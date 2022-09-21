Read full article on original website
This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in OhioTravel MavenColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Police officer hosts community day, bringing resources to Fairmoor neighborhood
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Serving the community in a number of ways. Columbus Police officer Wendell Tolber is from Central Ohio and lending a helping hand to an east side neighborhood. Officer Tolber led a community fun day and resource fair in the Fairmoor community where residents and neighbors...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Zoo announces half-price admission days for Franklin County residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is celebrating Franklin County residents this month!. Franklin County residents can enjoy half-price admission to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on October 2 and 3. These community days are a way to thank the Franklin County residents for their support...
myfox28columbus.com
Westerville Electric heading south to assist those in need ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Westerville Electric lineworkers are heading south on Tuesday to provide aid to those in need ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. The Westerville Electric Division announced on Twitter they were loading their trucks with cases of water before heading to Florida. The trucks will haul cases...
myfox28columbus.com
21-year-old victim identified in north Columbus deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified the man killed in Sunday's shooting in north Columbus. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of East 18th Avenue just before 1 a.m. Police found 21-year-old Gavin Osborne suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 1:02...
myfox28columbus.com
Police working to identify 2 persons of interest in deadly shooting at east Columbus club
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public's help in identifying two persons of interest in a deadly shooting at an east side nightclub. The shooting happened at a club in the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. When...
myfox28columbus.com
Man shot in face following Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot in the face following a Hilltop shooting early Monday morning. Police said an injured man showed up at a home along Woodbury Avenue around 2:30 a.m. His mother called 911 for help. Officers believe the shooting might have happened somewhere along...
myfox28columbus.com
Fight leads to 1 dead, 2 shot at east Columbus club
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gunfire erupted inside an east Columbus club early Sunday, leaving a woman dead and two others injured. The shooting happened at a club in the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Columbus police said 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes died at the club. Medics...
myfox28columbus.com
The Ohio State University College of Nursing
Cameron Fontana visited their brand new building - the Jane E. Heminger Hall - where the college has doubled the number of students in the last decade or so. He talked to Bernadette Melnyk, PhD, vice president for health promotion, university chief wellness officer, dean of the College of Nursing about the innovation of the college that has garnered national attention and exposure.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police officer bringing pride and hope to his beat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police officer Wendell Tolber has been on the force for the last 25 years, and now he's making it his mission to help neighborhoods clean up and get the resources they need. "The city has a plethora of resources and not just the city,...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams talks shop ahead of Big Ten opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State running back Miyan Williams has already scored two touchdowns in tonight's game against Wisconsin. Ahead of the game, Williams talked with The Football Fever's Clay Hall.
myfox28columbus.com
Rifle found in car at Westerville South High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old man has been charged after a rifle was found in a car Friday at Westerville South High School. According to court documents, a student spotted Mustafa Al Nasrawi, 18, in his car in the school parking lot with a 9mm rifle lying across his lap.
myfox28columbus.com
Community members react to violent weekend, three teen shooting victims
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — People who live in one of the neighborhoods where a shooting took place this weekend said they live in fear for their children and for themselves. "It’s out of control," Brenda Johnson said. This weekend, Columbus police are investigating at least six shootings that...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Coffee Festival brews up a good time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Coffee Festival serves up more than just delicious roasts and treats, friendships and business partnerships have been formed over the two-day long event. Jennifer Yang and Jenn Choa have both attended the festival in the past, but this year was special as it...
myfox28columbus.com
Clover the bison at Columbus Zoo has died
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced on Monday that it had to euthanize Clover, a 19.5-year-old American bison. The average life expectancy of an American bison is 15 years, according to data from the National Park Service and Smithsonian’s National Zoo, cited in a statement from the Columbus Zoo.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio musician David Zuder puts his own twist on 'Buckeye Battle Cry'
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Ohio State's Buckeye Battle Cry has been an Ohio State tradition since the 1920s. Amateur musician David Zuder is known for his "One Minute Music Videos" and is showing his Buckeye pride with his own version of the fight song. The Ohio Native joins Good...
myfox28columbus.com
Armed dad not charged after responding to active shooter at Licking Valley High School
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — The superintendent of Licking Valley Schools said a recent hoax of an active shooter could have ended in real tragedy due to at least one parent showing up armed to campus. "How that didn't turn out tragic," Superintendent Scott Beery remarked to ABC6 On Your...
myfox28columbus.com
Nyquil Chicken: OSU doctor says don't eat it
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Turns out we needed a medical expert to warn social media users not to combine Nyquil and chicken for dinner tonight. Sound weird? Maybe not to the people who brought us the Tide pod challenge and stacking milk crates and spoonfuls of cinnamon, who are now daring anyone with an internet connection to cook chicken ... with Nyquil cold medicine.
myfox28columbus.com
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — No. 3 Ohio State hosts Wisconsin tonight in the Big Ten opener. Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell joins Good Day Columbus with his best score prediction. For more Ohio State Football coverage click here.
myfox28columbus.com
One Medical Offers A Modern, More Convenient Approach to Healthcare
One Medical is a modern hybrid virtual and in-office primary care practice that now has four offices in Central Ohio at New Albany, Bridge Park, The Pointe at Polaris and New Albany. Their mission is to transform health care for all by removing barriers between you and your health and...
myfox28columbus.com
3 dead, multiple injured overnight in separate shootings across Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least three people lost their lives to gun violence in Columbus overnight with more injured after multiple shootings across the city. Columbus police reported at least five shootings between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. The rash of shootings began after officers responded to a...
