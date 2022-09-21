Rye Boys Varsity Soccer put Ardsley through the saw mill on Saturday, stacking a 2-1 win over the Panthers at home. “We came out on the front foot again, putting together several first rate scoring opportunities in the opening minutes,” said Rye Boys Varsity Soccer Coach Jared Small. “It was great to see us take another early 1-0 lead in the fifth minute, and of course disappointing to concede a goal on a corner kick only 15 minutes later. The opposing goalkeeper was brilliant today, and while we ultimately waited until very late to score the game winner, I think the fantastic shot stopping on the other end masked the fact that we generated a lot of opportunities that typically would have resulted in goals.”

RYE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO