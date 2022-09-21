Read full article on original website
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
knowtechie.com
Is Cyberpunk 2077 a playable game now?
The saga of Cyberpunk 2077 has been quite a bumpy ride. The game launched in an incredibly buggy, somewhat unplayable state. That led to refunds, review bombing, and general disappointment in the promising title. Things got a little better over time with updates and bug fixes. But a delayed next-gen...
EA SPORTS™ Defines the Sound of the World’s Game With the Official FIFA 23 Soundtrack
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) revealed the official soundtrack of the highly anticipated EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23, sharing the beats and rhythms that will accompany players through the most expansive FIFA to date. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005369/en/ Photo: EA SPORTS
Yardbarker
Valkyrie Elysium Release Date, Gameplay, Story, and Details
Valkyrie Elysium, the reboot of the Valkyrie Profile franchise, will be coming out this September, first on PlayStation, then later on, on Steam for PC. Here are the details about Valkyrie Elysium, including its release date, gameplay mechanics, and story details. Valkyrie Elysium Release Date: September 29, 2022. Valkyrie Elysium...
It’s Official: Ted Lasso, AFC Richmond and the Uncanny Valley Are Coming To FIFA 23
EA Sports announced this week that Ted Lasso and his Greyhounds of AFC Richmond would be joining FIFA 23, dropping September 30. The beloved fictional team has been rumored to be joining the popular soccer video game, and EA Sports has made it official by unveiling some new game footage in a new Ted Lasso-themed trailer. The team from the hit Apple+ show can be found under Rest of the World in this year’s entry of the soccer gaming franchise. You will have the option to play as the team in career mode, kickoff and in online play. Ted himself will...
ComicBook
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
notebookcheck.net
Alleged GTA 6 gameplay footage confirms female protagonist, in-game locations and Vice City throwback
It has been a while since Rockstar officially confirmed that GTA 6 was in development. The company has put out zero teasers of the game since, indicating that it is quite a while away from release. Some estimates suggest that it could not see the light of day until 2024. Now, some GTA 6 gameplay has supposedly been leaked on YouTube and Twitter.
Overwatch 2 loses its lead hero designer
Geoff Goodman helped design and balance heroes since the game's inception.
ComicBook
Multiple Marvel Video Games Confirmed by EA
Multiple Marvel video games are in the works at EA. Following the immense success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel has been trying to create a version of such a thing in its games. A lot of the games that have already been released or are in the works aren't necessarily interconnected like the MCU, but they move beyond the mid-tier budget movie tie-in games that developers were pumping out on a regular basis a decade ago. Marvel has realized that people will support premium games based on its characters and has seen tons of critical and commercial success by letting Insomniac Games go wild with Spider-Man.
Overwatch 2 Is Putting New Heroes Behind the Battle Pass and Players are Pissed
Overwatch 2 releases in early October, and its community of players are in uproar over its battle pass. When Overwatch first released, it occupied a unique space in the shooter genre. You didn’t necessarily have to have the best aim and reflexes like a pro Counter-Strike player because each character also had special powers, and class roles. As a support player, you could focus on healing, and as a tank, protecting your team from oncoming fire was just was important as shooting. Over the years the game has changed greatly, but the upcoming changes in Overwatch 2 has made players nervous, especially the game’s new monetization scheme.
CORRECTING and REPLACING Musqueam Art, Design, and Soccer Culture to Feature in EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005416/en/ The Musqueam field in VOLTA FOOTBALL, Photo: EA SPORTS
ComicBook
Splinter Cell Remake Will Feature New Updates to Story
Ubisoft's forthcoming remake of the original Splinter Cell will seemingly be making some changes to the game's story. Announced at the end of 2021, Ubisoft confirmed that it would finally be returning to its dormant stealth-action franchise by remaking the initial game that started protagonist Sam Fisher's story. And while there is still very little that we know about this remake of Splinter Cell, it now sounds like the narrative of the game will be receiving some new changes in its redone form.
In The Beta For Overwatch 2, Blizzard Details Adjustments To Several Heroes That Will Be Changed Before The Full Release Next Month
The release of Overwatch 2 is rapidly approaching, and Blizzard has already shown players some of how its expanding cast of heroes will be updated. There are now fewer than two weeks until the release of one of the most anticipated upcoming games, which will feature significant changes to both returning and brand-new characters.
NME
Exclusive: listen to Jesper Kyd’s main theme for ‘Warhammer 40k: Darktide’
Fatshark has shared the main theme to Warhammer 40,000: Darktide with NME, which you can check out here. The soundtrack to Darktide has been created by BAFTA-winning composer Jesper Kyd, who listeners may recognise as the composer for much of the Assassin’s Creed series (including Valhalla and the Ezio trilogy). Kyd also composed Fatshark’s Vermintide games, as well as Borderlands and Hitman: Contracts.
dotesports.com
An early version of Apex Legends’ Rampage allowed players to ‘paint’ with Thermite Grenade flames
One game designer at Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has revealed some of the wackiest early weapon ideas that the development team considered. During a Wednesday Reddit AMA with senior game designer Eric Canavese and lead game designer Devan McGuire, one Reddit user inquired about some of the game’s weirdest weapon prototypes that didn’t ultimately make it to the game.
Best upcoming Android games launching in 2022
We've already seen some major titles drop, taking your newly bought Android phone for a ride in 2022, games like Apex Legends Mobile arriving in May, and the long-awaited Diablo Immortal's release followed right after. The hype matched the financial success that both games have seen since launch. But it doesn't mean that 2022 is over; plenty of intriguing games are still slated for release this year. And with that, we still have plenty of room for prospects to sneak their way onto our Android's best games list before the year ends. Let's dig in!
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ multiplayer modes list
Modern Warfare 2 builds upon the last game in the series, adding in new weapons, maps and modes. The modes are particularly interesting this time around, with a new third-person view available in some of them. Each mode has a different set of objectives, player count and maps, so it’s important to know what you’re getting into before loading in.
