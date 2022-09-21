ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Bethune-Cookman orders campus evacuation due to Hurricane Ian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla — Students at Bethune Cookman University are headed back home on Monday after the university announced an evacuation order on Sunday, ahead of Hurricane Ian. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Ian is set to touch down in Florida this week. In expectation of potential flooding...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Critical race theory, education and politics

Voters will face a long slate of races on their November ballot. It may feel like every month – every year – we are in an election, but in just weeks – really – voters will cast ballots for the November general election. Floridians will decide not only who will represent them at home and in Tallahassee – but in Washington, D.C. --- in the tight race for U.S. Senate – and in Congressional House races. That includes an open seat for District 10 – currently represented by Congresswoman Val Demings.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Second youth rower dies from injuries

ORLANDO, Fla. — A second middle school-aged rower has died from his injuries, according to a statement from North Orlando Rowing in a Facebook post. The child's death comes after being hospitalized when lightning struck near a group of youth rowers on Lake Fairview on Sept. 15. The child's...
ORLANDO, FL
Universal Orlando adds Latin-inspired street show to lineup

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has added a new street show to its entertainment lineup. Universal Orlando has debuted a new Latin-inspired street show. Vamos! – Báilalo is now scheduled for daily performances at Universal Studios Florida. It's described as "a high-energy Latin dance experience" The show,...
ORLANDO, FL

