Washington, DC

How a mother, daughter from Puerto Rico ended up teaching in Fairfax Co. Spanish immersion program

When a friend told Lesliean Luna that Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia was recruiting native Spanish speakers in San Juan, she didn’t hesitate. The circumstances for teachers in Puerto Rico are challenging, Luna said. In addition to working in the classroom, she worked as a babysitter and even as a clown at times, appearing at several birthday parties over a weekend to be able to financially support her two daughters.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Arlington organization rescues 30 dogs, cats from Puerto Rico

Hurricane Fiona did a lot of damage in Puerto Rico, but more than just people were affected. Thirty dogs and cats that were rescued after most of the island was left without power and water were brought to Arlington, Virginia, thanks to the nonprofit animal rescue organization Lucky Dog Animal Rescue.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Man convicted in string of armed robberies across Fairfax Co.

Sentencing is set this January for an Alexandria, Virginia, man convicted in a string of armed robberies that occurred over a five week period last year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said 28-year-old Rashawn Perkins could get between 28 years and life in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 12, 2023.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Va.-based Stratford University to close down

Stratford University, which has campuses in Virginia and Maryland, is closing down at the end of the semester after losing its accreditation. The closure was announced in an email from university president Richard Shurtz to students on Friday, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports. The Department of Education decertified...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WTOP

1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting

A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said the victims were targeted but...
ODENTON, MD
WTOP

Loudoun Co. sheriff seeking information on strong-armed robbery of store clerk

A man robbed a gas station’s convenience store in Sterling, Virginia, Thursday night, according to Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. The man walked in and out of the Exxon gas station — in the 23000 block of Pacific Boulevard, near Dulles International Airport — several times before committing the alleged strong-armed robbery at around 11 p.m., according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
STERLING, VA
WTOP

Police ID man shot, killed in Suitland

The Prince George’s County police have identified the man shot and killed in Suitland, Maryland, Sunday. Michael Morgan, 26, of Suitland, was found wounded in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road, near Washington National Cemetery, around noon, the police said Monday. He was taken to a hospital where...
SUITLAND, MD
WTOP

Montgomery Co. police investigating woman’s attempted rape

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating an attempted rape and burglary after they said a woman was sexually assaulted in Silver Spring on Friday morning. Montgomery County police said that the woman was attacked from behind by a male around 10:30 a.m. Friday, as she was entering her apartment in the 800 block of Northampton Drive, near Adelphi.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. officer indicted on theft, misconduct charges

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, police officer has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of theft and misconduct in office. According to Prince George’s County police, Cpl. Travis Fowble has been investigated for “unauthorized activities” while on duty since 2018. Online case records show his charge for theft or theft scheme of at least $1,500, but less than $25,000 has been listed as a felony.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Beloved boxing coach killed in DC remembered by his fighters

A beloved boxing coach was shot and killed Saturday in Southeast and while D.C. police are looking for the suspects, his fighters and the DMV boxing community are remembering a mentor and a friend. Arthur “Buddy” Harrison Jr. coached at Old School Boxing in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland. Fighters like Don...
WASHINGTON, DC

