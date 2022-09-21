Read full article on original website
Aircraft used in latest phase of search for missing Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine — The search for missing Freeport teen Theo Ferrara continued Sunday with aircraft resources. A helicopter belonging to the Maine Forest Service and a Marine Patrol plane were used to search wooded areas near the border of Freeport and Brunswick from above, according to Kent Nelson of the Forest Service.
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Maine?
So many roads, so little time. Maine is much larger state than most people realize and there often times isn't available lodging for travelers depending on the season and proximity. In Maine's busier areas, different problems could arise. Lodging may be too expensive and already spoken for, leaving people on the road to make difficult decisions when they're tired and behind the wheel.
Eye-catching coffee company vehicle makes speeders think twice in northern Maine
FORT KENT, Maine (BDN) -- It isn’t quite as eye-catching as the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile, but a Fort Kent business owner’s vehicle is turning heads and giving other drivers pause to slow down on the streets of northern Maine. Red Devil Roast Coffee Co. owner Alan Susee purchased...
Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good
According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
Friday Night Football Results – September 23
Friday night, September 23rd was the 1st Friday of Fall, and the temperatures didn't disappoint, with temps anywhere from the mid 40's to lower 50's. It was a good night to play football. Here are the Friday, September 23rd Maine High School Football results. Biddefored 34 Deering 0. Bonny Eagle...
That Was Fast. Hannaford Going in Where Shaw’s Just Closed in Scarborough
Now Hannaford Supermarket will have two locations in Scarborough. They have the Oakhill Plaza Hannaford and fear not - that one will stay open. Now you'll have two options to shop at Hannaford in Scarborough. This location on Payne Road in Scarborough was the second closing of Shaw's recently. The...
Two rural Maine dental practices to close amid workforce shortage
Workforce shortages have led to the closures of two dental offices in Maine. Community Dental says it’s closing two of its six locations in Maine. The Rumford Center and Monson dental clinic will be closing on November 23rd. According to CBS 13 news, Community Dental said it’s been unable...
Hunters Can Buy Maine Antlerless Deer Tags Starting October 5
Remaining Maine 2022 "any deer" permits will be up for grabs soon. The 2022 Maine antlerless deer permit drawing was be held earlier this month. The privilege allows the permittee to hunt antlerless deer, or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length. Hunters who were awarded tags need to pay for them by September 29, 11:59 p.m. Unclaimed or extra tags, if any, will be available for purchase beginning October 5, at 9 a.m.
15 Best Restaurants in York, ME
York is a picturesque New England village on the Southern Maine coast that has become a popular tourist destination. In addition, the area is renowned for having some of the best seafood on the Atlantic coast. But you’ll discover more than just great seafood in York. That’s why we’ve toured...
Salvation Army volunteer from Maine heading to Puerto Rico
PORTLAND, Maine — A Salvation Army volunteer from Maine left the Portland International Jetport Monday morning, heading to Puerto Rico. Libby Farmer is going to assist in any way she can, as the area recovers from Hurricane Fiona. Farmer is trained in emergency disaster care, including incident management, food...
1947 Article About Shopping in Freeport Has Shocking Parenting That Would Land You in Jail Today
Shopping isn't just different from 1947, so is parenting. An article was posted in the local Facebook Group, 'You Know You're From Freeport, Pownal or Durham If...' The article was written by Mrs. Andrew Allen. That pretty much sets the tone. Heading into the '50s, this article is as sexist as it comes. The woman who wrote the article never identified herself except as Mrs. Andrew Allen. The good wife.
Lewiston nonprofit group rescues reusable items for schools, organizations
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston’s SHAREcenter is in the middle of a big move. “Every day miracles happen here," Lisa Rodrigues told WMTW. Rodrigues gave us a tour of the expansive space and the many rooms filled with "rescued" resources. “Where we have annual memberships that we give to...
How I Accidentally Ended Up In Maine
So, imagine you’re in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. You’re causally walking around near the water, taking in the views. Then in the distance you spot a bridge. You look up what’s on the other side of the bridge, because you see another land mass on the other side of this structure.
25 of the Best Names for Cannabis Shops in Maine Ranked
Maine has seen a boom of medicinal and recreational marijuana shops all over the state since the state legalized the sale of recreational marijuana. According to a Bangor Daily News Article from 2020, there were 216 vendors at the time, waiting for their license to sell recreational marijuana. Ever since...
Maine Listed as one of the Worst States for Teachers
The findings were not pretty for Maine in a recent survey focusing on teachers. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published a report of the best and worst states for teachers. The Pine Tree State found itself near the bottom of the list. Maine came in as the 8th worst...
Missing 83-Year-Old Maine Man Found Safe
A Silver Alert has been cancelled and a Connor Township man has been found. UPDATE: Maine State Police say Claude Lamothe has been safely located. Maine State Police say 83-year-old Claude Lamothe was reported missing after failing to return home from a trip into Caribou. He was last seen Saturday at approximately 3:30 in the afternoon leaving the Caribou location of Daigle Oil. Officials are concerned because they say Lamothe has cognitive issues.
Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices
RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
Is It Illegal to Burn Leaves in Maine?
It's getting to be that time of year when the trees start shedding and litter our lawns with leaves of all sizes and colors, leaving us to slave in the front and back yard every damn weekend trying to keep it somewhat manageable. And every year (just like the fall weather filling the air), it feels like it happens out of nowhere.
Power outages reported across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Power and Versant Power are reporting outages Friday evening. CMP is reporting more than 4,900 customers without power, while more than 250 Versant customers are affected by outages as of Friday evening. Additional power outages are possible Friday night and Saturday due to gusty...
Farmingdale woman injured in Hallowell crash
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A Farmingdale woman was injured in a crash in Hallowell Friday. According to the Kennebec Journal, 96-year-old Mary Cunnion of Farmingdale was taking to the hospital after the crash at the intersection of Litchfield and Smith Roads. They say she was driving on Smith Road in...
