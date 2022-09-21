ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

911 call priority system updated in effort to trim police response times

The Orleans Parish Communications District has made some changes to the 911 emergency dispatching system in hopes of improving lagging response times, tweaking a system that hasn't been evaluated since 2016. The changes, which went into effect this weekend, are aimed at improving a call prioritization system district Director Tyrell...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

More cops hit the streets in New Orleans

A new deployment plan to get more police responding to crime kicked off today. “Today is a pivotal day for the NOPD and a step forward for the public safety for the people of New Orleans,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD: Man shot in the foot in the Seventh Ward on Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a Seventh Ward shooting that left one man injured on Sunday afternoon. According to police, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the foot at N. Claiborne Avenue and Pauger Street around 1:52 p.m. No further information is available at this...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man injured when gun discharges during struggle over weapon: NOPD

An argument turned into a struggle over a gun that left one man wounded and another in handcuffs Saturday morning in New Orleans, according to authorities. Marquis Cheneau, 25, was quarreling with an unidentified man just before 8 a.m. near Franklin Avenue and Abundance Street (map) when the man pulled out a gun, the New Orleans Police Department said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Port NOLA gives update on progress in St. Bernard Parish

ARABI, La. (WGNO) — Saturday, the Save Our St. Bernard (SOS) organization held a fundraiser to help their fight against the Port of New Orleans’ plan to build a cargo port in Violet. “Every other city puts these terminals in highly industrialized areas of the city,” SOS President Robby Showalter said. “What they want to […]
VIOLET, LA
fox8live.com

Man stabs 2 people in 12 minutes Friday night in French Quarter, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man stabbed two people within a 12-minute span around midnight in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said Saturday (Sept. 24). Police have not distributed a picture of the suspect, but he was described by the two victims as a Black male with gold teeth, wearing a white shirt and blue basketball shorts.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in shooting in parking lot of Marrero business, JPSO says

A man was killed in a shooting late Sunday in the parking lot of a Marrero business, Jefferson Parish authorities said. His name and age have not been released. The shooting was reported to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office at 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Ames Boulevard (map). The man was found on the ground in the parking lot and died at the scene, authorities said.
MARRERO, LA
wasteadvantagemag.com

New Orleans, LA Curbside Collection Contracts Finalized, New Garbage Companies Selected

Many New Orleans residents will have new garbage collection service in less than two months, but some are frustrated with the service being provided under existing contracts. Along streets in the Seventh Ward, trash could be seen piled in front of houses. “It stinks. It’s horrible,” said resident Henry Alexander. “The trash man was supposed to pass yesterday. He hasn’t passed as of yet.” Alexander lives along Mandeville Street, and his block falls in what the city classifies as “Service Area 2,” generally from the Jefferson Parish line running through Lakeview, along the lakefront to Gentilly and New Orleans East, and the downriver neighborhoods of Faubourg Marigny, Bywater and the Lower Ninth Ward.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Investigation launched into Mayor Cantrell non-profit; funds frozen

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Office of Inspector General has launched an investigation into one of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s non-profit organizations, multiple sources confirm to Fox 8. The “Forward Together New Orleans” (FTNO) non-profit was using money from the multi-million dollar Wisner Family Land Trust. The New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

