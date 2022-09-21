Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
After warning of 'looming violence,' Baton Rouge police say shootings kill 1, hurt 6 in 24 hours
Days after the city's police chief warned residents of "looming" violence, one person was killed and six others were injured in four separate shootings within 24 hours Sunday and early Monday, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said authorities responded to reports of the first shooting at...
theadvocate.com
2 juveniles, 1 adult injured in separate overnight shootings in Baton Rouge, police say
Two juveniles and an adult were injured in two separate shootings overnight Sunday in Baton Rouge, police said. The shootings happened within an hour of each other. Authorities said they do not appear to be connected. At around 11:30 p.m., a juvenile was injured in a shooting in the 4800...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man arrested for alleged ties to N. Ardenwood area shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Shots were fired early Sunday (September 25) morning at a North Ardenwood area apartment complex and at least one suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident, detectives say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), 19-year-old Byron D. Newton has been...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after juvenile among two shot on Madison Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting early Monday morning. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Madison Ave. around 12:30 a.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds. An adult and juvenile were shot and both are expected...
Detectives investigate fatal, gang-related shooting in Baton Rouge
A 33-year-old man was killed in a gang-related shooting Tuesday (September 20) night at Sherwood Place Apartments, authorities say.
wbrz.com
Man who removed ankle monitor, killed woman during 2019 crime spree gets life sentence
LIVINGSTON - A man charged with several violent crimes throughout the capital area was given a life sentence after he removed his ankle monitor during a crime spree that left a woman dead. Earlier this month, Terrell Anthony was found guilty of first-degree murder after the 2019 attack where he...
BRPD investigating shooting with ‘multiple victims’ Sunday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting with ‘multiple victims’ Sunday night. The shooting took place at the intersection of Airline Highway and Goodwood Boulevard before 10:00 p.m. That location is right next to BRPD headquarters at 9000 Airline...
theadvocate.com
This UL grad is also a domestic abuse survivor who is fueling others with food and hope
Ten years ago, Kelsey Sanders was struggling with PTSD after an abusive relationship and fighting to pull up nearly failing grades at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Today, she’s an MBA graduate, local business owner and vocal advocate for survivors of domestic violence. The abuse began her sophomore...
brproud.com
Juvenile shot late Sunday night on Shelley St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. Officers arrived in the 4800 block of Shelley St. and found a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds. BRPD said the injuries sustained by the juvenile...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge school officials reject concerns that field trip was intentionally religious
School officials are rejecting complaints from students who attended the controversial “Day of Hope” senior field trip who claim the event was more of a religious activity than the college and career fair it was billed as. “The ‘Day of Hope’ was not a religious event. Any components...
Fight breaks out during BR high school football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
wbrz.com
Days after massive fight at Capitol Middle, principal transferred to position at another school
BATON ROUGE - Days after a massive brawl at Capitol Middle, the principal was transferred to an assistant principal position at another school. The EBR Parish School System said Friday that Clinton Sampson, former Capitol Middle School principal, will now take the position of assistant principal at Glasgow Middle School.
wbrz.com
18-year-old from Gonzales died in hospital after shooting on Avenue H
BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old from Gonzales died in the hospital Sunday morning after he was shot multiple times on Avenue H. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they found 18-year-old Kevin Johnson on Avenue H around 5:30 a.m. and rushed him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with September 21 Homicide
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with September 21 Homicide. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on September 23, 2022, that investigators apprehended Alvin Allen III, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with the death of Keandre Williams, 25, of Baker, Louisiana. Around 11:30 p.m....
brproud.com
Violent crime prompts increased police presence in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – After a violent streak of crime terrorizing Baton Rouge, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul held a press conference Thursday to address public concerns. “Over the last two weeks it’s very clear that we have seen an influx of...
theadvocate.com
Letters: LSU student's death was no 'random act'; gun was pointed at her
Regarding the article, “Police: Killing of LSU Student likely ‘random act’” on Sept. 21, the statement by police that the gunshot death of Allison Rice is a random act is disgraceful. Such a statement diminishes her life, diminishes the loss to her family and diminishes the...
wbrz.com
Violent brawl caught on video at McKinley High; at least one student facing expulsion
BATON ROUGE - A school resource officer had to help administrators break up a brawl that was caught on video at McKinley High School on Wednesday. Video obtained by WBRZ showed multiple students throwing punches at the campus and knocking over what appears to be a school employee at one point in the fight. No arrests were made, but school officials said one student may face expulsion.
wbrz.com
Accused killer back in jail Saturday after allegedly committing drive-by shooting while out on bond
BATON ROUGE - A murder suspect is back in jail Saturday after allegedly shooting another victim while he was out on bond last month. Luke Simmons, 39, was arrested back in December 2021 on allegations that he shot and killed a man on Spanish Town Road earlier that same month. Court records show Judge Eboni Johnson Rose set his bond at $115,000, and he was released from jail in February.
BRPD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Avenue H
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 25. BRPD identified the victim as Kevin Johnson, 18, of Gonzales. Police say he was found with gunshot wounds around 5:30 a.m. on Avenue H near...
Police Officer Goes Viral After Jigging With Baton Rouge High School Students
A Baton Rouge police officer is going viral after putting the jig in "Jigga City." Baton Rouge is known as the home of jigging—"a style of dancing originating in Louisiana where the dancer vigorously shakes their arms and wiggles their knees at the same time." If you're already familiar...
