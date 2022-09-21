Read full article on original website
Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele
Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Bills
This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will play host to the Buffalo Bills for a Week 3 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. Both teams are entering this week having won their first two contests, and this could be their toughest contest yet. Miami looked to find their offensive rhythm in the second half of last week’s battle with the Baltimore Ravens, scoring five touchdowns in the final two quarters. However, the health of left tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Xavien Howard will play a huge part in deciding this outcome.
Tyreek Hill’s message to Dolphins for massive clash vs. Josh Allen, Bills
The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most compelling teams through the first two weeks of NFL action, starting the season off with back-to-back wins. If they hope to make it three in a row, Tyreek Hill and co. have their work cut out for them in Week 3 with arguably the strongest team in the league in Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills coming into town.
Derek Carr will not love what’s happening with Josh Jacobs, Hunter Renfrow for Titans game
Heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders offense may be without two of their top players. Hunter Renfrow, who is arguably Carr’s favorite pass-catching option outside Davante Adams, has already been ruled out of Sunday’s contest due to a concussion.
Yardbarker
Dak Done in Dallas? McCarthy & Zeke Forced to React to Jerry Jones “Welcoming” QB Controversy.
The Cowboys have never been shy about inviting controversy into their locker room. Least of all at QB. Even the Hall of Fame QB, Troy Aikman, struggled to win over the Dallas fan base at the beginning of his career. After Dak signed a massive extension last year, most fans thought his job was secure, but despite Prescott making over 40 million dollars this season, Jerry Jones proclaimed that there is a chance Cooper Rush may win the starting job. Jerry went so far that he even said he ‘welcomed’ the QB controversy if Rush continues to play well.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Donovan McNabb takes a shot at Carson Wentz
Add former Eagles and Washington quarterback Donovan McNabb to the list of those taking a shot at current Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz. McNabb, who spent 11 seasons with the Eagles, led the franchise to multiple NFC East titles and a trip to the Super Bowl before he was traded to Washington in 2011.
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains
Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
The best Lions fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 3
The Detroit Lions have started off the 2022 season looking surprisingly competent. They nearly pulled off a huge comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 before dismantling the Washington Commanders in Week 2. Along the way, they have shown the potential to have one of the best offenses in the entire league, which not many people expected entering the season.
Titans vs. Colts Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for NFL Week 4 (Fade Tennessee Despite Latest Win)
The AFC South looks like it will be completely up for grabs this season. The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts will face each other for the first time this season, with the winner getting a leg up in the Division. Both teams are coming off their first win of the season in Week 3.
NFL Twitter is amped for Pro Bowl ditching meaningless game
The NFL is replacing the traditional Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, and NFL Twitter is thrilled. The NFL has announced they’re replacing the traditional Pro Bowl game with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, and NFL Twitter is thrilled to see the formerly meaningless game gone.
When will Dak Prescott return from injury?
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is currently healing from a thumb injury which required surgery to fix.
Braves: Matt Olson’s comments about recent slump are worrying
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson is enduring the worst slump of his life. In fact, it’s not all that close. Said slump could only come at a worse time if it were the postseason. Thankfully for the Braves, Olson has a little over a week to figure things out. Good luck!
MLB・
Yardbarker
Saints’ Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers
Alvin Kamara was labeled as doubtful for Week 3 after missing last week’s defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a rib injury. Kamara was a restricted participant in Saints practices this week after missing the Buccaneers’ game in Week 2. In Kamara’s absence, RB Mark Ingram II started and will most likely start again if Kamara misses. But if Kamara plays, he’s a lock to start against a Carolina Panthers defense that has given up 140 yards or more to RB Nick Chubb and 70 yards or more to RB Saquon Barkley.
Kawhi Leonard is already in midseason form at NBA media day ahead of new season
KAWHI LEONARD clearly loves speaking to the media. The two-time NBA Champion joined his teammates at the Los Angeles Clippers' media day on Monday, and to say Leonard was ready to have his time behind the mic over with would be an understatement. Leonard said via the Clippers' Twitter: "What's...
Former Cowboys coach calls Eagles ‘best team in football’
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett called the Philadelphia Eagles the ‘best team in football’ after going 3-0 following Week 3. Former Dallas Cowboys head coach and current NBC analyst Jason Garrett had high praise for the Philadelphia Eagles after they moved to 3-0 in Week 3 with a 24-8 victory over the Washington Commanders.
Braves have no one but themselves to blame for Ronald Acuña Jr. issues
The Atlanta Braves are slowly falling apart approaching the postseason, and they just lost one of their best players in the lineup. The Atlanta Braves are slowly falling apart approaching the postseason, and they just lost one of their best players to an injury. Slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. is out of the lineup for the third game in a row, and the Braves are to blame for bringing him back before he was fully healed.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Early Week 4 Waiver Wire: Khalil Herbert could be a league-winning with David Montgomery hurt
If you've been a bit underwhelmed by the options available to you on the waiver wire so far this season, you aren't alone. But that could change in a big way in Week 4, because Khalil Herbert might be the FAB-busting add we've been waiting for. That will depend, of...
FOX Sports
Bucs, Jags, 49ers headline Cowherd's NFL Week 3 'Blazin' 5' picks
Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season is a day away, which means it's time for Colin Cowherd to reveal his five favorite picks ahead of the action. Cowherd shared which teams are best positioned to win against the spread in Week 3 on Friday's "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's...
FanSided
