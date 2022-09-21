Read full article on original website
WTOP
Lidl’s long-awaited Southeast DC grocery store opens this week
German discount grocer Lidl will cut the ribbon on its Skyland Town Center store Sept. 27 with a grand opening Sept. 28. The store is Lidl’s first in D.C. and the first new grocery store in Ward 7 in more than a decade. The store, at 2704 Good Hope...
WTOP
‘Oh my God, they found her’: Fairfax Co. police ID remains found 20 years ago as teen who disappeared in ’75
For Fairfax County police, it was a mystery that had baffled investigators for more than two decades: the identity of the young woman whose remains were discovered in 2001 in the wooded area that is now Tysons, Virginia. For Veronique Duperly, it was a far longer and more painful mystery:...
WTOP
How a mother, daughter from Puerto Rico ended up teaching in Fairfax Co. Spanish immersion program
When a friend told Lesliean Luna that Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia was recruiting native Spanish speakers in San Juan, she didn’t hesitate. The circumstances for teachers in Puerto Rico are challenging, Luna said. In addition to working in the classroom, she worked as a babysitter and even as a clown at times, appearing at several birthday parties over a weekend to be able to financially support her two daughters.
WTOP
‘Our Streets, Our Future’ anti-crime rally held in Temple Hills, Md.
Residents of a Temple Hills, Maryland, neighborhood turned out for a noontime anti-crime rally sponsored by Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy on Saturday. The ‘Our Streets, Our Future’ rally, held outside of the Carriage Hill apartment complex, featured games for kids, food trucks and a live...
WTOP
Hollywood favorite Fatburger brings its ‘everything on it’ burgers (and wings) to Manassas
Beverly Hills, California-based Fatburger, known for its celebrity clientele and its “everything on it” burgers, has opened a co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo Express restaurant in Manassas, Virginia. It’s the burger chain’s first restaurant in the D.C. area. The chain’s motto is The Last Great Hamburger Stand....
WTOP
Anne Arundel Co. police say crowd blocked officers from helping after deadly shooting Sunday
Police in Anne Arundel County have identified the victim of a deadly shooting early Sunday in Odenton, Maryland. Alexander Leon Gray Jr., 38, of Glen Burnie, was found dead inside a doorway in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road. A large party had been advertised as running from midnight to...
WTOP
Arlington organization rescues 30 dogs, cats from Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona did a lot of damage in Puerto Rico, but more than just people were affected. Thirty dogs and cats that were rescued after most of the island was left without power and water were brought to Arlington, Virginia, thanks to the nonprofit animal rescue organization Lucky Dog Animal Rescue.
WTOP
Transgender teacher settles discrimination suit with Prince George’s Co. schools
A transgender teacher, who says she endured years of insults from students and co-workers and lack of support from supervisors, has settled her discrimination and harassment lawsuit with Prince George’s County, Maryland’s public school system. Jennifer Eller began teaching English in 2008. According to her lawsuit, filed in...
WTOP
Man convicted in string of armed robberies across Fairfax Co.
Sentencing is set this January for an Alexandria, Virginia, man convicted in a string of armed robberies that occurred over a five week period last year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said 28-year-old Rashawn Perkins could get between 28 years and life in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 12, 2023.
WTOP
Va.-based Stratford University to close down
Stratford University, which has campuses in Virginia and Maryland, is closing down at the end of the semester after losing its accreditation. The closure was announced in an email from university president Richard Shurtz to students on Friday, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports. The Department of Education decertified...
WTOP
1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting
A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said the victims were targeted but...
WTOP
Loudoun Co. sheriff seeking information on strong-armed robbery of store clerk
A man robbed a gas station’s convenience store in Sterling, Virginia, Thursday night, according to Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. The man walked in and out of the Exxon gas station — in the 23000 block of Pacific Boulevard, near Dulles International Airport — several times before committing the alleged strong-armed robbery at around 11 p.m., according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. sees new school year, old truancy problem
With the new school year underway, truancy programs are in high gear throughout the area. Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy, said that she’ll be focusing on the problem of truancy, along with other matters, over the next few weeks. “A lot of young people are...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. schools exceed literacy expectations, but miss target for math
Reading scores were up for students last year in Montgomery County, Maryland, but math scores missed their performance target, reflecting what is being seen across the country. “We’ve seen some things that tell us a bit more about how our students have been impacted by the pandemic,” Superintendent Dr. Monifa...
WTOP
Contentious zoning process paused in Prince George’s Co.
The Prince George’s County Council is slowing down a controversial plan that would re-zone parts of the Bowie and Mitchellville area in Maryland. Council chairman Calvin Hawkins said a joint public hearing set for next week will be rescheduled. The most contentious parts of the rezoning plan focus on...
WTOP
Police ID man shot, killed in Suitland
The Prince George’s County police have identified the man shot and killed in Suitland, Maryland, Sunday. Michael Morgan, 26, of Suitland, was found wounded in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road, near Washington National Cemetery, around noon, the police said Monday. He was taken to a hospital where...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. police investigating woman’s attempted rape
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating an attempted rape and burglary after they said a woman was sexually assaulted in Silver Spring on Friday morning. Montgomery County police said that the woman was attacked from behind by a male around 10:30 a.m. Friday, as she was entering her apartment in the 800 block of Northampton Drive, near Adelphi.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. officer indicted on theft, misconduct charges
A Prince George’s County, Maryland, police officer has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of theft and misconduct in office. According to Prince George’s County police, Cpl. Travis Fowble has been investigated for “unauthorized activities” while on duty since 2018. Online case records show his charge for theft or theft scheme of at least $1,500, but less than $25,000 has been listed as a felony.
WTOP
Beloved boxing coach killed in DC remembered by his fighters
A beloved boxing coach was shot and killed Saturday in Southeast and while D.C. police are looking for the suspects, his fighters and the DMV boxing community are remembering a mentor and a friend. Arthur “Buddy” Harrison Jr. coached at Old School Boxing in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland. Fighters like Don...
WTOP
Ex-registrar appears in Prince William County court on corruption charges
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A Prince William County judge admonished former Registrar Michele White for not yet hiring an attorney to face felony charges of corruption. White appeared in Prince William...
