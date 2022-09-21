Remaining Maine 2022 "any deer" permits will be up for grabs soon. The 2022 Maine antlerless deer permit drawing was be held earlier this month. The privilege allows the permittee to hunt antlerless deer, or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length. Hunters who were awarded tags need to pay for them by September 29, 11:59 p.m. Unclaimed or extra tags, if any, will be available for purchase beginning October 5, at 9 a.m.

