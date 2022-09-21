Read full article on original website
Thousands attend Historic Milwaukee's Doors Open
MILWAUKEE — Historic Milwaukee's Doors Open is back in full swing for 2022. From museums to churches, historic sights to tours, it's a great weekend to explore Milwaukee. "Last year was a hybrid event, 2020 was fully virtual, last year we had about 70 locations. This year we have about 110 locations, all in person," said Grace Fuhr, Historic Milwaukee events director.
Todo Postres, a Milwaukee bakery with Mexican taste
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A sweet warm aroma fills the bakery on 9th Street and Oklahoma. There you'll find beloved classics like conchas, flan and tres leches. Todo Postres started nine years ago in Jesus Biboso and Pedro Garcia's kitchen. As their business continues to grow, they'll never forget their...
Milwaukee animal shelter 'busting at the seams'
MILWAUKEE — Overcrowding at the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission shelter, MADACC, is reaching a breaking point. "I have not seen us this full in over five years," said shelter outcomes coordinator Kate Hartlund. "We are busting at the seams with animals." Hartlund believes she knows what's to...
Tour local art studios with the MKE Fine Craft Studio Tour
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Wisconsin Craft's Mke Fine Craft Studio Tour is happening next weekend!. The tour is a self-guided tour through 14 different studios throughout Milwaukee County featuring works of fine art from 40 different artists. Artists Jean Wells & Kate McLaughlin joined WISN 12 News This Morning...
Severe thunderstorm warnings expire
MILWAUKEE — Thunderstorms rolled through southeastern Wisconsin Sunday. They started in the northern counties and moved south,. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for almost every county at some point. As of 7:10 p.m., there were power outages across the area, with the most in Dodge, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington and...
Arts Avenue: 'Wife of a Salesman' puts a new spin on a classic play
MILWAUKEE — The world premiere presentation of Eleanor Burgess' "Wife of a Salesman" is coming to the Milwaukee Repertory Theater!. The characters in "Wife of a Salesman" are based off of Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman." Heidi Armbruster stars as Heather/wife and joined 12 News This Morning to...
Police investigate 'suspicious' death in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating what they call a "suspicious death." It happened around 10:40 p.m. Saturday at Palmer Street and Keefe Avenue in the Harambee neighborhood. The medical examiner confirmed one person is dead. No other information has been released. Anyone with any information is asked to...
'UPFRONT' recap: Campaigning for Wisconsin's Latino vote
MILWAUKEE — Vice President Kamala Harris says Wisconsin "will help decide the future of our country, and that is what Wisconsin does" during an interview at the end of her stop in Milwaukee last week and publicly backed Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in the U.S. Senate race despite not campaigning with him during her stop last Thursday.
Milwaukee County Jail sending inmates awaiting trial to Racine
MILWAUKEE — As a resolution to help with current overcrowding at the Milwaukee County Jail. Milwaukee County is sending some of its inmates awaiting trial to Racine County. The board of supervisors approved that decision this week in a 15-2 vote. A recent report from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said in the past, they sent some inmates from the jail to the House of Correction in Franklin, but due to COVID and staffing shortages, that is no longer an option.
Milwaukee Iranian community holds vigil for Mahsa Amini
MILWAUKEE — Demonstrations were held around the globe Friday protesting the suspicious death of Mahsa Amini. Maryam Ayazi told WISN 12 News she organized the one in downtown Milwaukee to amplify Iranian voices. "Mahsa Amini was killed unfairly. She needs a voice and she needs to be heard, and...
Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks' trial in limbo after request to represent himself
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A bombshell in the Waukesha parade tragedy case. The suspect, Darrell Brooks, days from his trial, wants to drop his public defenders and represent himself. A motion filed late Thursday, gave zero explanation, but victims and families were notified of the shakeup. One family telling WISN 12 News they, "...have great confidence in the state and how they will protect the victims no matter how long it will take."
U.S. Senate candidates on crime prevention in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Democratic Candidate Mandela Barnes and Republican Incumbent Ron Johnson are on the campaign trial for a U.S. Senate seat, just 45 days from Election Day. The two honing in on crime as the race heats up. "Well it's important that we do everything we can to prevent...
Milwaukee Police investigate double shooting; 1 injured and 1 killed
MILWAUKEE — On Friday, September 23rd, Milwaukee Police say they responded to a double shooting near 8th and Atkinson around noon. The first victim, a 25-year-old Milwaukee male, was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 24-year-old Milwaukee male, was pronounced deceased...
Homicide case remains unsolved 10 years later
MILWAUKEE — An emotional night for the family of James Jackson. He was killed 10 years ago near 32nd and Brown. A decade later, his family still has no answers. "It's been a living mess without him," said his sister, Tawanna Jordan. "I miss him daily." His family, who...
Candlelight vigil in Milwaukee for a 22-year-old Iranian woman who died in police custody
MILWAUKEE — The Iranian community in Milwaukee will hold a candlelight vigil on Sept. 23 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in memory of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. The vigil will take place in 941 E Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee WI 53202 at “The Calling” public art piece. Mahsa...
