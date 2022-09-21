ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

5newsonline.com

No. 20 Razorback Soccer takes down No. 8 South Carolina 1-0

Razorback Soccer scored its biggest win of the season Sunday in Columbia, South Carolina. No. 20 Arkansas took down No. 8 South Carolina behind a 31st minute goal from Ava Tankersley. Tankersley cut in from the right wing on to her left foot, firing a low shot that bounced in...
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas unveils alternate helmets ahead of Southwest Classic

Arkansas is trying to make it 2 straight against Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas on Saturday as the Razorbacks also look to build on their strong start to the season. If they do it, the Razorbacks will do it in alternate helmets as the team unveiled white lids less than 2 hours before kickoff.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas falls to the Aggies in Southwest Classic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Southwest Classic trophy is returning to College Station. #10 Arkansas fell to #23 Texas A&M, 23-21 for its first loss of the 2022 season. The Razorbacks failed to improve to 4-0 for the second consecutive season. The Hogs have lost ten of their last eleven games against Texas A&M.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Lucas excited about Arkansas football turnaround

Count former Arkansas wide receiver and current Pulaski Academy head football coach Anthony Lucas among those impressed with what Sam Pittman is accomplishing with the Razorbacks. No. 10 Arkansas (3-0, 1-0), who Pittman turned around from 3-7 to 9-4 last season, meets No. 24 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0) Saturday night...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Demani Richardson has hilarious quote about game-changing fumble-return TD vs. Arkansas

Demani Richardson scored a game-changing touchdown for Texas A&M against Arkansas in the Southwest Classic on Saturday night in Arlington, Texas. With Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson looking to get in the end zone to take a 21-7 lead, the Aggies stripped the ball from him and Tyreek Chappell recovered. Then, as he was wrapped up, he handed the ball to Richardson, who finished off the 82-yard return for an Aggie touchdown.
ARLINGTON, TX
247Sports

Everything Jimbo Fisher said after A&M's big win over Arkansas

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media last night after the Aggies' 23-21 win over Arkansas. His team was down 14-7 late in the second quarter when Hogs' quarterback KJ Jefferson fumbled, Tyreek Chappell picked it up, and then eventually lateraled to Demani Richardson who finished off a 98 yard return for a touchdown. The play totally changed the tone of the contest and eventually propelled A&M to a 1-0 start in Southeastern Conference play.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KHBS

Goodyear Blimp flies in Rogers, Arkansas for NW Arkansas Championship

The Goodyear Blimp is flying in the skies of Northwest Arkansas this weekend. The blimp, one of three Goodyear Blimps in the U.S., is flying above Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers for the NW Arkansas Championship. It will be there from Sept. 23-25. This particular blimp is named Wingfoot Three...
ROGERS, AR
talkbusiness.net

Growth leads to expansion for MMJ dispensary The Source

Medical marijuana dispensary The Source recently relocated to a new 20,000-square-foot building along Interstate 49 in Rogers from an almost eight times smaller Bentonville location. The two-story building at 4505 W. Poplar St., near Outback Steakhouse, has the space to allow for cultivation and production and house administrative offices for...
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair kicks off

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair is now underway. Starting Friday, Sept. 23, and throughout next week you can go to Kay Rodgers Park in Fort Smith and see a petting zoo, get some good food and ride the rides. Throughout the week there will also be...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Part of Emma Ave. in Springdale to close until spring 2023

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Emma Ave. between Spring and Holcomb streets will be closed temporarily beginning Monday, Sept. 26. Construction will begin to realign the Razorback Greenway at Emma Ave. The city of Springdale said the project will cost about $4 million and will enhance accessibility, lighting and landscaping on...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Lights seen over Northwest Arkansas likely from SpaceX satellite launch

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Several viewers from Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding area have sent us photos and videos of strange moving lights in the sky. 40/29 Meteorologist Robert Suhr says the lights are likely from a Space-X satellite launch. The lights have been seen elsewhere in the country. Viewers...
SPRINGDALE, AR

