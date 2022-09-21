Read full article on original website
5newsonline.com
No. 20 Razorback Soccer takes down No. 8 South Carolina 1-0
Razorback Soccer scored its biggest win of the season Sunday in Columbia, South Carolina. No. 20 Arkansas took down No. 8 South Carolina behind a 31st minute goal from Ava Tankersley. Tankersley cut in from the right wing on to her left foot, firing a low shot that bounced in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas unveils alternate helmets ahead of Southwest Classic
Arkansas is trying to make it 2 straight against Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas on Saturday as the Razorbacks also look to build on their strong start to the season. If they do it, the Razorbacks will do it in alternate helmets as the team unveiled white lids less than 2 hours before kickoff.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas falls to the Aggies in Southwest Classic
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Southwest Classic trophy is returning to College Station. #10 Arkansas fell to #23 Texas A&M, 23-21 for its first loss of the 2022 season. The Razorbacks failed to improve to 4-0 for the second consecutive season. The Hogs have lost ten of their last eleven games against Texas A&M.
fox16.com
Lucas excited about Arkansas football turnaround
Count former Arkansas wide receiver and current Pulaski Academy head football coach Anthony Lucas among those impressed with what Sam Pittman is accomplishing with the Razorbacks. No. 10 Arkansas (3-0, 1-0), who Pittman turned around from 3-7 to 9-4 last season, meets No. 24 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0) Saturday night...
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas’ Most Legit Silver Lining from Texas A&M Loss + Other Insights
ARLINGTON, Texas — Not only did the Arkansas football team make it through a game healthy for the first time this season, but it also got a couple of key players back from injury Saturday night. After ending the 2021 season as the Razorbacks’ starting running back, Dominique Johnson...
Hogs’ Coach Sam Pittman Should Dump White Helmets
Why Razorbacks have a legitimate gripe to throw the things in the trash can.
Springdale Public School video nominated for Emmy
The Communications Office at Springdale Public School teamed up with Springdale high school students on producing "My Springdale | Why We Drive." The video encourages bus driver applicants and highlights the impact of the Springdale bus drivers.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Demani Richardson has hilarious quote about game-changing fumble-return TD vs. Arkansas
Demani Richardson scored a game-changing touchdown for Texas A&M against Arkansas in the Southwest Classic on Saturday night in Arlington, Texas. With Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson looking to get in the end zone to take a 21-7 lead, the Aggies stripped the ball from him and Tyreek Chappell recovered. Then, as he was wrapped up, he handed the ball to Richardson, who finished off the 82-yard return for an Aggie touchdown.
Alcorn State Claims Victory Over Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Jarveon Howard led the way for Alcorn State against Arkansas Pine Bluff Saturday night at Marino Casem Stadium. The post Alcorn State Claims Victory Over Arkansas-Pine Bluff appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Everything Jimbo Fisher said after A&M's big win over Arkansas
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media last night after the Aggies' 23-21 win over Arkansas. His team was down 14-7 late in the second quarter when Hogs' quarterback KJ Jefferson fumbled, Tyreek Chappell picked it up, and then eventually lateraled to Demani Richardson who finished off a 98 yard return for a touchdown. The play totally changed the tone of the contest and eventually propelled A&M to a 1-0 start in Southeastern Conference play.
KHBS
Goodyear Blimp flies in Rogers, Arkansas for NW Arkansas Championship
The Goodyear Blimp is flying in the skies of Northwest Arkansas this weekend. The blimp, one of three Goodyear Blimps in the U.S., is flying above Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers for the NW Arkansas Championship. It will be there from Sept. 23-25. This particular blimp is named Wingfoot Three...
talkbusiness.net
Growth leads to expansion for MMJ dispensary The Source
Medical marijuana dispensary The Source recently relocated to a new 20,000-square-foot building along Interstate 49 in Rogers from an almost eight times smaller Bentonville location. The two-story building at 4505 W. Poplar St., near Outback Steakhouse, has the space to allow for cultivation and production and house administrative offices for...
Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair kicks off
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair is now underway. Starting Friday, Sept. 23, and throughout next week you can go to Kay Rodgers Park in Fort Smith and see a petting zoo, get some good food and ride the rides. Throughout the week there will also be...
This Arkansas Restaurant Makes List of The Best Restaurants in The US
We all know how good our restaurants are in the south, but it sure is a fun surprise when food critics from New York like our food too. The New York Times recently made a list of the top 50 restaurants across the country. guess what? A restaurant from Arkansas made the list and three from Texas made the list too!
Rare bee found at Cookson Wildlife Management Area
Officials say this is the first time the species has been documented in the Sooner State!
KHBS
Part of Emma Ave. in Springdale to close until spring 2023
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Emma Ave. between Spring and Holcomb streets will be closed temporarily beginning Monday, Sept. 26. Construction will begin to realign the Razorback Greenway at Emma Ave. The city of Springdale said the project will cost about $4 million and will enhance accessibility, lighting and landscaping on...
5newsonline.com
Botanical Garden of the Ozarks getting ready for its Fall Gala
The Autumn Gala set for October 6th has a New Orleans theme this year. Daren speaks with organizers about the event and how to get tickets.
KHBS
Lights seen over Northwest Arkansas likely from SpaceX satellite launch
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Several viewers from Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding area have sent us photos and videos of strange moving lights in the sky. 40/29 Meteorologist Robert Suhr says the lights are likely from a Space-X satellite launch. The lights have been seen elsewhere in the country. Viewers...
Three-day overnight closures on Highway 71
Both lanes in one direction will be closed once per night for approximately 15 minutes each during the first two nights of work, in order to install traffic signal mast arms.
Off-duty Oklahoma deputy arrested after shooting a man in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An Oklahoma deputy was arrested on Friday, Sept. 23 after shooting a man while off-duty in Washington County on Sept. 3. According to Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Travis Adams, 33, was arrested Friday, Sept. 23 after deputies say he shot a man in Washington County on Sept. 3.
