bossierpress.com
PROMOTION OF VETERAN BSO DEPUTY TO CAPTAIN
Congratulations to Chad Madden on his promotion to the rank of Captain by Sheriff. Whittington. Captain Madden is a 20-year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and will. be taking over Investigations. Captain Madden has worked in many areas of the Criminal. Division including Patrol, Detectives, SWAT and Patrol...
KTBS
Attorney for Estess appeals his removal as Bossier City police chief
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- An attorney for Chris Estess has filed an appeal with the civil service board over his removal as police chief. The appeal by attorney Pam Breedlove says Mayor Tommy Chandler and his administration violated the due process rights of Estess. She is asking the board for a hearing to recall its "improper removal" of Estess.
KSLA
Appeal filed for former Bossier City Police chief following demotion
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - An attorney representing the former Bossier City Police Department chief has filed for an appeal following his demotion on Friday, Sept. 16. Attorney Pamela Breedlove has sent in a request to the Bossier City Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board on behalf of former chief, Chris Estess. His attorney said he was not given notice of the special meeting.
KSLA
House fire reported in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport firefighters battled a house fire Sunday afternoon in the city’s Clover subdivision. Caddo 911 dispatch records show the fire on Karen Street was reported at 3:46 p.m. Up to 14 fire units and three police units responded; those numbers have since fallen to...
Bossier Sheriff Deputies Get Some Arrests in DWI Checkpoint
Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office conducted a sobriety checkpoint Saturday night to early Sunday morning arresting eight individuals for either driving under the influence or on warrants. Bossier Sheriff deputies with assistance from troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop -G, officers with the Haughton Police Department, and the...
KSLA
61-year-old man shot on I-20
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 61-year-old man was shot while driving down eastbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport. It happened at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 near Monkhouse Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The driver was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of gunshot wounds to his left...
westcentralsbest.com
Police investigate Sunday shooting in north Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a Sunday shooting that happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Audrey Lane and Thomas E. Howard Drive near the Kings Oaks subdivision. Police said the victim was shot in the side and taken to Fire Station 6 on David Raines...
westcentralsbest.com
Fire damages apartment in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fire caused heavy damage to a Bossier City apartment and threatened others nearby. Fire crews responded to the call around 4:15 p.m.at the Village at the Downs apartments. That's in the 7100 block of East Texas Street. According to a witness, the fire started in...
westcentralsbest.com
Gov. Edwards to visit Shreveport Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards will pay a visit to Shreveport on Monday. He'll tour Pratt Industries' state-of-the-art paper mill and celebrate the company's recent milestone of reaching $250 million of investment in the state of Louisiana. Pratt is America's 5th largest corrugated packaging company and the world's...
KSLA
Unrestrained driver killed in Sabine Parish crash; impairment suspected
SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A driver from Marthaville who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash on Hwy 175. According to Louisiana State Police, Albert Nettles, 35, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck, heading south on Hwy 175 on September 25. Around 2:30 p.m., Nettles’ truck traveled off the road, down the ditch embankment and struck a concrete bridge, overturning. Nettles was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead.
L'Observateur
Two Drug Traffickers Receive Federal Prison Sentences
SHREVEPORT, La. – Two defendants have been sentenced for their involvement in the trafficking of methamphetamine in the Shreveport/Bossier City area, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. United States District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced both defendants as follows:. Justin Lamar Shealey, 40, of Bossier City, Louisiana, was...
KSLA
SPD names 2 officers involved in shooting of man with machete
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The two officers involved in the shooting of Bradley Schneider have been named. On Sept. 23, SPD announced that Officers Samantha Gwin and Amanda Gill were placed on administrative leave until the completion of the investigation into the incident. On Aug. 25th, Gwin and Gill were...
KSLA
BCPD: Seeking man allegedly involved in armed robbery, home invasion
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) is looking for a man who allegedly was involved in a home invasion on Benton Road. On Sept. 24, BCPD asked for the public’s help identifying a man who was supposedly involved in an armed robbery and home invasion that happened Sept. 22. The incident occurred in the 2600 block of Benton Road in Bossier City.
KSLA
Gunshot victim left at fire station with life-threatening injuries
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An unidentified vehicle dropped off a severely injured man at Fire Station 6 on David Raines Road in Shreveport. On Sept. 25 at 8:50 a.m., Shreveport police responded to a dispatch bringing them to Fire Station 6. When officers arrived, they learned that someone in an unidentified vehicle had dropped off an adult man with a gunshot wound at the fire station. The man had been shot in his right side with a semiautomatic weapon, authorities said.
Shreveport Man Indicted in Landry Anglin Murder
After being rushed to the hospital, Landry Anglin was pronounced dead that afternoon. After a thorough investigation, police put out warrants for two men and one woman that they believed were involved in the rolling gun battle that senselessly ended the life of an innocent teenager. After the suspects were...
KSLA
Mother concerned about quality of Caddo school lunches
A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. Five designers will be competing in the finals of the Fashion Prize Fest event at the Phoenix 2.0 club. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. Texarkana Regional Airport named Arkansas Airport of the Year. Updated: 6 hours...
KSLA
Marshall police investigating shooting at gas station
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Police in Marshall are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon at a gas station. Police say the shooting happened at the intersection of Pinecrest Drive and Rosborough Springs Road at about 4:30 Saturday afternoon. Officers arrived and located one victim with multiple gunshots wounds who...
East Texas woman arrested after police chase injures officer
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested after a police chase that injured an officer. Ashley Nicole Winston, 30, of Texarkana was taken into custody on Wednesday after the Atlanta Police Department got a call about a reckless driver in the city on East Main Street. The caller said the car […]
KTBS
Meth trafficking in Shreveport-Bossier lands 2 in prison
SHREVEPORT, La. – Two men who sold methamphetamine in the Shreveport-Bossier City area each will spend more than a decade in a federal prison. U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced Justin Lamar Shealey, 40, of Bossier City, to 17 years, 6 months and his co-defendant, John Chaz Bernos, 39, to 13 years, 6 months. Both will be on supervised release for 5 years after serving their sentences.
KSLA
Now-removed Bossier City police chief prepares to challenge the decision
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Days after the Bossier City Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board voted to remove Chris Estess as police chief, his attorney said they plan to ask the board to reconsider. According to state law, the person up for removal should be notified and afforded...
