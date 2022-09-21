Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Aksarben is 'dream job' for show manager who's proof stock shows build young leaders
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Aksarben may be Nebraska spelled backwards, but the livestock show with that name is carrying the state forward. Livestock shows are a labor of love, and for Kelsey Loseke, there’s nowhere she’d rather be. “My happy place is in the barn, at stock...
Hurricane Ian on path to strike Florida as Category 4 storm
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — After additional strengthening overnight Sunday, Ian was a category one hurricane with maximum winds of 75 mph Monday, moving to the northwest at 14 mph. Meteorologists expected Hurricane Ian to continue to rapidly intensify as it approaches western Cuba. Ian is expected emerge...
NDVA hosts first state-backed women veterans event
KEARNEY, Neb. — The first state-backed women veterans event is taking place September 24th and 25th in Kearney. Women veterans from as far as Grant to the west and Omaha to the east are gathering to network and learn more about the resources available to them. Organizers said there are over 1,000 female veterans across Nebraska and are an underserved population. With the convention, the Nebraska Department of Veteran Affairs (NDVA) hoped to reach as many as possible.
State Fair board calls special meeting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair board held a special meeting Saturday afternoon. However, the board spent the majority of the meeting in executive session behind closed doors, despite an objection from some in attendance. "I would like to formally object to this. Nothing was discussed openly...
