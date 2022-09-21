Read full article on original website
newschannel6now.com
Wichita County implements burn ban effective Oct. 1
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioners Court has agreed to reinstate a burn ban for Wichita County, but that burn ban won’t go into effect right away. County commissioners said they got several complaints the last time a burn ban was put into place because of...
newschannel6now.com
Residents attend 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls residents joined the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Participants honored those affected by Alzheimer’s with...
Multiple agencies respond to a fire on Navajo Trail
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita County deputies blocked the area while firefighters from several local fire departments battle a house fire. Around 3:30 Sunday, September 25, several fire units including Iowa Park Fire Department, Wichita West Volunteer Firefighters, and Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a house fire on Navajo Trail. The first on scene […]
newschannel6now.com
Temps look to remain in the low-90s
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Monday, we will have a high of 88 with sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 55 with clear skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 92 with sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 60 with clear skies.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Teen fentanyl-related death investigation update from WFPD
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department on Thursday provided an update on an ongoing investigation into a fatal fentanyl overdose that recently claimed the life of a teenager in Wichita Falls. WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper spoke with the KFDX Newsroom on...
Texas woman allegedly stabs husband at a Goodwill
Officials with the local police department said a woman stabbed her husband after arriving at an area Goodwill under the influence and threatening to light his truck on fire.
Officials Warn of An Epidemic of Rainbow Death
Fentanyl kills. It is happening more and more. Even close to home. In Wichita Falls, the community is reeling after three people, all under the age of 22 died of fentanyl overdoses over the weekend of September 17th. It is just a matter of time before we lose a young...
kswo.com
International Festival wraps up in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 43rd International Festival wrapped up in Lawton this weekend. It’s a three day event that blends cultures existing across southwest Oklahoma. The festival gives artists a chance to perform and people to buy unique, locally made items. For Zacharyah Jones and his wife, it...
Comanche County Couple Accused Of Manslaughter Tracked To Tennessee
A metro bounty hunter tracks down an Oklahoma couple wanted in connection to their daughter's 2019 death. Henry Clarence Lilly III and his wife Beth Mills-Lilly failed to show up for a court hearing this month on charges of manslaughter. Metro bail enforcer Tim Stephens said he tracked the couple...
Restored sailboat, Play Baby, captures attention of Texas Country Reporter
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In May, 2022, we brought you a story about a local man, who found an old sailboat high in the attic of Birds of a Feather in Downtown Wichita Falls. After restoring the nearly century-old sailboat, he gained some recognition from a show he’s been watching most of his life. Texas […]
newschannel6now.com
Los Muertos Wichita Falls hosts Ofrenda workshop
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Los Muertos Wichita Falls held a free Ofrenda workshop on Sunday to teach residents about the history of Día de los Muertos, as well as the cultures that have influenced the practice of Ofrendas, or altars built to honor lost loved ones. Día de...
newschannel6now.com
Historic Wichita Falls home restored
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 100-year-old home in Wichita Falls has been restored to its former glory. The original house on the Hammon Ranch was ready to be torn down before a group came together to rebuild it. Dilts Construction saw the historic value in the house off of...
Texas Walmart theft ring suspect jailed on dozens of warrants
He's part of what investigators called an Organized Crime group from the Galveston area and is currently jailed on over 24 warrants.
Traffic stop lands man in jail for human smuggling
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man for alleged human smuggling. According to the arrest report, on Friday, September 23, 2022, around 6:55 a.m., a Wichita County Deputy saw a white Buick SUV driving east on U.S 287 and F.M 1739 and conducted a traffic stop because the license plate was not […]
newschannel6now.com
BBB gives tips on donating to disaster relief charities
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is reminding everyone about their basic tips to use when donating to victims of disasters. The BBB always encourages generosity to help the victims of disasters, like Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico. They urge everyone to use caution to avoid questionable appeals by keeping the following tips in mind:
kswo.com
Firefighters battle grassfire off Highway 81
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters battled flames north of Marlow Sunday. Trucks from several counties helped manage the burn off of Highway 81. Smoke could be seen in the sky for miles. Flames came within 50 yards of one home and ignited bales of hay near the house. People...
fox44news.com
1 dead in officer-involved shooting on US 287
CHILLICOTHE (KFDX/KJTL) — Traffic delays continue in Hardeman and Wilbarger Counties as an investigation into a fatal shooting that involved multiple law enforcement continues. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing, on Friday, September 23, 2022, at approximately 6:50 a.m., multiple law enforcement agencies were involved...
Fentanyl seized in Wichita Falls traffic stops
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Traffic stops in Wichita Falls on Monday evening, September 19, and Tuesday, September 20, 2022, lead to drug seizures, including suspected fentanyl pills. A stop Monday at Galveston and Scott resulted in two arrests. A Wichita County deputy said the occupants, Robert James and Jennifer Saffel, were charged with possession of […]
Couple arrested after boyfriend jumps from window
Wichita Falls, Wichita County, Protective Order, Arrest, Jump, Window, Andrew Clark, Fawn Durkin, Trespassing,
kswo.com
Mayor of Lawton delivers State of the City address
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Mayor Stan Booker delivered the State of the City address Friday afternoon. The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosted a luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn. Booker reflected on how far the city’s come during his speech. He said the community’s ability to collaborate...
