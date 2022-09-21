Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myrye.com
Boys Varsity Soccer Puts Ardsley Through the Saw Mill
Rye Boys Varsity Soccer put Ardsley through the saw mill on Saturday, stacking a 2-1 win over the Panthers at home. “We came out on the front foot again, putting together several first rate scoring opportunities in the opening minutes,” said Rye Boys Varsity Soccer Coach Jared Small. “It was great to see us take another early 1-0 lead in the fifth minute, and of course disappointing to concede a goal on a corner kick only 15 minutes later. The opposing goalkeeper was brilliant today, and while we ultimately waited until very late to score the game winner, I think the fantastic shot stopping on the other end masked the fact that we generated a lot of opportunities that typically would have resulted in goals.”
myrye.com
Girls Varsity Soccer Sends Mamaroneck Down the Post Road
Rye Girls Varsity Soccer sent Mamaroneck down the Post Road Saturday, chiseling the win over the Tigers at home 2-1. “Rye moved the ball successfully around Mamaroneck creating many scoring opportunities,” said Rye Girls Varsity Soccer Coach Rich Savage. Senior Devon O’Donnell received a cross from junior captain Maddy...
myrye.com
Rye Boys Varsity Football Claws the RedHawks of Nyack
Rye Boys Varsity Football clawed the RedHawks of Nyack on Friday evening under the lights at Nugent Stadium. The Garnets polished the birds from across the Hudson in a decisive 36-0 victory in their first home game of the season. Nyack struggled throughout the game. The Garnets led 7-0 at...
myrye.com
Girls Varsity Soccer Hunts the Bobcats
Rye Girls Varsity Soccer hunted the Bobcats of Byram Hills on Friday, winning away 3-2. “Rye’s Isabel Harvey and Lyla Keenan returned from being injured and had a huge impact against their rival the Bobcats of Bryam Hills,” said Rye Girls Varsity Soccer Coach Rich Savage. “Isabel Harvey scored in the 4th minutes of the game to give Rye an early lead. Just 10 minutes later, Harvey netted her second goal to give Rye a 2 – 0 lead. Junior captain Maddy Walsh assisted both of Harvey’s goals.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myrye.com
Rain Garden Installed @ Rye Arts Center
Earlier this month a rain garden was installed on the grounds of the Rye Art Center at 51 Milton Road. Twenty volunteers joined the collaboration between Tracy Stora, chair of Rye’s Conservation Commission Advisory Council; James Ward, chair of Rye Sustainability Committee; Adam Levi, executive director of Rye Arts Center and Katie Friedman, ecological restoration program manager at Save the Sound.
myrye.com
Police Blotter: Latte Alarm; House Cleaned-Out & More
The police blotter is a highlight of recent activity from the City of Rye Police Department. If you appreciate the hard work of our local police men and women, please consider supporting our RyeFIRST campaign to honor our first responders and help address food insecurity in Westchester County. Tectonic Plates....
Comments / 0