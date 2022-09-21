Read full article on original website
4 south Ga. corrections officers sentenced for beating up handcuffed inmate, prosecutors say
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Four former supervisory and corrections officers at a state prison in south Georgia have been sentenced for their parts in the assault of a handcuffed inmate. According to court documents, 30-year-old Sgt. Patrick Sharpe instructed two of his subordinates, Deputy Correctional Officers Brian Ford, 25, and...
douglasnow.com
GBI investigates officer involved shooting in Irwin County
The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Irwin County. The Irwin County Sheriff's Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 23, 2022, at 2:25 p.m. One man was shot and has died. No deputies were injured during this incident. Preliminary information indicates that Irwin...
Valdosta Police Department arrests juvenile for stabbing 12-year-old
A 15-year-old has been arrested for aggravated assault after stabbing a 12-year-old in Valdosta at a bus stop.
Georgia man sentenced to 30 years for his role in distributing over 100 kilos of meth
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. — A Cairo man will spend the next 30 years behind bars for his involvement in a large meth ring that occurred in southwest Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the release, the GBI started investigating Joseph Jones aka...
WCTV
Argument between roommates ends with shots fired
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga (WCTV) - An argument between roommates ended in gunfire, and deputies are now searching for a relative who may have fired the shots, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. TCSO says it responded to reports of shots fired on Sanford Road Saturday night at about...
Valdosta Police Department investigating shooting at bus stop
Valdosta Police Department is investigating after a shooting took place at a bus stop on September 26.
Multiple suspects arrested for drug possession
ALBANY — Three Albany men were arrested early Monday on drug and gun charges after Albany police responded to a domestic violence call. Lonnie Lewis, Quindathion Baldwin and Enorris Holley were arrested by Albany Police Department officers who responded to the call, according to an APD news release.
valdostatoday.com
Shooting at school bus stop in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A 17-year-old male was transported to the hospital after being shot while at a school bus stop on Lankford Drive in Valdosta. On September 26, 2022, at approximately 7:26 am., Valdosta Police Officers, Detectives, and Crime Scene Personnel, responded to the area of the 1400 block of Weaver Street, after citizens called E911 to report a shooting had just occurred. While officers were heading to the scene, they received updates that the victim had gotten on a school bus after being shot and the bus driver was driving him to the hospital. Officers stopped the school bus on Lankford Drive, and immediately found the 17-year-old male on the bus, with a gunshot wound to his torso. Officers immediately began to render first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.
WALB 10
Preteen stabbed at Valdosta school bus fight
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 12-year-old was stabbed during a fight that happened at a Valdosta bus stop Monday morning, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Shortly after 7:15 a.m., police responded to the 1500 block of McLeod Drive about the fight. The 12-year-old was stabbed in the chest. Police...
WALB 10
Man sentenced in Berrien Co. boater death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been sentenced in the Berrien County boater death that happened at a June 2019 fishing tournament, according to the Waycross Circuit District Attorney’s Office. Robbie McInvale was sentenced Friday to 14 years, with six years in prison and eight on probation after...
WALB 10
Sylvester Police investigating shots fired
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Sylvester Police Department is currently investigating a shots fired incident, according to the agency. Police are currently in the area of Dewey and South Jefferson Street. This area will be closed until further notice and police said to avoid the area. WALB News 10 has...
wfxl.com
Omega man sentenced for assaulting an officer, terroristic treats in Cook County
An Omega man was sentenced in August following a 2018 assault on a police officer in Cook County. Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chase L. Studstill announced that 31-year-old Clyde Hamby, Jr., of Omega, was sentenced August 24, for felony charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
WALB 10
Omega man sentenced to 25 years in police aggravated assault case
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Omega man was sentenced in an aggravated assault case that happened in 2018, according to Alapaha Judicial Circuit. Clyde Doyle Hamby, Jr., 31, was sentenced on felony charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
WCTV
Lowndes County hosts National Police K-9 trials
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - In one of the final days of the United States Police Canine Association National trails, spectators got to watch more than 100 handlers and their K-9s perform a series of skills. The trials draw in qualified law enforcement K-9 units from all over the country...
wfxl.com
New charges lead to revocation of probation for Berrien County man
District Attorney Chase Studstill announced the revocation of the probation of Zachery Paul Zeigler in the Superior Court of Berrien County. Zeigler was original sentenced during the February term of court in 2019 to six years with the first two in confinement after pleading guilty to false imprisonment and battery family violence.
southgatv.com
Cairo meth dealer off to prison
ALBANY, GA – A southwest Georgia resident involved in a high-volume methamphetamine distribution ring was sentenced to prison this afternoon after admitting to his role in the conspiracy. Joseph Jones aka Bae, 31, of Cairo, was sentenced to serve 360 months in prison to be followed by five years...
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta responds to One Mile Creek incident
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is responding to an environmental incident at One Mile Creek that caused a number of fish to die. At approximately 8:15 pm on Friday, September 23rd 2022, the City of Valdosta received a notification of a possible environmental incident that resulted in causing a number of fish to die in One Mile Creek. The area is located down stream of N Oak St. The City of Valdosta is currently investigating possible causes and Georgia Department of Natural Resources response personnel are on site making assessments. Based on preliminary findings, a fuel spill may be a contributing cause. The is no evidence of a sewerage spill at this time. We ask that the public avoid any contact with One Mile Creek until further notice. The City of Valdosta will provide updates when a thorough investigation has been completed. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Scott Fowler, Environmental Manager Sfowler@valdostacity.com.
WCTV
Motorcycle rider dies in Taylor County crash Sunday afternoon
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A motorcycle rider was killed following a crash on Beach Road in Taylor County Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the incident around 4:20 p.m near the intersection of Beach Road and Cedar Island Road. A truck hauling a trailer reportedly was slowing to turn when the motorcycle collided with the back of the trailer.
wfxl.com
Three arrested for assault, terroristic threats in Valdosta
Three people are in jail in Valdosta following an assault. Shortly after 2 a.m. on September 19, Valdosta police responded to the 800 block of South Fry Street after a citizen reported being assaulted. The officer spoke with two victims who stated that known offenders had physically assaulted them and...
TPD arrests 18 year old in shooting incident on Pecan Road
The Tallahassee Police Department confirmed Wednesday night that a shooting occurred.
