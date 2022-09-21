New WIAA amendment gives struggling student-athletes a better opportunity to remain eligible for fall-season sports

In years past, if you were a WIAA student-athlete dealing with grade-eligibility issues from the previous spring, it usually meant you'd be immediately ruled out for five weeks of fall-sports action during the following school year.

But a revised WIAA amendment has given fall-sports athletes a little more relief.

Now, if you are in that same situation - failing spring-semester grades or holding a grade-point average that doesn't meet minimum eligibility requirements - you begin a new school year under a multi-week probationary period but are eligible to participate in practices and play in games.

"The probationary period allows them to compete through the first five weeks of a season," said Justin Kesterson, one of the WIAA's assistant executive directors. "And the way the rule is written, if they are not up to snuff on grades by the fourth Saturday in September, they are suspended for three weeks."

Here are three of the crucial "pros" listed by the KingCo Conference authors who penned the amendment revision (18.7.6) and submitted it to vote for the WIAA representative assembly last spring:

* The change would give a fall-sport athlete a similar improve-the-grades grace period as an athlete who participates in a winter and spring sport.

* An eligible athlete on a five-week probationary period would not put his or her program or team in peril, especially by forfeiting a game.

* The new rule protects against a student-athlete who might not have access to summer academic support tools (summer school, off-campus courses, private tutors) from being immediately suspended in the fall.

Rob Hill, the athletic director at Yelm High School, thinks the amendment change might have been pandemic-related.

"Fall-sports kids get hammered ... and their punishment seemed to be more punitive by comparison to others," Hill said.

"I like the rule change. I think it's what is best for kids. If it took Covid to spur it, so be it."