ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Little girl having an adorable meltdown to football is every anti-sports person everywhere

By Heather Wake
Upworthy
Upworthy
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rpqFO_0i526CtV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WRF7W_0i526CtV00

Lots of people love sports . Many tolerate them. Some can’t stand them. And for those in the third category—myself included—two-year-old Mara Grace understands how you feel.

Thanks to Mara’s mom, Rylee, a video has gone viral on TikTok showing the adorable toddler have a wholehearted UGH moment as her father, Alex, watches football in the background.

According to Today , Alex, who is “obsessed” with football, had high hopes of making his daughter into a football fan, going so far as to buy baby jerseys. Sorry, dad, she ain’t interested, and her level of detest is both hilarious and super relatable for anyone who’d rather watch literally anything other than giant people running around trying to get a ball from one side of a field to the other.

The clip shows Rylee asking Mara, who is already visibility perturbed, “you don’t like football?”

As Mara shakes her head emphatically, dad can be heard in the background saying, “You're gonna have to learn to like it."

@ryleelainegrace It’s the dramatic ending for me 😂 #fyp #football #nfl #toddlersoftiktok #drama ♬ original sound - Rylee Grace

Apparently those words were hurtful, because Mara’s eyes fill up with tears as she insists that what she actually likes is the superhero cartoon series “PJ Masks.” Kids have an admirable way of liking what they like unapologetically.

“PJ Masks” apparently has a humanoid octopus girl for a villain , so Mara is clearly in the right here anyway.

Rylee patiently reiterates that “Daddy’s watching football,” to which an exasperated Mara exclaims, “I DON’T WANT FOOTBALL!” Yes, you can hear the all caps in her voice.

Mara’s wail is the battle cry for anti-sports people everywhere. When we look at a game, we don’t see a dazzling display of athletic prowess. We see torture. Bleak and utterly boring torture that slowly drains our soul for what feels like hours. Hours.

Poor little Mara might be in the minority, but she is not alone, especially among the younger crowd. A recent study revealed that only 15% of Gen Z consider themselves “avid” sports fans, compared to the upper 20% of millennials, Gen Xers and baby boomers. Gen Z also had the largest group of folks who were proudly part of the “not a sports fan team.” There are several theories as to why young people aren’t that interested—whether it’s not having the attention span to watch hours of a game due to short forms of content for entertainment or a lack of interest in aggressive competition.

Not to rag on sports—they do provide belonging, excitement and a sense of camaraderie to those who enjoy them. And that’s lovely. But that kind of joy can come from many different sources. For Mara, it’s “PJ Masks.” For me, it’s musicals—yes, I know, the only people more obnoxious than sports fans are theater nerds. For someone else, it’s something else. No matter what, there are always gonna be people who loathe the thing you love. Sadly for Alex, that person is his own daughter. Hopefully he didn't spend too much on those sports jerseys.

As for Mara, she is the official mascot for Team No SpOrTz!

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascot#Octopus Girl#Millennials#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
Maya Devi

Meet the twin who lived inside his brother for 36 years

A man, who farms for a living, had his twin living inside him for 36 years. The man, Sanju Bhagat, was born in 1963 in Nagpur, a city in Maharashtra, India. He was widely teased in his village because of his large stomach, which made him look nine months pregnant.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted

When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
People

Sheryl Underwood Opens Up to PEOPLE About Her 90-Lb. Weight Loss: 'I Feel Amazing'

The host of The Talk showcases her new figure and talks about the lifestyle changes she made to feel healthier: "I really wanted to get ahead of it" New Season, New Outlook Viewers of The Talk may be noticing something different about host Sheryl Underwood. Over the past several months, the 58-year-old has been making lifestyle changes, losing 90 lbs. through cleaner eating and Wegovy, a weekly injectible that helps suppress her appetite.  "I feel amazing when I look at the lab work: normal,...
WEIGHT LOSS
Maya Devi

Meet the man who married three identical sisters

A 32-year-old man in the Democratic Republic of the Congo married three identical twins, Natalie, Nadege, and Natasha, on the same day after they proposed to him simultaneously. The wedding function was conducted in South Kivu, located in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Upworthy

Upworthy

119K+
Followers
3K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy