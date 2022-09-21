ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

New Iberia teen stars in upcoming Disney movie

By Dionne Johnson
 4 days ago

NEW IBERIA, La. ( KLFY ) — Christian Simon, a 14-year-old New Iberia native, will star in the upcoming Disney+ movie “ Under Wraps 2 .”

The Halloween themed special, which also stars Adam Wylie and Malachi Barton, makes its debut this Sunday, September 25 at 6 p.m.

According to his IMBD , Simon is a two-time emmy-nominated actor & voice actor and has been apart of multiple television shows as well as national commercials.

As a child actor, Simon says he loves to motivate other young kids to chase their dreams and treat each other with kindness.

From everyone here at KLFY, Congratulations Christian!

