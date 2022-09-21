ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

yukonprogressnews.com

That’s All Folks…

Crews on Wednesday began the demolition of Yukon Cinema 5, a move that was greeted with sadness not only in Yukon but throughout parts of Canadian County. The iconic theatre, which remained partially standing Friday morning, was taken down to make way for a parking lot, city officials said. (Photo by Traci Chapman)
YUKON, OK
KOCO

Electric crews from across Oklahoma compete in Lineman Rodeo

EDMOND, Okla. — Crews took advantage of the nice weather Thursday to participate in a friendly competition at the Lineman Rodeo in Edmond. "They are competing in a multitude of events," said Glenn Fischer, director of Edmond Electric. "The goal is, first of all, to do the events quickly but most importantly safely."
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

Fire Breaks Out Around Lake Carl Blackwell

Fire danger on Sunday at Lake Carl Blackwell in Stillwater as flames got close to some structures. We're told people in trailers tried to protect their properties by putting water on their grass. Firefighters were able to get things under control and the fire is contained.
STILLWATER, OK
Ponca City News

Pickens Museum puts monumental sculpture on display in Ponca City

Body “Osage Warrior in the Enemy Camp” was commissioned by Pickens Museum and is on temporary display for the next few weeks at 2401 Coppercreek in Ponca City. “I invite the public to drive by and see it,” says Hugh Pickens, Executive Director of Pickens Museum. “You can get out of your car and come over next to it if you wish to take photos but for safety reasons, please stay off the trailer.”
PONCA CITY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair

Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Community gathers for prayer vigil outside at Edmond Police Department

EDMOND, Okla. — The community gathered for a prayer vigil outside of the Edmond Police Department. After two Edmond motorcycle officer accidents, the police department said it’s been a difficult few months. Now, they and some in the community are turning to prayer during these times. The vigil...
EDMOND, OK
blackchronicle.com

Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings

A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
kaynewscow.com

Roofing contractor convicted of fraud in Kay and Osage counties

NEWKIRK — Kevin James Etter, 53, Newkirk, is now convicted of home repair fraud in Osage and Kay counties. On Sept. 19, Etter waived his right to a jury trial and entered a guilty plea in Osage District Court to charges home repair fraud. One of the charges was filed on Nov. 6, 2015.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Edmond motorcycle officer critically injured in crash on 'maximum life support,' police say

EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond Police Department officials said a motorcycle officer critically injured during a pursuit Friday is on "maximum life support." Sgt. Joseph Wells was thrown from his motorcycle on South Boulevard between Memorial Road and 33rd Street, where a suspected drunken driver crashed into him while making a U-turn during a chase through Edmond. Crews took Wells to OU Medical Center in critical condition.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Edmond motorcycle officer in critical condition after crash, chase through town

EDMOND, Okla. — An Edmond motorcycle officer is in critical condition after a crash and chase through town. Sgt. Joseph Wells was thrown from his motorcycle on Friday near 33rd Street and South Boulevard where a suspected drunk driver crashed into him during a wild chase through town. In a two-month span, we’ve seen two Edmond officers hit by drivers and both were on motorcycles.
EDMOND, OK
kaynewscow.com

Sheriff radio logs Sept. 22-24

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:05 a.m. a deputy arrested a subject during a traffic stop. No other information was logged. At 7:07 a.m. PCPD confirmed warrants on Cheria Lyn Clinkingbeard. She was arrested. At 7:04 a.m. a deputy arrested Brent Trepton...
KAY COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Three arrested after 'high risk' search warrant served in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Three people were arrested after a search warrant was served on Thursday. Police said the Stillwater Multi-Jurisdictional Special Operations Team served the warrant at 2700 E. 7th Street after an "extensive investigation." Don Daugherty was arrested for possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent...
STILLWATER, OK

