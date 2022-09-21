Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Bethune-Cookman orders campus evacuation due to Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla — Students at Bethune Cookman University are headed back home on Monday after the university announced an evacuation order on Sunday, ahead of Hurricane Ian. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Ian is set to touch down in Florida this week. In expectation of potential flooding...
mynews13.com
Speed bumps are needed on Logan Berry Drive in north Orange County, resident says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Yeimi Gomez said drivers speed down Logan Berry Drive in Holly Estates in north Orange County. Resident in Holly Estates in Orange County said drivers speed down her street. Yeimi Gomez said she hopes speed bumps can be installed on Logan Berry Drive. Orange County...
mynews13.com
'It's been a perfect storm': Rising material costs impact local Habitat for Humanity
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rising material costs and supply chain issues are forcing Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando and Osceola County to get creative in order to keep moving forward. What You Need To Know. Rising costs are impacting Habitat Orlando and Osceola, and could lead to fewer homes being...
mynews13.com
Critical race theory, education and politics
Voters will face a long slate of races on their November ballot. It may feel like every month – every year – we are in an election, but in just weeks – really – voters will cast ballots for the November general election. Floridians will decide not only who will represent them at home and in Tallahassee – but in Washington, D.C. --- in the tight race for U.S. Senate – and in Congressional House races. That includes an open seat for District 10 – currently represented by Congresswoman Val Demings.
mynews13.com
Second youth rower dies from injuries
ORLANDO, Fla. — A second middle school-aged rower has died from his injuries, according to a statement from North Orlando Rowing in a Facebook post. The child's death comes after being hospitalized when lightning struck near a group of youth rowers on Lake Fairview on Sept. 15. The child's...
mynews13.com
Orlando Police release video from Sept. 5 incident, withhold similar video from July 31 mass shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man has been arrested after he was accused of following a woman, forcing his way into her downtown Orlando apartment and attacking her on Sept. 5. A suspect in a Sept. 5 attack in downtown Orlando was arrested Friday. Video from the even was released...
mynews13.com
Universal Orlando adds Latin-inspired street show to lineup
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has added a new street show to its entertainment lineup. Universal Orlando has debuted a new Latin-inspired street show. Vamos! – Báilalo is now scheduled for daily performances at Universal Studios Florida. It's described as "a high-energy Latin dance experience" The show,...
