The New Orleans police department is hiring civilians to help its officer shortage
The New Orleans police department is overhauling its hiring process to include civilians, as well as eliminate credit score checks and marijuana use questions.
911 call priority system updated in effort to trim police response times
The Orleans Parish Communications District has made some changes to the 911 emergency dispatching system in hopes of improving lagging response times, tweaking a system that hasn't been evaluated since 2016. The changes, which went into effect this weekend, are aimed at improving a call prioritization system district Director Tyrell...
New Orleans woman says NOPD failed to respond to hit-and-run crash involving grandmother and children
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans woman said she is outraged by the city police department’s lack of response to a hit-and-run crash involving her mother and her three children. Veronica Causey said her mother suffers from multiple sclerosis and was rear-ended Friday afternoon (Sept. 23) near South...
More cops hit the streets in New Orleans
A new deployment plan to get more police responding to crime kicked off today. “Today is a pivotal day for the NOPD and a step forward for the public safety for the people of New Orleans,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement.
NOPD working fourth shooting of the day
A violent weekend in the city of New Orleans continues as the New Orleans Police Department investigates the city’s fourth shooting in 24 hours.
Man injured in shooting on Interstate 10 at North Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
A man was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Interstate 10 near North Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans police said. At least 22 people have been shot on New Orleans interstates and highways as of Monday. Four of the shootings have been fatal. The shooting was reported to police at...
Five shootings in less than 15 hours in New Orleans
New Orleans Police are investigating a rash of shooting from Saturday morning until early Sunday. The latest happened shortly before 1:00am. “An adult male arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his back
Southern University Law Center holding expungement intake for Orleans and Jefferson parish residents
NEW ORLEANS — Southern Unversity Law Center, in conjunction with Delgado Community College, city of New Orleans, Jefferson Workforce Development, Louisiana Workforce Commission and Job1, is hosting an expungement intake session for residents of Orleans and Jefferson parish. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
NOPD: Man shot in the foot in the Seventh Ward on Sunday
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a Seventh Ward shooting that left one man injured on Sunday afternoon. According to police, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the foot at N. Claiborne Avenue and Pauger Street around 1:52 p.m. No further information is available at this...
Man injured when gun discharges during struggle over weapon: NOPD
An argument turned into a struggle over a gun that left one man wounded and another in handcuffs Saturday morning in New Orleans, according to authorities. Marquis Cheneau, 25, was quarreling with an unidentified man just before 8 a.m. near Franklin Avenue and Abundance Street (map) when the man pulled out a gun, the New Orleans Police Department said.
Port NOLA gives update on progress in St. Bernard Parish
ARABI, La. (WGNO) — Saturday, the Save Our St. Bernard (SOS) organization held a fundraiser to help their fight against the Port of New Orleans’ plan to build a cargo port in Violet. “Every other city puts these terminals in highly industrialized areas of the city,” SOS President Robby Showalter said. “What they want to […]
Denied cash, panhandler attacks man, steals his car in Leonidas area, police say
After a man asked a motorist for money and was denied, he attacked the victim and stole his car, New Orleans police said. It was one of two incidents Sunday evening in which panhandlers attacked individuals who refused them money, according to the NOPD's major offense log. New Orleans police...
Seven armed robberies and a carjacking reported across New Orleans since Friday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department’s latest crimefighting plan -- redeploying some detectives, administrative officers and specialist personnel to put more units on the streets -- won’t take effect until Sunday. But it seems it was sorely needed Friday night (Sept. 23). The NOPD reported...
Weekend starts with two shootings, two victims, NOPD wants answers
The incidents happened hours apart in the St. Roch and New Orleans East areas.
Man stabs 2 people in 12 minutes Friday night in French Quarter, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man stabbed two people within a 12-minute span around midnight in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said Saturday (Sept. 24). Police have not distributed a picture of the suspect, but he was described by the two victims as a Black male with gold teeth, wearing a white shirt and blue basketball shorts.
Man killed in shooting in parking lot of Marrero business, JPSO says
A man was killed in a shooting late Sunday in the parking lot of a Marrero business, Jefferson Parish authorities said. His name and age have not been released. The shooting was reported to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office at 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Ames Boulevard (map). The man was found on the ground in the parking lot and died at the scene, authorities said.
New Orleans, LA Curbside Collection Contracts Finalized, New Garbage Companies Selected
Many New Orleans residents will have new garbage collection service in less than two months, but some are frustrated with the service being provided under existing contracts. Along streets in the Seventh Ward, trash could be seen piled in front of houses. “It stinks. It’s horrible,” said resident Henry Alexander. “The trash man was supposed to pass yesterday. He hasn’t passed as of yet.” Alexander lives along Mandeville Street, and his block falls in what the city classifies as “Service Area 2,” generally from the Jefferson Parish line running through Lakeview, along the lakefront to Gentilly and New Orleans East, and the downriver neighborhoods of Faubourg Marigny, Bywater and the Lower Ninth Ward.
Investigation launched into Mayor Cantrell non-profit; funds frozen
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Office of Inspector General has launched an investigation into one of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s non-profit organizations, multiple sources confirm to Fox 8. The “Forward Together New Orleans” (FTNO) non-profit was using money from the multi-million dollar Wisner Family Land Trust. The New...
Before New Orleans minister faced money laundering charge, investigations trailed him
For more than three decades, the Rev. Charles Southall III has led a flock of hundreds of New Orleanians, preaching each Sunday behind the vibrant red doors of First Emanuel Baptist Church in Central City. But in recent years, Southall’s business dealings have come under scrutiny, culminating last week in...
Louisiana woman stabbed after refusing to go on a date
A woman was stabbed after refusing to go on a date with a man in Central City. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the stabbing happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Erato Street.
