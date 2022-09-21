Read full article on original website
wnky.com
SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – WKU vs MTSU Blood Battle
On today’s edition of Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by German American Bank, we sit down with Jennifer Capps of the American Red Cross to get the details on how you can sign up to donate blood for the Blood Battle. For more information click here.
wnky.com
Bowling Green hosts 32nd Annual International Festival
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Bowling Green hosted the 32nd annual International Festival at Circus Square Park on Saturday. The festival welcomed a variety of booths, vendors, and food trucks. Stages and performance areas were set around the park featuring a variety of music and dance. There were all kinds...
wnky.com
Bowling Green Ballpark hosts Hot Rods Ultra 24-Hour Run
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Bowling Green Ballpark hosted the second Hot Rods Ultra-Marathon on Saturday. This was a 24-hour event. There was no set distance for the participants. The marathon is designed for runners and walkers to complete as many miles as they can in the 24-hour time frame.
