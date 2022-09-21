ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Instagram Model Who 'Had Affair' With Adam Levine 'Was Under The Impression His Marriage Was Over' To Behati Prinsloo

The Instagram model who had an alleged relationship with Adam Levine recently revealed she “was under the impression” the singer’s marriage was over at the time of their affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The new development came Monday night, just hours after the Instagram model – 23-year-old Sumner Stroh – released a TikTok video alleging she had an “affair” with the 43-year-old Maroon 5 singer despite his marriage to model Behati Prinsloo.Although Stroh originally claimed she was “young and naïve” and felt “exploited” by Levine at the time of their alleged affair, her second video seemingly attempted to clarify many of the...
Glamour

Adam Levine Flirts With Other Women Because He Reportedly ‘Likes the Attention’

The week of September 19, 2022, will go down in history as the one during which not one hour could go without an update on the Adam Levine cheating scandal. A source that claims to be close to Levine explained the Maroon 5 crooner's flirty direct messages to Instagram model Sumner Stroh and two more women in a statement to People: “He was messaging her, being flirtatious with three women. One of them—she specifically said they have a physical relationship but he is completely denying that to friends,” the source added. “Why would he do this? He liked the attention, he likes it more than most.” The source also tells People that Levine is insistent to friends that he did not get physical with anyone. “Nothing physical happened. He swears it,” they said.
TMZ.com

'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
The Independent

Fans capture Olivia Wilde dancing at boyfriend Harry Styles’ last concert at MSG amid split rumours

Fans have spotted Olivia Wilde dancing and singing in the audience during her boyfriend Harry Styles’ final concert at Madison Square Garden. In footage shared by fans on TikTok and Twitter, Wilde was captured dancing to the tune of Styles’ song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” during Wednesday night’s concert, which marked the conclusion of the singer’s history-making 15-night residency at the New York City venue.
NYLON

Adam Levine Denies Affair With Instagram Model Sumner Stroh

Adam Levine is scrambling to defend himself after being accused of having an affair with the Instagram model Sumner Stroh. In a TikTok posted on Monday, September 19th, Stroh claimed she was having a romantic relationship with the Maroon 5 frontman, who is married to Victoria's Secret Behati Prinsloo. However, in an interview with TMZ published on Tuesday, Levine said her allegations are not entirely true.
People

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Step Out Together in Montecito amid Cheating Claims — See the Photo

Adam Levine admitted to "crossing a line" in his marriage, but denied having an affair Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are putting on a united front. The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, and his pregnant supermodel wife Prinsloo, 34, were photographed together in Montecito, California on Wednesday, one day after the rocker admitted to "crossing a line" in his marriage. The pair both donned sunglasses and stood close while running errands. One day earlier, the two were snapped smiling while out together in the same neighborhood in photos published by...
wegotthiscovered.com

Adam Levine’s cringey display of life imitating art makes Behati Prinsloo the new Keira Knightley

For those paying attention to the unsavory news surrounding Adam Levine, it’s understandable if the whole ordeal feels a tad… familiar. In 2013 Levine made his big-screen debut in Begin Again, a romantic musical comedy starring himself, Keira Knightley, Mark Ruffalo, Hailee Steinfeld, and James Corden. In the film, Levine plays a young musician named Dave who finally achieves fame and fortune, and coincidentally ends up cheating on his girlfriend (Knightley), by having an affair with his production assistant.
Variety

Malala Yousafzai Weighs In on Age-Old ‘Titanic’ Debate: ‘I Think There Was’ Room for Jack on Rose’s Door

For movie lovers, it’s a debate as old as time: Was there enough room for Jack on the door that saved Rose’s life at the end of “Titanic”? When Malala Yousafzai, the 25-year-old Pakistani education activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was probed with the hot-button question by moderator Anna Kendrick, she didn’t hesitate on responding, “I think there was.” Yousafzai was interviewed by Kendrick on Saturday in Washington D.C. for A+E and the History Channel’s History Talks, an annual event brings together political leaders and Hollywood stars for a day filled with panels and conversations. “We have so much in common,” Kendrick...
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Dazzles In Tight Sequin Dress At D&G’s Show In Milan: Photos

Kim Kardashian closed Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring/Summer ’23 show in style. The Los Angeles native, 41, looked absolutely sensational in a tight black sequin gown with spaghetti straps as she waved to the clapping audience in Milan, Italy on Saturday, Sept. 24. After walking behind a set of opening black doors, she sashayed down the runway before being joined by designers Domenico Dolce and ‎Stefano Gabbana. She kept her blonde hair in a glam up do, accessorizing with just a silver cross necklace for the fashion show.
EW.com

Best of 2013: Miley, Beyonce, Gaga, Katy, Lorde, and the pop diva showdown

Big year for women in pop, turns out! They ruled the VMAs. They ruled the charts. They ruled the internet. They caused controversy. Real, genuine controversy: Not just like "your mom is worried" but like "Rashida Jones is worried." They released good music and weird music and occasionally very bad music, and it all seemed to speak volumes about something. Gender. Culture. America. Women! They're all over our Top 10 Albums and Top 10 Singles End of Year lists. But which of the great Pop Divas had the best year in 2013? Forthwith, the case For and Against each one.
Us Weekly

Jack Antonoff Production! Easter Eggs! Everything to Know About Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Album So Far

Magic at Midnight. Taylor Swift surprised fans during the 2022 Video Music Awards when she announced her tenth studio album while accepting the award for video of the year. “I’m just so proud of what we made,” the 32-year-old singer said on August 28 while accepting a Moonperson for the “All Too Well” short film. “We wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you, the fans. Because I wouldn’t be able to re-record my albums if it weren’t for you. You emboldened me to do that.”
