rochester, N.Y. — With inflation still causing food prices to soar, people are looking anywhere and everywhere they can to save a buck. Some people are now going directly to the source for their food, choosing to go to farmer's markets over grocery stores. I was walking around the...
BRIGHTON, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Inspiring others

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a Rochester City School graduate turned engineer and author, is now helping inspire young black men. Gerald Moore Senior spoke to students at UPREP this week for the launch of the Youth Tech Entrepreneurs Program. He wants to inspire these young...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Paving operations to impact traffic on East Avenue starting Monday

Rochester, N.Y. — The City of Rochester is warning drivers of delays in downtown Rochester starting Monday, September 26. Paving operations will be taking place on Chestnut Street between Main Street and Euclid Street, and will continue through Tuesday, September 27. As a result, traffic will likely be delayed...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Experience Psychic Fair going on this weekend in Waterloo

Waterloo, N.Y. — Experience Psychic Fair kicked off Saturday in Waterloo. People were invited to come and get a personal reading from some of the areas most renowned psychics and healers, while also being able to shop for unique jewelry and cards. The Psychic Fair is about bringing positive...
WATERLOO, NY
13 WHAM

Harriet Tubman mural to be painted in Auburn, N.Y.

Auburn, N.Y. — The Harriet Tubman Boosters hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting in Auburn N.Y. to commemorate the start of a mural in honor of Harriet Tubman. Since 2019, the Harriet Tubman Boosters had been raising money to finish the mural on the Nolan Black Building. On August 19,...
AUBURN, NY
13 WHAM

Palmyra Canaltown Days take place

Palmyra , N.Y. — Many were able to enjoy the festivities at this year's Palmyra Canaltown Days. The event featured a grand parade, car and art shows, live music, crafts, and more. Emceeing the event was 13WHAM’s own Dan Schrack. To learn more about the Palmyra Canaltown Days,...
PALMYRA, NY
13 WHAM

Winning TAKE-5 lottery ticket sold in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced there were multiple top-prize winning tickets sold for the September 24 TAKE 5 drawing. The tickets were sold in Binghamton and Rochester. One ticket was sold at K & P Stop-N-Shop in Binghamton, which sold one prize winning ticket worth $9,265.50.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Clouds, showers, and a close pass from Jupiter

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A rainy and October-like weather pattern has advanced into WNY. With large low pressure in the middle and upper atmosphere it will be very difficult to avoid clouds and showers over the next few days. The rain showers with this storm system are increasing in coverage...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13 WHAM

Golisano Children's Hospital designated as Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center

Rochester, N.Y. — UR Medicine Golisano Children’s Hospital has been designated as a Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons and New York State. This is the highest possible classification for trauma care and evidence that GCH is delivering best-practice treatment, education, and research in the field.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Catalytic converter kits given out to curb theft in Brighton

Brighton, N.Y. — The Brighton Police and Metalico-Rochester joined together to help decrease cases of catalytic converter theft on Sunday. Catalytic converter kits were distributed among the visitors of the Brighton Police Department's Public Safety Day at the parking lot of Brighton High School. The kits were free and...
BRIGHTON, NY
13 WHAM

Light The Night event remembers those affected by blood cancers

Rochester, N.Y. — Many gathered to celebrate, honor and remember those touched by blood cancers at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night event on Friday. Friends, families, schools, corporate teams and sponsors joined together in a walk with lanterns to bring light to the darkness of cancer.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Half the weekend is nice, half is not

Saturday September 24, 2022 — Much cooler air moved into the area at the end of the work week, but temperatures will moderate a bit heading into the weekend. Temperatures on Saturday should reach the mid 60s across the area, which is still a bit cool for this time of year, but is markedly warmer than recent days.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RFD: Child hospitalized following apartment fire on Dewey Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — A child is being treated for burns after an apartment fire broke out on Dewey Avenue, Sunday night. Crews responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. for reports of a working fire. It was brought under control around 8:30 p.m. Authorities say three adults and...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Flower City Comic Con returns to Total Sports Experience in Gates

Gates, N.Y. — Flower City Comic Con returned to Rochester over the weekend. The comic book style convention run by fans as a celebration of local and national pop culture was back in full force at Total Sports Experience. This year’s guests included:. Heather Matarazzo (Scream, The Princess...
GATES, NY
13 WHAM

Retired Rochester Police officer shot and killed on Jefferson Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Update (9/26): The victim from the murder has been identified as 50-year-old William Booker, a retired member of the Rochester Police Department. Officer Booker served the department from 1996 until his retirement in 2017. He spent 10 years as a School Resource Officer (SRO), working to prevent violence in our youth population.
ROCHESTER, NY

