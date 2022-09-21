ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo

Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
The List

If You Love Boy Bands, You May Recognize Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach's Husband

If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you surely know Nikki DeLoach. From "The Perfect Catch" to "Cranberry Christmas" to many, many more, DeLoach is one of the Hallmark Channel's favorite leading ladies, via Wide Open Country. In fact, last year, she starred in the film, "Five More Minutes," which she also co-wrote, via CMT. If you're not as well-versed in the Hallmark Channel, you probably recognize Nikki DeLoach's face from one of her many guest appearances on shows like "Castle," "Mad Men," and "Grey's Anatomy" or from her role on the MTV sitcom, "Awkward," via IMDb.
Closer Weekly

Jenna Bush Hager and Husband Henry Hager Are So in Love! See Their Cutest Photos Together

Sparks flew the first time Jenna Bush Hager met her longtime love, Henry Hager! The Today host and her spouse were first introduced while he was working on her father George W. Bush’s 2004 presidential re-election campaign. After getting married in 2008, Jenna and her husband accomplished so many things together, which they documented in cute photos posted on social media.
DoYouRemember?

Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors

Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
shefinds

Fans Think Kylie Jenner Has 'Botched' Plastic Surgery In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'She Looks 50'

Although Kylie Jenner finally admitted to getting lip fillers (the same ones she denied having for years!) the same can’t be said for other alleged cosmetic treatments, as she, along with the rest of her famous family, don’t seem to be very forthcoming when it comes to talking about what they have and haven’t had done. (Hence why we were totally shocked when Khloé Kardashian confessed to having a nose job in 2018!) However, fans are more than convinced that the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder recently had some “botched” plastic surgery, as the difference in her appearance in recent Instagram pictures was hard to ignore!
d1softballnews.com

Here’s how Vivienne, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is today

Leave behind the commitments for the presentation of The Eternals, Angeline Jolie she is devoting herself full time to her mother’s job. The actress shares six children with Brad Pitt: Maddox (20), Pax (18), Shiloh (16), Zahara (15), twins Vivienne and Knox (14) and dedicates special moments to each of them mom -son. We recently saw her at the Maneskin concert in Rome with Shiloh or dedicating herself to a dance session with Zahara, the last photo instead portrays the actress with her daughter Vivienne.
HollywoodLife

Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off Amazing Weight Loss At Patrick’s 29th Birthday: Before & After Pics

Christopher Schwarzenegger, 24, showed off the jaw-dropping results of his two-year weight loss journey at his brother Patrick Schwarzenegger‘s 29th birthday party on September 18. Christopher arrived at Nobu Malibu looking remarkably skinny and healthy, dressed in a grey collard shirt and a pair of blue pants. The youngest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and Maria Shriver, 66, rocked some beard scruff along with his curly hair, as seen in the photo below.
extratv

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Are Married!

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are officially married!. The star couple announced the news on Instagram writing, “We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo”. The...
People

People

