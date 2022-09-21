ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man arrested for alleged ties to N. Ardenwood area shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Shots were fired early Sunday (September 25) morning at a North Ardenwood area apartment complex and at least one suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident, detectives say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), 19-year-old Byron D. Newton has been...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after juvenile among two shot on Madison Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting early Monday morning. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Madison Ave. around 12:30 a.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds. An adult and juvenile were shot and both are expected...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mckinley High School#Expulsion#School Resource Officer#East Baton Rouge
brproud.com

Juvenile shot late Sunday night on Shelley St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. Officers arrived in the 4800 block of Shelley St. and found a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds. BRPD said the injuries sustained by the juvenile...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Fight breaks out during BR high school football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

Violent crime prompts increased police presence in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – After a violent streak of crime terrorizing Baton Rouge, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul held a press conference Thursday to address public concerns. “Over the last two weeks it’s very clear that we have seen an influx of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Violent brawl caught on video at McKinley High; at least one student facing expulsion

BATON ROUGE - A school resource officer had to help administrators break up a brawl that was caught on video at McKinley High School on Wednesday. Video obtained by WBRZ showed multiple students throwing punches at the campus and knocking over what appears to be a school employee at one point in the fight. No arrests were made, but school officials said one student may face expulsion.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Accused killer back in jail Saturday after allegedly committing drive-by shooting while out on bond

BATON ROUGE - A murder suspect is back in jail Saturday after allegedly shooting another victim while he was out on bond last month. Luke Simmons, 39, was arrested back in December 2021 on allegations that he shot and killed a man on Spanish Town Road earlier that same month. Court records show Judge Eboni Johnson Rose set his bond at $115,000, and he was released from jail in February.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Avenue H

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 25. BRPD identified the victim as Kevin Johnson, 18, of Gonzales. Police say he was found with gunshot wounds around 5:30 a.m. on Avenue H near...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy