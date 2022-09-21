The latest from the prolific Philadelphian is spell-binding, cryptic, and endlessly fascinating. On May 23, Philadelphia indie rock mainstay Alex Gianniscoli — who has over the past decade become an indie celebrity under the abbreviated Alex G. — gave us the first taste of his upcoming record God Save The Animals in the form of nightmare-inducing single “Blessing.” This isn’t a critique, but a fact. “Blessing” is an assault; an unsettling drone blended with light-flickering synths and stabbing act breaks. “Every day is a blessing as I walk through the mud,” Alex G sings in a nefarious whisper, the voice at the end of the other side of a cut phone line. Then, over three months later, on September 8, Gianniscoli presented the final sneak peak of God Save The Animals, an introspective, achingly vulnerable, sunset of song titled “Miracles.” This is the Alex G that has emerged nine albums and over 12 years into his career; spell-binding, cryptic, and endlessly fascinating. God Save The Animals is all those things and more, another entry into a singular discography and just a little more of peak behind the curtain that is Alex Giannascoli.

