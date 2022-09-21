Red Wine, Rossini, and Rampal, first concert of Natchez Festival of Music’s 2022-23 season, set for Oct. 6

All three pets this week hail from Concordia PAWS shelter in Ferriday. At the top, meet Darla, a gentle little Cur mix. This sweet dog came to PAWS half-starved and seriously malnourished, but she has had her shots, a nourishing diet, and spayed. She’s ready for a new future. Approximately a year old, Darla gets along well with other dogs, is very affectionate, and is leash trained. She’s a clever little dog and is adoption ready.

FERRIDAY, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO