Lake Charles American Press
9/25: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Raymond Patrick Villery, 57, 518 N. Cherry St. — threatening a public official; operating while intoxicated, first offense. Bond: $10,000. Keith Eric Vezinat, 49, 694 Sharon Lane, Moss Bluff — aggravated battery. Bond: $30,000. Anthony Arvie, 25, 1045...
westcentralsbest.com
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La - A kidnapping suspect was arrested Friday afternoon on Holly Hill Road by Lake Charles Police, who were assisting the Houston Police Department. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said their office was notified by Houston police Friday morning of a blue 2018 Jeep Compass in the area believed to be driven by the kidnapping suspect. The vehicle was located in the area of the Golden Nugget Blvd with two occupants inside. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle resulting in a brief chase in which a law enforcement vehicle was damaged. No injuries were reported.
L'Observateur
Tangipahoa Parish man suspected kidnapping captured in Lake Charles
Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said their office was notified by Houston police Friday morning of a blue 2018 Jeep Compass in the area believed to be driven by the kidnapping suspect. LCPD SWAT along with Calcasieu Parish Sherriff’s Office SWAT, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Louisiana State Police located...
Port Arthur News
Woman indicted was reportedly found with IDs of 59 people
A transient being placed under arrest for trespassing was reportedly found with identifying information for 59 people earlier this year. The woman, identified as Monique Rene Beaumont, 33, was indicted this week for fraudulent use of identifying information. Beaumont police were called to Cowboy Harley, 1150 Interstate 10 south, in...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on September 25, 2022, that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 700 block of West Sale Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana between September 22nd and September 23rd between 1 AM and 8 PM.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Merryville Man
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Merryville Man. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On September 25, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is attempting to locate 35-year-old Clifford Runnels of Merryville, Louisiana in regards to a missing person and welfare concern. According to authorities, Clifford...
cenlanow.com
Three schools in Louisiana put on lockdown after fight and reports of a gun
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A high school in Lake Charles was on lockdown and two other local schools were put on precautionary lockdown after a fight on Tuesday. Washington Marion High School was on lockdown because students were allegedly “involved in a fight at which time witnesses reported hearing someone mention a gun,” according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Man drives off road after being shot, crashed into tree
Hushiar Farsi Sumo, 46, of Houston, Tx., was driving when his vehicle left the road, traveled into the woods, and hit a tree, stated LCPD.
Caretaker arrested and accused of stealing from person in her care
Regina Roche, 51 of Gueydan, has been booked with 191 counts of Forgery and 16 counts of Exploitation of the Infirmed.
theadvocate.com
Acadia Parish caretaker arrested, accused of stealing $56,000 from infirm client
An Acadia Parish caretaker was arrested after investigators say she issued $56,000 worth of checks from her client without permission. Regina Roche, 51, of Gueydan, was arrested on 191 counts of forgery and 16 counts of exploitation of the infirm after the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about checks being issued without authorization and determined Roche was stealing from the person she was hired to care for, the agency said in a statement.
KPLC TV
City of Sulphur appoints new chief of police
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The city of Sulphur has appointed a new chief of police for the Sulphur Police Department. Captain John Wall was announced by Mayor Danahay in a press release from the City of Sulphur. Captain Wall has served with the City of Sulphur Police Department for 19...
KPLC TV
Washington-Marion tailgate continues despite officials efforts
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The annual Washington-Marion tailgate continued this Friday evening, despite attempts to keep it from happening. This comes after a judge signed an injunction to allow the parking lot to remain open after the event was cancelled earlier this week. “And we just sit down and...
Lake Charles woman dies in I-10 crash
The accident happened on I-10 eastbound between Breaux Bridge and Henderson, State Police say. One person died, another was injured, and a child in the car wasn't hurt.
theadvocate.com
‘Overdose b----’: Suspect arrested after video shows him putting pills in man’s mouth before death
One man was arrested in a fatal Crowley overdose after a social media video taken before the death showed him putting suspected ecstasy pills into the victim’s mouth while shouting “overdose b----,” the Crowley Police Department said. Justin Bernard, 38, was arrested on a count of second-degree...
Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-10 After Vehicle Collides with Guardrail
Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-10 After Vehicle Collides with Guardrail. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 eastbound near milepost 114 (between Breaux Bridge and Henderson) in St. Martin Parish just after midnight on September 21, 2022. Karalan Hayes, 25, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
theadvocate.com
'Can't take it': Living conditions deteriorate in Lake Charles public housing
LAKE CHARLES - Scented candles, room sprays and air fresheners have become necessary supplies in Beverley Bardley’s home. They cover the smell of dead rats emanating from the patched-up walls, the result of an infestation that began two months ago at her public housing complex. Bardley, 64, has been...
Half million dollar bond set for Lake Charles man accused of trafficking children
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office opened an investigation on Sept. 13 after receiving a complaint about a juvenile being enticed to have sex with an adult man in exchange for money.
KPLC TV
City of Lake Charles considering bringing hotel to lakefront
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lakefront development has been a hotly debated topic for years, and with the construction of Port Wonder, Crying Eagle and more underway, another idea has resurfaced - a lakefront hotel. “I think the civic center will never reach its full potential until we have a...
The Latest Info On Invest 98-L For Lake Charles, Louisiana
The National Hurricane Center is giving Invest 98-L an 80% chance of forming into a named storm and becoming Hurricane Hermine when it enters the Gulf. Meteorologists are saying that the storm could enter the Gulf of Mexico by this coming Sunday or Monday. Gulf Coast Storm Center shows the...
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Irma Iris Agosto
Irma Iris Agosto, 58, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Visitation will begin Tuesday, September 27, 2022, from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral service which will begin at 4:00 PM, at the Labby Memorial Chapel in DeRidder. To read the full obituary click here.
