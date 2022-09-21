ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitchfork

Alvvays Share Videos for New Songs “Belinda Says” and “Very Online Guy”: Watch

Alvvays have shared two new songs from their new album, Blue Rev: “Belinda Says” and “Very Online Guy.” Colby Richardson created the video for “Belinda Says” while members of Alvvays contributed 16mm film loops. “Very Online Guy” was co-directed by Richardson alongside the band’s own Molly Rankin and Alec O’Hanley. In a press release, the band said, “This was easily the funnest thing we’ve ever shot. Enjoy our clunky low-bit collage of aliased key clacking and step-dance scramble on your CRTs.” Check out both songs below.
TMZ.com

'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
Rolling Stone

Barbra Streisand Unearths ‘Live at Bon Soir’ Nightclub Recordings That Were Supposed to Be Her First Album

Barbra Streisand’s fabled run of 1962 shows at the Greenwich Village nightclub, Bon Soir, will be released as a new live album, Live at Bon Soir, on Nov. 4 via Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings. To tease the release, Streisand shared a powerhouse rendition of the Arthur Hamilton-penned song, “Cry Me a River.”  Live at Bon Soir was recorded over three nights, Nov. 4 through Nov. 6, 1962: Streisand was just 20 years old, and she’d signed her first record deal with Columbia only a month earlier. The recordings were originally supposed to become Streisand’s debut album, but the tapes were ultimately...
Loudwire

How Behemoth’s Nergal Learned to Scream

Behemoth frontman Nergal is the latest harsh vocalist to join Loudwire on ‘How I Learned to Scream.’. Just like Nick Holmes from Bloodbath and Paradise Lost, Nergal’s introduction to extreme vocals came from Venom. “It was Cronos who really made me want to scream,” Nergal says. “He was a vocalist but also a combination of screaming and singing, because his screaming technique kind of included the melody in it as well.”
xpn.org

“A record of isolated worlds”: Inside Alex G.’s ‘God Save The Animals’

The latest from the prolific Philadelphian is spell-binding, cryptic, and endlessly fascinating. On May 23, Philadelphia indie rock mainstay Alex Gianniscoli — who has over the past decade become an indie celebrity under the abbreviated Alex G. — gave us the first taste of his upcoming record God Save The Animals in the form of nightmare-inducing single “Blessing.” This isn’t a critique, but a fact. “Blessing” is an assault; an unsettling drone blended with light-flickering synths and stabbing act breaks. “Every day is a blessing as I walk through the mud,” Alex G sings in a nefarious whisper, the voice at the end of the other side of a cut phone line. Then, over three months later, on September 8, Gianniscoli presented the final sneak peak of God Save The Animals, an introspective, achingly vulnerable, sunset of song titled “Miracles.” This is the Alex G that has emerged nine albums and over 12 years into his career; spell-binding, cryptic, and endlessly fascinating. God Save The Animals is all those things and more, another entry into a singular discography and just a little more of peak behind the curtain that is Alex Giannascoli.
NME

Poppy shares new song ‘FYB’ from upcoming EP ‘Stagger’

Poppy has announced full details of new EP ‘Stagger’ and shared its first preview – listen to ‘FYB’ below. The singer has signed to Republic Records for the new release, which is set to land on October 14. Speaking to NME about ‘Stagger’ backstage at...
Ultimate Classic Rock

‘Use Your Illusion’ Set Includes New Version of ‘November Rain’

A new version of the classic Guns N’ Roses song “November Rain” will be included on the recently announced Use Your Illusion box set. The new rendition features a 50-piece orchestra, arranged and conducted by Christopher Lennertz. The composer has a long resume across film, television and video games. He’s a two-time Emmy nominee thanks to his work on the series Supernatural and The Boys.
