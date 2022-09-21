ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Hurricane Ian on path to strike Florida as Category 4 storm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — After additional strengthening overnight Sunday, Ian was a category one hurricane with maximum winds of 75 mph Monday, moving to the northwest at 14 mph. Meteorologists expected Hurricane Ian to continue to rapidly intensify as it approaches western Cuba. Ian is expected emerge...
FLORIDA STATE
NDVA hosts first state-backed women veterans event

KEARNEY, Neb. — The first state-backed women veterans event is taking place September 24th and 25th in Kearney. Women veterans from as far as Grant to the west and Omaha to the east are gathering to network and learn more about the resources available to them. Organizers said there are over 1,000 female veterans across Nebraska and are an underserved population. With the convention, the Nebraska Department of Veteran Affairs (NDVA) hoped to reach as many as possible.
KEARNEY, NE
State Fair board calls special meeting

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair board held a special meeting Saturday afternoon. However, the board spent the majority of the meeting in executive session behind closed doors, despite an objection from some in attendance. "I would like to formally object to this. Nothing was discussed openly...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

