Marlow, OK

kswo.com

Fort Sill graduates almost 500 soldiers Friday

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 480 soldiers graduated from Basic Training at Fort Sill Friday, and are basic trainees no more. Soldiers from both Bravo Battery 1 -19 and Echo Battery 1-79 took to Fort Sill’s Polo Field, graduating alongside their peers. At the head of the...
FORT SILL, OK
agdaily.com

Terry Bradshaw’s Oklahoma ranch back on the market

Back in 2019, there was lots of buzz about the Oklahoma ranch of iconic Pittsburg Steeler player and broadcaster Terry Bradshaw going up for sale. However, the prospective buyer who was attempting to acquire the ranch failed to close on the transaction — which means the 744-acre state-of-the-art equine breeding facility, cattle facility, and recreational ranch is back on the market.
THACKERVILLE, OK
KXII.com

Denison man dies at ‘Rednecks with Paychecks’ event

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man died at the Rednecks with Paychecks annual fall mudcrawl event outside Saint Jo. According to KAUZ, 61-year-old Rickey Doty was found at the bottom of a rocky trail with a head injury, and was pronounced dead at the scene on September 17, 2022.
DENISON, TX
publicradiotulsa.org

In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out

Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

The Annual Moonlight Walk Against Drugs Is Coming Up

Throughout the year, Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma spend their time trying to track down criminals based on community tips. For a citizen's effort, they usually provide a cash reward for doing so. Since it requires money to operate, Crime Stoppers holds a handful of fundraisers each year to help fund these efforts, most notably the Moonlight Walk Against Drugs.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Historic Wichita Falls home restored

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 100-year-old home in Wichita Falls has been restored to its former glory. The original house on the Hammon Ranch was ready to be torn down before a group came together to rebuild it. Dilts Construction saw the historic value in the house off of...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Firefighters battle grassfire off Highway 81

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters battled flames north of Marlow Sunday. Trucks from several counties helped manage the burn off of Highway 81. Smoke could be seen in the sky for miles. Flames came within 50 yards of one home and ignited bales of hay near the house. People...
MARLOW, OK
Obituaries
kswo.com

New details in Apache’s 20 year old case

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After the body of Larry Nash Edwards was discovered twenty years ago, his family was left with many unanswered questions. Now, police are trying to answer those questions. Police were recently told that Larry Nash Edwards may not have been alone the night of his death,...
APACHE, OK

