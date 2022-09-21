Red Wine, Rossini, and Rampal, first concert of Natchez Festival of Music’s 2022-23 season, set for Oct. 6

Read full article on original website
‘Natchez Mississippi On My Brain’ release party is Sunday, song featured in Under the Hill saloon documentary
NATCHEZ — This Sunday, local singer and songwriter Maggie Brown is releasing her single “Natchez Mississippi On My Brain.”. Brown said the public is invited to a single release party Sunday, from 1 to 3 pm at the Under the Hill Saloon in Natchez. The venue is the topic of an Amazon documentary that features the song, “The Saloon.”
Lucky winners walked away with homemade cakes, armloads of prizes at Cathedral Fall Festival
Lucky winners literally walked away with homemade cakes and other prizes during the annual Cathedral Fall Festival this weekend. Children of all ages played games on the Midway behind Cathedral Elementary. Here are a few images from Saturday’s events.
Jenkins’ focus good fit for promoting Chamber, Natchez
Lyn Fortenberry Jenkins may not consider herself a morning person, but she’s doing her best to fake it. Jenkins, president and CEO of the Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce, updated members of the Natchez Kiwanis Club this week on the work of the Chamber. “We’re working with the Downtown...
‘What have I got to gain?’: Robinson defends efforts to preserve former home of Mississippi Madam
NATCHEZ — The owner of a house that once belonged to a famous Natchez madam says he was blindsided at a city preservation commission meeting when members questioned the status of repairs to the property. J.T. Robinson first started taking steps in 2019 to restore the house at 416...
Weather Forecast: September 27, 2022
NATCHEZ — Chilly season or Chili season is finally here this week. Mornings and late evenings should feel like fall while the midday highs are in the 80s. A northerly wind and leaves beginning to fall are all evidence of fall being here this week. Daylight wise fall started on September 22.
‘Failure happens, but success happens, too’: Mayor shares experience with high school students
NATCHEZ — Kinsley Allen, a freshman, demonstrated one of the lessons she and her fellow classmates in the Jobs for Mississippi Graduates class learned so far this year. Standing straight, she walked with confidence to shake hands and introduce herself. “Hello, my name is Kinsley Allen,” she said, remembering...
Natchez Early College is one of 46 Mississippi high schools recognized with national award
JACKSON — The Mississippi Department of Education today announced that Natchez Early College Academy was one of 46 Mississippi high schools to receive the 2022 College Success Award from GreatSchools.org, the nation’s leading nonprofit providing school information to parents and families. Now in its fifth year, the annual...
James-Thomas
Daniel James of Lubbock, Texas, announces the engagement of his daughter, Sky Westbrook-James to Luke Thomas, son of Lee and Kim Thomas of Natchez. She is a graduate of Franklin County High School in Meadville and a graduate of Copiah Lincoln Community College in Wesson. She is employed by Stephens...
Project to light Locust Alley gets conceptual approval from city’s preservation committee
NATCHEZ — The Natchez Preservation Committee gave conceptual approval recently to a group interested in lighting Locust Alley downtown. The alley, between Main and Franklin streets, is in the city’s historic district. That means its approval is needed before any changes are made to buildings or the area surrounding them.
Pets of the Week: Meet Darla, Becky and Spuds
All three pets this week hail from Concordia PAWS shelter in Ferriday. At the top, meet Darla, a gentle little Cur mix. This sweet dog came to PAWS half-starved and seriously malnourished, but she has had her shots, a nourishing diet, and spayed. She’s ready for a new future. Approximately a year old, Darla gets along well with other dogs, is very affectionate, and is leash trained. She’s a clever little dog and is adoption ready.
Batieste, Russ leading the way for Cathedral
NATCHEZ — After six games this season, Cathedral High School has quite the one-two punch offensively in senior quarterback Noah Russ and senior wide receiver Kaden Batieste. And they have the stats to prove it. According to MaxPreps, Russ leads the entire state in touchdown passes with 19, is...
Centreville woman killed in Saturday night two-vehicle crash on U.S. 61 near Kingston Road
NATCHEZ — A Centreville woman lost her life in a crash Saturday at about 9 p.m. when she tried to turn from the southbound lanes of U.S. 61 across the northbound lanes onto Kingston Road. Virginia Malone, 56, was driving a 2007 Dodge Journey when she collided with a...
Bulldogs frustrated for third straight Friday night
NATCHEZ — Hattiesburg frustrated the Bulldogs for the third straight Friday night as Natchez fell to 2-3 with a 36-6 loss. Traylon Minor was the only player to find the endzone on a one yard rush. Head Coach Steve Davis said it was just another frustrating night for the...
Natchez man dies after being shot multiple times early Sunday morning
NATCHEZ — A 29-year-old Natchez man is dead of an apparent homicide after a shooting early Sunday morning. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Myron Coleman was shot multiple times at his home at 576 Lower Woodville Road. Lee pronounced him dead at 1:42 a.m. The Adams County Sheriff’s...
Ferriday knocks off Madison Parish for first win of season
FERRIDAY — After coming up just short in losses to Peabody Magnet High School and Bastrop High School over the previous two weeks, the Ferriday High School Trojans finally picked up their first win of the season last Friday night. Ferriday jumped out to a 22-6 halftime lead and...
VIDEO: Supervisor candidate Lazarus says Adams County in turmoil in video on social media
NATCHEZ — The next election for Adams County’s Board of Supervisors is a year away, but campaigning seems to have begun in earnest. Former District 1 Supervisor Mike Lazarus was narrowly defeated in the last Democratic primary on Aug. 6, 2019, by current Board of Supervisors President Wes Middleton, 855 to 793. On April 10, Lazarus announced he plans to see the District 1 seat again in 2023.
UPDATE: Sheriff seeks information from public about early morning murder on Lower Woodville Road
NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten is appealing to the public for information about who may have shot Myron Coleman to death in the doorway of his home at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday. Patten said his office received a call informing them that someone had been shot at...
Fisher leads Rams to upset Eagles
WOODVILLE — Wilkinson County Christian Academy senior running back Ryan Fisher scored four total touchdowns as the Rams held off a furious fourth-quarter comeback by Porter’s Chapel Academy to upset the Eagles 36-32 Friday night. Fisher had 17 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns to go with...
