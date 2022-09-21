UPDATE: The New Mexico Department of Transportation reports that I-10 east is now open following a crash. The crash was described as a multiple CMV crash.

DEMING, New Mexico -- I-10 eastbound lanes are closed due to a crash just east of Deming. Motorists are asked to reduce speed and use extreme caution.

Motorists should also expect delays, according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.

The post Crash shuts down I-10 east just outside Deming appeared first on KVIA .