Westerville Electric heading south to assist those in need ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Westerville Electric lineworkers are heading south on Tuesday to provide aid to those in need ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. The Westerville Electric Division announced on Twitter they were loading their trucks with cases of water before heading to Florida. The trucks will haul cases...
Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties
A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
Beat the Stigma
Beat the Stigma is a campaign funded by the Ohio Opioid Education Alliance. Stigmas lead people to make judgments and buy into myths about mental health and drug and alcohol use disorders. The truth is, when you see someone living with mental health or substance use disorders, there’s always more to the story than you know.
Mansfield, OH Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Ohio Task Force 1 headed to Georgia ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Task Force 1 has officially been activated as a Type III team in advance of Tropical Storm Ian, the team announced in a statement. A 47-person team has deployed this afternoon heading to Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Georgia. Virginia TF1 and Virginia...
Ohio dog found with bullet wound in head
The Mahoning County Dog Warden is getting a dog medical help after he was found with a bullet wound in his head.
Giant Pumpkin Breaks Records in Ohio Pumpkin Festival
BARNESVILLE – Yeah I said Pumpkin Festival, a man from Pennsylvania crossed state lines and weighed in at the other Pumpkin festival in Ohio, Barnesville this weekend, breaking several records. Erik Sunstrom and his family from Harrison City Pennsylvania has weighed out their massive orange gourd at 2,405 pounds...
Columbus men named in fraud scheme that took $250 million intended for hungry kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Department of Justice has charged two Columbus-area men with participation in a scheme to defraud $250 million from a child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic. The men are said to be part of a ring of 47 people now charged with federal crimes for their alleged roles in defrauding […]
One Medical Offers A Modern, More Convenient Approach to Healthcare
One Medical is a modern hybrid virtual and in-office primary care practice that now has four offices in Central Ohio at New Albany, Bridge Park, The Pointe at Polaris and New Albany. Their mission is to transform health care for all by removing barriers between you and your health and...
Columbus Police officer hosts community day, bringing resources to Fairmoor neighborhood
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Serving the community in a number of ways. Columbus Police officer Wendell Tolber is from Central Ohio and lending a helping hand to an east side neighborhood. Officer Tolber led a community fun day and resource fair in the Fairmoor community where residents and neighbors...
Clover the bison at Columbus Zoo has died
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced on Monday that it had to euthanize Clover, a 19.5-year-old American bison. The average life expectancy of an American bison is 15 years, according to data from the National Park Service and Smithsonian’s National Zoo, cited in a statement from the Columbus Zoo.
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — No. 3 Ohio State hosts Wisconsin tonight in the Big Ten opener. Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell joins Good Day Columbus with his best score prediction. For more Ohio State Football coverage click here.
Nyquil Chicken: OSU doctor says don't eat it
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Turns out we needed a medical expert to warn social media users not to combine Nyquil and chicken for dinner tonight. Sound weird? Maybe not to the people who brought us the Tide pod challenge and stacking milk crates and spoonfuls of cinnamon, who are now daring anyone with an internet connection to cook chicken ... with Nyquil cold medicine.
Ohio State stays at No. 3 trailed by Michigan, Clemson in AP Top 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Going 4-0 so far, the Buckeyes continue to hold the No. 3 spot in the Associated Press college football poll. The poll comes after Ohio State beat Wisconsin 52-21 in the Big Ten opener Saturday. Wisconsin last beat the Buckeyes in 2010, and its last win in Columbus came in 2004.
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you and your significant other looking for a great restaurant to visit on your next date night?. If so, you should check out these romantic restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in northwestern Ohio is decorated with gorgeous carved wood, brass, and stained glass. They also have excellent food. Customer recommendations include the delicious homemade French onion soup, crab-stuffed mushrooms, and lobster bisque, which is made with lobster from Maine. You also can't go wrong with one of their hand-cut steaks; check out the 28-day-aged New York strip or tender filet mignon.
Is Weed Legal In Ohio?
While Ohio is among the first states in the US to legalize weed, recreational marijuana is still not legalized. To consume marijuana legally, people must obtain a license for any medical conditions. That is to say, the only way to possess weed is to have a medical card. Therefore, the...
Columbus police looking for tips to solve January homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are looking for tips from the public to help solve the death of a man shot and killed in January. The shooting occurred in the 260 block of Divot Place around 3 a.m. on Jan. 30. Police said officers found the victim, Kavyne Cooper,...
21-year-old victim identified in north Columbus deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified the man killed in Sunday's shooting in north Columbus. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of East 18th Avenue just before 1 a.m. Police found 21-year-old Gavin Osborne suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 1:02...
Senate, governor debates canceled in Ohio after GOP opts out
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An independent commission in Ohio canceled a pair of debates in the state’s governor’s and U.S. Senate races on Wednesday because the Republican candidates declined to participate. The Ohio Debate Commission expressed disappointment that neither GOP Gov. Mike DeWine nor Republican Senate nominee JD Vance accepted their invitations — pending since May — by a 5 p.m. Tuesday deadline. The group said it would not hold so-called “empty chair” or “empty podium” debates — an option some hosting organizations have turned to in an era of rising skepticism about the political debate tradition. Dan Moulthrop, president of the commission’s board, said “democracy is paying the price” by the debates being canceled.
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
