city-sentinel.com
Oklahomans In Need Can Receive Complimentary Vision Exams on Giving Sight Day -- Saturday, October 1
Oklahoma City – Participating optometric physicians across the state of Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need as part of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physician’s (OAOP) third annual Giving Sight Day. Most participating locations will hold complimentary vision clinics on Saturday, October 1,...
kswo.com
Fort Sill graduates almost 500 soldiers Friday
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 480 soldiers graduated from Basic Training at Fort Sill Friday, and are basic trainees no more. Soldiers from both Bravo Battery 1 -19 and Echo Battery 1-79 took to Fort Sill’s Polo Field, graduating alongside their peers. At the head of the...
Hundreds of residents without shelter at apartment in downtown OKC
A chaotic afternoon for hundreds of residents at The Regency apartment complex in downtown Oklahoma City. Many may be homeless tonight after they were kicked out this morning due to a power outage. KFOR spoke with several residents who have nowhere to go.
OU now offering financial incentives to get teaching degree
Teacher shortages continue to plaque classrooms across Oklahoma.
agdaily.com
Terry Bradshaw’s Oklahoma ranch back on the market
Back in 2019, there was lots of buzz about the Oklahoma ranch of iconic Pittsburg Steeler player and broadcaster Terry Bradshaw going up for sale. However, the prospective buyer who was attempting to acquire the ranch failed to close on the transaction — which means the 744-acre state-of-the-art equine breeding facility, cattle facility, and recreational ranch is back on the market.
KXII.com
Denison man dies at ‘Rednecks with Paychecks’ event
MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man died at the Rednecks with Paychecks annual fall mudcrawl event outside Saint Jo. According to KAUZ, 61-year-old Rickey Doty was found at the bottom of a rocky trail with a head injury, and was pronounced dead at the scene on September 17, 2022.
publicradiotulsa.org
In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out
Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
The Annual Moonlight Walk Against Drugs Is Coming Up
Throughout the year, Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma spend their time trying to track down criminals based on community tips. For a citizen's effort, they usually provide a cash reward for doing so. Since it requires money to operate, Crime Stoppers holds a handful of fundraisers each year to help fund these efforts, most notably the Moonlight Walk Against Drugs.
Two girls help Oklahoma high school football team avoid forfeit
WEWOKA, Okla. — Two high school senior girls helped their high school football team on Friday avoid forfeit, according to Wewoka Public School District. The school district said on social media that due to different reasons, their team was not going to be able to play tonight due to lack of players.
newschannel6now.com
Historic Wichita Falls home restored
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 100-year-old home in Wichita Falls has been restored to its former glory. The original house on the Hammon Ranch was ready to be torn down before a group came together to rebuild it. Dilts Construction saw the historic value in the house off of...
kswo.com
Firefighters battle grassfire off Highway 81
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters battled flames north of Marlow Sunday. Trucks from several counties helped manage the burn off of Highway 81. Smoke could be seen in the sky for miles. Flames came within 50 yards of one home and ignited bales of hay near the house. People...
Watch: Oklahoma City woman chooses coach on The Voice
Kate Kalvach, from Oklahoma City, took the stage to sing Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow” during the The Voice Blind Auditions.
okcfox.com
Family still searching for answers 35 years after Oklahoma's infamous "State Fair Murders"
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — It has been thirty-five years since two sisters were murdered after leaving the Oklahoma State Fair. Investigators say it is the most infamous cold case in Oklahoma history. Investigators say Sept. 23, 1987 was the last time the sisters were seen alive. They were...
KOCO
Oklahoma businesses unhappy about newest expansion of Scissortail Park
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma businesses are unhappy about the newest expansion of Scissortail Park. One nearby business said they are being forced out because their business has slowed, forcing them to sell out. A&A Auto Parts and Salvage is across the street from Scissortail’s newest park. The salvage...
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
kswo.com
New details in Apache’s 20 year old case
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After the body of Larry Nash Edwards was discovered twenty years ago, his family was left with many unanswered questions. Now, police are trying to answer those questions. Police were recently told that Larry Nash Edwards may not have been alone the night of his death,...
The Vaska Theatre in Lawton, OK. is Bringing Back all Your Fall Favorites for Halloween!
It's almost here, fall has arrived and Halloween is just around the corner! To help get you in the spirit the Vaska Theatre in Lawton has some very special events scheduled. They're bringing back all your favorite fall movies with interactive shadow casts. That's not all, you could win a prize by entering their cosplay contests!
Texas Walmart theft ring suspect jailed on dozens of warrants
He's part of what investigators called an Organized Crime group from the Galveston area and is currently jailed on over 24 warrants.
75 animals to be moved from OK shelters to Oregon
Dozens of abandoned dogs will find new homes with families over a thousand miles away.
