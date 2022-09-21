Read full article on original website
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Georgia Tech Football: 3 candidates who could replace Geoff Collins
Georgia Tech football finally pulled the plug on Geoff Collins and here are three candidates to replace him as the Yellow Jackets’ next head coach. It’s not always easy to identify the next great college football head coach and in the case of Georgia Tech football, Geoff Collins wasn’t the guy.
Just how unimpressive did the SEC look in Week 4?
The SEC is always placed on a pedestal for its strong college football performances, but one would not have known that from this weekend. This week of college football was one to remember, as there were several competitive games that kept fans on the edges of their seats. Said games...
Look: Tennessee football fan’s beard is beyond legendary
Tennessee football fans are always ready to go all-out at Neyland Stadium but one man took it to a new level with his beard for the matchup with Florida. Whenever Neyland Stadium is packed and exciting, there are few better environments in college football. And that was certainly the case on Saturday with the Tennessee Volunteers preparing for their matchup against an SEC East rival in the Florida Gators.
NFL Twitter is amped for Pro Bowl ditching meaningless game
The NFL is replacing the traditional Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, and NFL Twitter is thrilled. The NFL has announced they’re replacing the traditional Pro Bowl game with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, and NFL Twitter is thrilled to see the formerly meaningless game gone.
Former Cowboys coach calls Eagles ‘best team in football’
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett called the Philadelphia Eagles the ‘best team in football’ after going 3-0 following Week 3. Former Dallas Cowboys head coach and current NBC analyst Jason Garrett had high praise for the Philadelphia Eagles after they moved to 3-0 in Week 3 with a 24-8 victory over the Washington Commanders.
