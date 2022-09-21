Cheniere Foundation presents $50,000 alligator-shaped check to Del Mar College for new Cheniere Process Technology Scholarship

Read full article on original website
Del Mar College Cultural Programs Series `Begins 2022-2023 Season with Piano Recital on Oct. 7 with International Artist Enrique Graf
The New York Times described one of his appearances as “a triumph, in all respects,” and The Washington Post has called him on different occasions “memorable, elegant, masterful and refined.” The Del Mar College (DMC) Music Department and DMC Cultural Programs Committee have teamed up to present international pianist Enrique Graf on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8, for two musical events that bring his artistry to Corpus Christi.
